InsideHook
Travel | May 15, 2023 12:25 pm

A Huge Ocean Restoration Project Was Just Unveiled for Dubai 

Construction is expected to be complete by 2040

dubai reefs
The developer says it will be the world's largest ocean restoration project
URB
By Amanda Gabriele

Dubai is known for its beautiful beaches, scorching heat and glitzy nightlife, and now the United Arab Emirates city is in the news for something even bigger than its towering skyscrapers. Sustainable city developer URB just announced their plans for Dubai Reefs, which calls itself the “world’s largest ocean restoration project” and could create a home for more than one billion corals and 100 million mangrove trees within 77 square miles of artificial reef.

arial view of dubai reefs
There are good intentions behind the beautiful design
URB

“Dubai Reefs aims to become a blueprint for marine conservation, ecotourism and ocean living,” URB CEO Baharash Bagherian told CNN. “Ultimately, it will become a unique resilient destination providing food security and energy from the ocean, whilst empowering a greener economy.”

You Will Soon Be Able to Visit the Moon…in Dubai
You Will Soon Be Able to Visit the Moon…in Dubai

Can't afford to see space the Elon Musk way? Moon World Resorts Inc. is proposing a (moderately) more realistic alternative.

In true Dubai fashion, Dubai Reefs will also be a tourist attraction in addition to an underwater ecosystem. Floating residential, retail and hospitality facilities are part of the plan, along with several eco-lodges. But a marine institute is at the core of the project, which will be dedicated to ocean research, coastal environmental protection and education. Dubai-based URB says it will be totally powered by renewable energy produced by solar, hydropower and wave farms. Food production also has a place in the project, as seaweed and oyster farms are in the plans.

Dubai Reefs is as beautiful as it’s ambitious, but the company expects for it to be complete by 2040. Here’s hoping it’s as positive for the environment as it is for tourism.

More Like This

Museum of the Future, Dubai
Is Dubai’s Museum of the Future Worth All the Hype?
Go fast with Desert Safari Dubai
For Adrenaline Junkies, Thrill-Seeking Activities Abound in Dubai
A falcon wearing its hood, shot in a middle eastern desert location.
Everything to Know About Falconry in the Middle East

Recommended

Suggested for you

NFL Schedule Predicts That These Four Teams Will Stink
These Beers Were Just Crowned the Best in the World
If You Can Do This TRX Move, You’re in Fantastic Shape
A Shaolin Warrior Monk on How to Develop Your “Iron Palm”
Why Yogi Berra Might Be the Most Overlooked MLB Superstar of All Time
The Speculative Economics of Super-Aged Whiskies

Keep Reading

A photo of runners in San Francisco's Bay to Breakers race.

10 Easy-Entry American Road Races Worth Traveling For
Jack Sock playing professional pickleball. We caught up with the tennis star to talk about his new sport.

Why Tennis Star Jack Sock Is Trying His Hand at Professional Pickleball
Santa Fe, New Mexico

How to Spend a Perfect Weekend in Santa Fe
Rare Old Fashioned drink at Rare Society in San Diego

This Fat-Washed Old Fashioned Is Deliciously Decadent
illustration of four bottles that earned top honors at the 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition

The Best American Blended and Single Malt Whiskeys, According to The Oscars of Booze
Foot care products on a pink, blue and purple abstract background

The Best Foot Care Products, Recommended by a Podiatrist to Pro Athletes
The Freestyle by Samsung in a living room where three people are playing video games. The Discover Samsung Event features discounts across the tech brand's portfolio.

Our 5 Favorite Deals During This Week’s Discover Samsung Event
Paravel's Ultimate Set

It's Your Last Chance to Score Discounted Travel Gear From Paravel
a collage of Ray-Ban sunglasses on a grey background

Ray-Ban Styles From Wayfarers to Aviators and Beyond: Which Is Right for You?

Trending

NFL Schedule Predicts That These Four Teams Will Stink
These Beers Were Just Crowned the Best in the World
If You Can Do This TRX Move, You’re in Fantastic Shape
A Shaolin Warrior Monk on How to Develop Your “Iron Palm”
Why Yogi Berra Might Be the Most Overlooked MLB Superstar of All Time