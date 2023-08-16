Saudi Soccer Contract Pays Neymar $500K Per Social Media Post

The $326 million deal that brought Neymar to Saudi Arabian soccer club Al Hilal from French franchise Paris Saint-Germain will make the Brazilian star one of the most-compensated influencers in the world. According to French media outlet Foot Mercato, Neymar’s contract with Al-Hilal stipulates that he will receive more than $500,000 for every post or story he puts on social media that promotes Saudi Arabia. Maybe it’s worth it, as the 31-year-old footballer has more than 21 million followers on Instagram and will likely draw even more attention once he suits up for Al Hilal, joining other stars including Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kanté, Fabinho and Sadio Mané in Saudi Arabia.

Neymar's contract perks with Al Hilal:



$326M over two years

A private plane

A fully-staffed mansion

$546K per social media post

$87K per win



(via @footmercato)

“I have achieved a lot in Europe and enjoyed special times, but I have always wanted to be a global player and test myself with new challenges and opportunities in new places,” Neymar, who was acquired by PSG from Barcelona with a wire transfer of $220 million, said. “I want to write new sporting history, and the Saudi Pro League has tremendous energy and quality players at the moment. I have heard a lot and learned that I am following a long list of Brazilian players who have played in Saudi Arabia over the years, so I believe it is the desired place.”

Saudi Arabia certainly isn’t a desired place for certain segments of the population, but Neymar should have no troubles in his new home. His deal with Al Hilal reportedly includes the use of a private jet, a staffed 25-room mansion where he can live with his pregnant girlfriend Bruna Biancardi (even though they aren’t married) and an annual salary of more than $160 million. Neymar will also get a bonus of nearly $90,000 for each match Al Hilal wins and have access to a driver with the keys to three company cars: a Bentley Continental GP, an Aston Martin DBX and a Lamborghini Huracán.

“Neymar Jr is a global icon who has brought joy and pleasure to all fans wherever he plays,” Al Hilal chairman Fahad bin Saad bin Nafel said in a statement. “The spotlight is always on him and he always responds to it. We are delighted to have him join Al-Hilal, the most successful club in all of Asia.”

And Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, — which backs LIV Golf and owns Al Hilal along with Pro League clubs Al Nassr, Al Ahli and Al Ittihad — will be delighted to have Neymar continue their nation’s sportswashing campaign. At $546K per social media post, Neymar will probably be happy to do it.