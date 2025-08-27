Drinking and the Culture Around It

Subscribe
Leisure > Drinks

In Defense of History’s Greatest Bar Snack: The Hard-Boiled Egg

Whether plain or pickled, these beauts have been part of bar culture going back centuries

By Amanda Gabriele
August 27, 2025 11:46 am EDT
An illustration of hard-boiled eggs overlayed on cocktails on an orange background
Such an egg-cellent bar bite.
Getty

The year was 2011. I was working my first editorial job in New York and my boss and I were leaving a Midtown hotel after attending some sort of media preview. As we walked by the fancy lobby bar, I noticed that sitting right there on top of the counter was a tree stand holding hard-boiled eggs, ready for snacking.

“Wow, that’s the best idea I’ve ever seen,” I said to my boss.

“Seriously? That’s the grossest thing I’ve ever seen,” she said in response. It became a running joke around the office that I was sick for thinking hard-boiled eggs paired well with alcohol, but it didn’t matter — I was hooked.

Before Keith McNally’s legendary Pravda closed in 2016, I was a frequent drinker of the SoHo bar’s homemade horseradish vodka, served with a pickled quail egg at the bottom of the glass. At much divier digs across the river, I used to end my Fridays and Saturdays in the single-digit morning hours with a PBR and pickled eggs from Rocka Rolla (I think they were three for $2 at the time). Before moving offices, when a plethora of snacks were readily available at all hours of the workday, I’d typically eat two hard-boiled eggs before nights out with (and to the chagrin of) my InsideHook brethren. 

No one has ever understood my “pickled eggs are the best drinking snack” philosophy. Most people think it’s downright disgusting. But in my defense, hard-boiled eggs were a bar-top staple for many years before they went out of fashion. In England, pickled eggs were a very au courant drinking snack of the 1830s. One famous pub was even called The Pickled Egg with an address on London’s Pickled Egg Lane. 

The Pickle Margarita Is the Drink of Summer
The Pickle Margarita Is the Drink of Summer
 Sweet, sour AND briny? Sign us up!

It didn’t take long for the snack to become popular on this side of the pond. In the mid-1800s, it was common for American bars to offer a free lunch. And in cocktail bars where eggs were already on hand for use in drinks, the hard-boiled or pickled versions were a popular complimentary serve. Whether they were dressed with brine, salt or a condiment like mustard, the snack was a win-win — free grub for customers but also something salty enough to encourage more drink orders. 

Fast-forward to Prohibition in the 1920s, which wasn’t just a blow to American drinking culture but also to my beloved pickled egg snack. Health departments began to tighten safety regulations, and bar food in many establishments fell by the wayside. As you’re undoubtedly aware, bar food has made a triumphant return, and it’s probably better than it’s ever been. But besides a plate of fancy deviled eggs and the rare vat of bright-pink pickled eggs perched on a divey backbar, the humble hard-boiled egg has seemingly been swept under the rug in favor of more mainstream snacks like chips and mixed nuts.

Maybe you’re rejoicing in these modern times because you also think I’m demented for downing a Martini between bites of my prized snack, and that’s fine. I don’t expect you to relish in a paper boat nesting a few roly-poly eggs the same way I do. But whether you’re a fan or not, you can’t deny that the hard-boiled egg is a bona fide part of bar culture. 

More Like This

Food and drink pairings at Winona's in Brooklyn
The Startlingly Fun Evolution of High-Low Food and Cocktail Pairings
a picture of brunch on a black and white table with a white x over it
Brunch Is Bullshit. Can Someone Please Just Give Me the Lunch Menu?
The Grand Martiny at Martiny’s
Yes, There Are Still Plenty of Good Bars
Friends toasting wine and whiskey in celebratory party on balcony at home
No Bars Offer Wine and Shot Specials. Here’s Why They Should.

Leisure > Drinks
Leisure > Food

Amanda is InsideHook’s Senior Editor and has been writing about food, drinks, travel and style for 16 years. She’s written for Travel + Leisure, Eater, Gear Patrol and New York Magazine among other outlets.

Recommended

Suggested for you

The Margherita pizza from Inferno Pizzeria Napoletana
New York Versus Naples: Which City Has Better Pizza?
different overlapping moonswatch watches
The Complete MoonSwatch Buying Guide
Catch flights in better 'fits.
Take It From a Woman: What You, a Man, Should (and Shouldn’t) Wear When You Travel
banana bread and flowers
The Male Equivalent of Flowers, According to TikTok? Banana Bread.
A knife on a cutting board next to different types of greens. We look at ways to get more fiber into your diet.
How to Eat More Fiber — Without Spending More Money
Canyonlands National Park
How to Visit National Parks Responsibly

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Drinks, Right This Way

An illustration of hard-boiled eggs overlayed on cocktails on an orange background

In Defense of History’s Greatest Bar Snack: The Hard-Boiled Egg

Mixteca's Jeff Bell and Victor Lopez

The Follow-Up to Famed Speakeasy PDT Is Not What You’d Expect

Basil Hayden: One of the few recommended 80-proof whiskeys

The Best 80-Proof Whiskeys to Try Right Now

The Peking Order, made with duck fat-washed rye

Three Delicious Ways to Fat-Wash Whiskey

Explore More Drinks

Keep Reading

Man lounges reading Sally Rooney's book Intermezzo

An Updated Canon: 72 Books Every Man Should Read

Todd Snyder Sale

6 Summer Footwear Steals, Courtesy of the Todd Snyder Sale

person holding prepared salmon lifestyle image

Have a Sockeye Salmon Summer with Vital Choice

Moon rising

Spectacular Views of the Moon are Coming This Week