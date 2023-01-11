InsideHook
Sports | January 11, 2023 11:01 am

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund to Keep Sportswashing by Buying WWE? 

The PIF controls about $620 billion in assets and already owns LIV Golf

WWE CEO Vince McMahon speaks at a news conference in 2014.
WWE CEO Vince McMahon has a long history with Saudi Arabia.
Ethan Miller/Getty
By Evan Bleier @itishowitis

The owner of a sports series that many consider to be a heel may continue to try its hand at sportswashing by buying another professional league with some serious ties to scandal.

The benefactor of LIV Golf, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), is considering buying Vince McMahon‘s WWE if the pro wrestling league puts itself up for sale, according to Front Office Sports. The WWE, which recently welcomed McMahon back as the company’s executive chairman after he retired amid allegations of sexual misconduct, is exploring “strategic alternatives” and has also been linked to possible purchasers including Amazon, NBCUniversal Media and Fox.

“In the same way they did LIV, there’s an unlimited faucet of dollars there,” LightShed Partners analyst Brandon Ross told Front Office Sports. “The Saudis are already a decent part of the profitability of the company just on those two [Saudi-based WWE] events alone. They’re trying to be relevant in the entertainment world.”

The PIF, which controls about $620 billion in assets and has served as the majority owner of Newcastle United in the EPL since 2021, could make a lot of sense as a buyer for the WWE as the wresting series has held events in Saudi Arabia for many years even though star wrestlers like John Cena have refused to participate. However, considering how LIV Golf has struggled to gain mainstream traction in the U.S. due to its backer and is still without a media rights contract with a major partner, a deal with the PIF could end up damaging the WWE in the long run. That said, it’s fair to question whether the PIF would actually care as there certainly hasn’t seemed to be much concern about the public perception of LIV Golf and its roster of PGA Tour defectors.

“WWE is entering a critical juncture in its history with the upcoming media rights negotiations coinciding with increased industry-wide demand for quality content and live events and with more companies seeking to own the intellectual property on their platforms,” McMahon, 77, said in a statement upon his return. “The only way for WWE to fully capitalize on this opportunity is for me to return as executive chairman and support the management team in the negotiations for our media rights and to combine that with a review of strategic alternatives. My return will allow WWE, as well as any transaction counterparties, to engage in these processes knowing they will have the support of the controlling shareholder.”

The company has hired JPMorgan to advise on the potential sale, per CNBC.

More Like This

A Masters logo on a green jacket worn by a member of Augusta National Golf Club.
Jon Rahm Predicts an Awkward Masters Champions Dinner at Augusta National
The LIV Golf logo.
Which LIV Golf Defector Does the PGA Tour Miss the Most?
The Masters logo on a yellow flag. August National Golf Club is receiving blowback from 9/11 families after allowing LIV Golf players to compete.
9/11 Groups Condemn LIV at Masters: “One Place That Should’ve Taken a Stand”

Recommended

Suggested for you

Ex-Bulldogs QB Aaron Murray Thinks Georgia’s Dynasty Is Just Beginning
The Best Travel Watches at Every Budget
Finding Mezcal Along One of Mexico's Most Notorious Roads
Which Men’s Puffer Jacket Is Right for You?
What the Hell Is “Damp January”?
The Carbon-Neutral Fuel That Could Transform the World

Keep Reading

Inside the Camp of Your Dreams

Inside the Camp of Your Dreams
Tobias Harris of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts against the Hawks.

This NBA Star Is Using Wine to Advocate for Prison Reform
Three flavors and two sizes of Cann, a canned cannabis beverage

It’s Time to Embrace Cann, a Trailblazing Cannabis Beverage
A Seiko Watch on an abstract blue water color background

Stuff We Swear By: A Seiko Prospex Watch That Just Won’t Quit
Lodge Cast Iron six quart Dutch oven in black

Lodge Proves Your Dutch Oven Doesn’t Need to Cost Hundreds
A blue 2023 BMW M850i Coupe, part of the BMW 8 Series, driving down the road. Read our full review of the luxury coupe.

Review: Among the Luxury Crowd, BMW's M850i Is the Anti-SUV
person downhill skiing against a blue sky in Palisades Tahoe

Why You Should Ski Palisades Tahoe This Winter
Smart Home devices on a purple abstract background

The Best Smart Home Devices for 2023
a collage of Cole Haan sale shoes on an orange and red background

How to Take Advantage of Cole Haan’s Double-Discount Winter Sale

Trending

Ex-Bulldogs QB Aaron Murray Thinks Georgia’s Dynasty Is Just Beginning
The Best Travel Watches at Every Budget
Finding Mezcal Along One of Mexico's Most Notorious Roads
Which Men’s Puffer Jacket Is Right for You?
What the Hell Is “Damp January”?