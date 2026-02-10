Leisure > Autos > Electric

The Interior of Ferrari’s Luce EV Draws Inspiration From the Past

Details are trickling out about the automaker’s first electric car, including some new photos, with the big reveal slated for later this year

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
February 10, 2026 10:52 am EST
The driver's view inside the Ferrari Luce EV
Ferrari heard enthusiasts loud and clear: tactility over screens.
Ferrari

The Gist

Ferrari has finally offered a glimpse inside its first electric vehicle, the Luce, revealing an interior that bucks modern screen trends with a tactile, retro-inspired design influenced by 1950s and '60s instruments and shaped by design legends Jony Ive and Marc Newson.

Key Takeaways

  • Ferrari released a raft of images of the interior of its inaugural EV, the Luce.
  • The Luce's interior design prioritizes physical buttons, dials and switches, drawing inspiration from vintage Veglia and Jaeger instruments.
  • Noted designers Sir Jony Ive and Marc Newson are collaborating with Ferrari's team on the Luce's design.

For many automakers, launching a new EV is a familiar task by now. The novelty of electric vehicles isn’t at play much in 2026. But if you’re an automaker that still hasn’t — with apologies to 1960s Bob Dylan — gone electric, there might be a bit of hype to summon up, especially if you’re a company known for impeccable design and engineering. Like, say, Ferrari.

This week, the Italian automaker offered a look inside its first electric vehicle, which now has a name: the Luce. It could best be described as a glimpse, as Ferrari has not yet provided a look at the entire EV, but instead showed off its seats, dashboard and steering wheel, among other features. Design aficionados, take note: Sir Jony Ive and Marc Newson, celebrated for their work with Apple, among other companies, were involved in shaping the look of the car alongside Ferrari’s own design team.

According to Ferrari’s announcement, the design of the instrument panel was geared towards “tactility, clarity and intuitive interaction.” In practice, that means a lot of buttons, dials and switches, both on the dashboard and the steering wheel, bucking the modern automotive trend of ubiquitous screens. The look isn’t quite retrofuturistic, but it evokes that aesthetic. Ferrari’s announcement mentions “Veglia and Jaeger instruments from the 1950s and 60s” as being an influence on this design. Given that vintage instruments from these companies remain in demand, the appeal here is clear.

  • The control panel seen from overhead in the Ferrari Luce EV
  • The driver's view of the steering wheel, dashboard and control panel in the Ferrari Luce EV
  • The shifter in the Ferrari Luce EV
  • The driver's seat seen in close-up inside the Ferrari Luce EV
  • A close-up of the instrument cluster in the Ferrari Luce EV
  • The toggles for the EV driving modes in the Ferrari Luce
  • A close-up of the driving mode switch in the Ferrari Luce EV
  • The overhead controls in the Ferrari Luce EV, including a button for launch mode
  • The tactile toggles inside the Ferrari Luce EV
  • Close-up of the clock in the Ferrari Luce EV

Presumably, when you’re Ferrari, you can stretch out the reveal of a new EV for months at a time. The company has already shared details of the chassis late last year, and the exterior of the Luce is set to be revealed to the public this May.

Given that initial reports of a Ferrari EV first emerged in 2021, industry observers have been waiting for this for a while. Will the Luce live up to the hype? We’ll know for sure later this year.

