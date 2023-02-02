InsideHook
Sports | February 2, 2023 2:49 pm

Robert Kraft’s Attempt to Lure Back Tom Brady Comes Three Years Too Late

Kraft wants Brady to sign a one-day contract and retire as a Patriot

Patriots owner Robert Kraft with Tom Brady in 2019. The new campaign to lure Brady back to the New England Patriots comes three years too late.
Patriots owner Robert Kraft wants Tom Brady back...for one day.
Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated via Getty
By Evan Bleier @itishowitis

To the surprise of some, but not his father, Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday morning in a 51-second video posted on social media.

Brady, who told his father Tom Brady Sr. about a week ago that he would be retiring, was to become a free agent once the NFL offseason officially begins in mid-March but will technically walk away from the league as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers unless he ends his retirement for a second time and signs with another team.

Speaking to CNN on Thursday morning, New England owner Robert Kraft said he hopes the Patriots can be that team and that Brady will sign a one-day contract so he can officially retire with the franchise he was a member of for two decades and led to six Super Bowl titles.

“I’d do it tomorrow,” Kraft said. “Not only do I want it, our fans are clamoring for it. To us, he always has been and always will be a Patriot. We will do everything in our power to bring him back, have him sign off as a Patriot and find ways to honor him for many years to come.”

Tom Brady Seems Pretty Pleased With How the Patriots Lost to the Raiders
Tom Brady Seems Pretty Pleased With How the Patriots Lost to the Raiders

Brady discussed "the worst play in football" with joy on his podcast

It’s a nice, if not a bit played-out, sentiment, but if Kraft truly wanted Brady to retire as a member of the Patriots then he never should have let him leave town in March of 2020 and sign with Tampa Bay. In the three years since that decision was made, Brady went 32-18 with Tampa in the regular season, made it to the playoffs three times and won five playoff games, including a Super Bowl. Without Brady over that same span, the Patriots have gone 25-25 in the regular season, made it to the postseason once and lost their lone playoff game badly.

Kraft and the Patriots had their chance to keep Brady in New England three years ago and instead decided they would rather roll the dice with Bill Belichick and an undetermined quarterback of the future. Clearly, that was a massive mistake and one that the team has still not recovered from as they are not close to contending for a Super Bowl and probably still don’t have a franchise quarterback to replace Brady as heir apparent Mac Jones regressed last season after a promising rookie campaign.

Does Brady retiring as a Buc seem wrong? Of course. But Kraft and the Patriots had an opportunity to do right by him (and themselves) in 2020 and they blew it. Symbolically fixing that blunder three years later with a hollow one-day contract may help sell some new Brady jerseys in the Patriot Pro Shop, but it won’t change a thing.

More Like This

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams, seen here in Green Bay Packers uniforms, could play together again in Las Vegas with the Raiders
Davante Adams Hints Aaron Rodgers Might Be Traded to the Raiders
Tom Brady takes the field in 2023 in Atlanta.
Tom Brady Retires (Again) Just Before Release of “80 for Brady”
NFL head coach Sean Payton prior to a 2022 game.
The Broncos Are Betting Big That Sean Payton Can Fix Russell Wilson

Recommended

Suggested for you

The 10 Best EDC Pocket Knives
What Science Tells Us About Being a Grower vs. a Shower
Why “Brown Noise” Is an Underrated Life Hack
Why the 49ers and Bengals Lost This Weekend
The 15 Best Films at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival
The Best Valentine’s Day Gifts Available on eBay

Keep Reading

Travel icons, including one for an airport shower showing a person under a shower head

An Ode to the Airport Shower, an Underrated Travel Hack
Parque Arqueológico do Vale do Côa

Why Every Wine Lover Needs to Visit Portugal’s Douro Valley
February 2023 Books of the Month

The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This February
Display copies are 25-75% off.

TASCHEN's Semiannual Sale Means It's the Best Day for Your Coffee Table
The Best Gold Watches for Men

The Best Gold Watches for Men
Therabody SmartGoggles, on a blue background

Review: Therabody’s New Smart Wearable Is Our Go-To Relaxation Tool
a collage of men's lingerie on a triptych background

The Best Lingerie for Men, Because Sexiness Should Be Democratized
four bottles of whiskey that we like being released on or around February 2023

The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This February
Courant's Catch:3 on a table with glasses and AirPods and a phone. Courant is throwing a sale on tech accessories for Valentine's Day.

Courant’s Elevated Tech Accessories Are Now 20% Off

Trending

The 10 Best EDC Pocket Knives
What Science Tells Us About Being a Grower vs. a Shower
Why “Brown Noise” Is an Underrated Life Hack
Why the 49ers and Bengals Lost This Weekend
The 15 Best Films at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival