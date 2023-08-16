InsideHook
Sports | August 16, 2023 11:46 am

Saudi Soccer Contract Pays Neymar $500K Per Social Media Post

Neymar has moved to Saudi club Al Hilal from Paris Saint-Germain

Neymar is no longer with PSG.
Neymar is taking his talents to Asia
AFP via Getty Images
By Evan Bleier @itishowitis

The $326 million deal that brought Neymar to Saudi Arabian soccer club Al Hilal from French franchise Paris Saint-Germain will make the Brazilian star one of the most-compensated influencers in the world. According to French media outlet Foot Mercato, Neymar’s contract with Al-Hilal stipulates that he will receive more than $500,000 for every post or story he puts on social media that promotes Saudi Arabia. Maybe it’s worth it, as the 31-year-old footballer has more than 21 million followers on Instagram and will likely draw even more attention once he suits up for Al Hilal, joining other stars including Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kanté, Fabinho and Sadio Mané in Saudi Arabia.

“I have achieved a lot in Europe and enjoyed special times, but I have always wanted to be a global player and test myself with new challenges and opportunities in new places,” Neymar, who was acquired by PSG from Barcelona with a wire transfer of $220 million, said. “I want to write new sporting history, and the Saudi Pro League has tremendous energy and quality players at the moment. I have heard a lot and learned that I am following a long list of Brazilian players who have played in Saudi Arabia over the years, so I believe it is the desired place.”

 Saudi Arabia certainly isn’t a desired place for certain segments of the population, but Neymar should have no troubles in his new home. His deal with Al Hilal reportedly includes the use of a private jet, a staffed 25-room mansion where he can live with his pregnant girlfriend Bruna Biancardi (even though they aren’t married) and an annual salary of more than $160 million. Neymar will also get a bonus of nearly $90,000 for each match Al Hilal wins and have access to a driver with the keys to three company cars: a Bentley Continental GP, an Aston Martin DBX and a Lamborghini Huracán. 

Could One Player Ever Justify a $1 Billion Salary?
Could One Player Ever Justify a $1 Billion Salary?

Saudi Arabia is reportedly willing to shell out $1.1 billion for a year of Kylian Mbappé's services 

“Neymar Jr is a global icon who has brought joy and pleasure to all fans wherever he plays,” Al Hilal chairman Fahad bin Saad bin Nafel said in a statement. “The spotlight is always on him and he always responds to it. We are delighted to have him join Al-Hilal, the most successful club in all of Asia.”

And Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, — which backs LIV Golf and owns Al Hilal along with Pro League clubs Al Nassr, Al Ahli and Al Ittihad — will be delighted to have Neymar continue their nation’s sportswashing campaign. At $546K per social media post, Neymar will probably be happy to do it.

More Like This

Neymar
How Big a Deal is Neymar's Reported Move to Saudi Arabia?
Tom Brady in Birmingham
Tom Brady Visited His Soccer Team in Birmingham This Weekend
Tom Brady gets ready to run onto the field for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tom Brady Bought Himself an English Soccer Team for His Birthday

Recommended

Suggested for you

Can You Finish This Goggins-Approved Push-Up Workout?
The Best Sandwich in Every US State
We’re in the Golden Age of Boxed Wine (Seriously)
Stock up on Some Swoosh at Nike’s Fall-Ready Sale
The 10 Best Burger Joints in Texas
Disrespectful Tourists Are Getting Out of Control

Keep Reading

NOMOS Club Campus 38 Night/Massena Lab Uni-Racer/Breitling Top Time B01 Shelby Cobra

The Best Watches Under $10,000
near Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico --- Wall of different tequila bottles at Mister Tequila tasting gallery

The 5 Main Styles of Tequila (And How to Drink Them)
Tourists at Trevi fountain on August 12, 2006 in Rome,Italy

Disrespectful Tourists Are Getting Out of Control
Chasing dorado in the Sea of Cortes

Chasing Dorado (And Finding Home) on the Sea of Cortez
Front 3/4 view of the 2024 Buick Encore GX ST in Cinnabar Metallic. Preproduction model shown. Actual production model may vary. Available in Spring 2023.

The 2024 Buick Encore GX Isn’t Fooling Anyone
A man performing a wall sit against a concrete wall.

This Exercise Is One of the Best Ways to Fight Hypertension
The Ballast Beach Pillow

Stuff We Swear By: I’ll Never Have Another Beach Day Without This Inflatable Pillow
Skincare items on sale during Dermstore's Beauty Refresh Sale

9 Items Worth Buying From Dermstore’s Anniversary Sale
MySpace book

“Top Eight” Captures the Rise and Fall of the MySpace Music Era

Trending

Can You Finish This Goggins-Approved Push-Up Workout?
The Best Sandwich in Every US State
We’re in the Golden Age of Boxed Wine (Seriously)
Stock up on Some Swoosh at Nike’s Fall-Ready Sale
The 10 Best Burger Joints in Texas