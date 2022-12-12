InsideHook
Sports | December 12, 2022 11:10 am

Report: LIV Golf Sought Michael Jordan, Nike Boss and Others as Board Members

The upstart series had high hopes, many of which didn't come to fruition, according to documents obtained by The New York Times

NBA legend Michael Jordan hits a tee shot in 2014 in Las Vegas. The Times revealed documents that show LIV Golf sought Jordan as a board member.
Documents show LIV Golf had NBA legend Michael Jordan in its crosshairs.
Isaac Brekken/Getty for Michael Jordan Celebrity Invitational
By Evan Bleier @itishowitis

In a proposal code-named Project Wedge that was created by Saudi Arabian officials early in 2021, the foundation for what would ultimately become the LIV Golf Series was put together, according to documents that were obtained and reviewed by The New York Times.

Though it didn’t end up coming to fruition, officials wanted the new Saudi golf league to sign the world’s top 12 golfers, including Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, and put together a board featuring members from the top levels of business, sports and politics. Among the names on LIV Golf’s wish list was none other than Michael Jordan, per the Times. Joining Jordan on the list were individuals including former IBM chief executive Ginni Rometty and ex-AT&T chairman Randall Stephenson (both of whom are Augusta National members) as well as former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and Nike executive chairman Mark Parker.

LIV whiffed on adding Jordan to its board and Woods and McIlroy to its list of players, but the Saudi-backed series was able to land four of the players Project Wedge identified as targets: Sergio Garcia, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Henrik Stenson. There’s no doubt that LIV, which is sticking with Greg Norman as CEO despite many PGA Tour backers calling for his removal, will be looking to add more top names after a rocky first season.

As Jonathan Grella, a spokesman for the upstart league, told the Times, LIV’s stakeholders are taking a long-term approach with the business model for the circuit. “Despite the many obstacles put in our path by the PGA Tour, we’re delighted with the success of our beta test year,” he said. “And we’re confident that over the next few seasons, the remaining pieces of our business model will come to fruition as planned. Our business plan is built upon a path to profitability. We have a nice, long runway and we’re taking off.”

Caddies Reveal What Separates Looping for LIV Golf and the PGA Tour
Caddies Reveal What Separates Looping for LIV Golf and the PGA Tour

A number of caddies, including LIV champ Dustin Johnson's brother Austin, talked to "Golfweek" about the upstart circuit

Per the documents, building that runway has cost Saudi Arabia at least $2 billion so far and there’s no guarantee any of that money will be recouped as LIV Golf has yet to announce any major broadcasting or sponsorship deals. But given LIV’s true goals, which do not appear to be financial, perhaps that isn’t really a concern.

“The margins might be thin, but that doesn’t really matter,” said Simon Chadwick, a professor of sport and geopolitical economy at Skema Business School in Paris, told the Times. “Because subsequently you’re establishing the legitimacy of Saudi Arabia — not just as an event host or a sporting powerhouse, but legitimate in the eyes of decision-makers and governments around the world.”

Perhaps it’s working.

More Like This

Dustin Johnson on stage at the LIV Golf Invitational - Miami.
In Age of NFTs and NIL, LIV Golf Is the Biggest Sports Business Story of Year
Sergio Garcia at the LIV Golf Invitational - Miami at Trump National Doral Miami.
Sergio Garcia Snaps Back at Tiger Woods in Defense of Greg Norman
Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson walk during The Match in 2018 in Las Vegas.
Tiger Woods Doesn't Think PGA Tour Owes Phil Mickelson an Apology

Recommended

Suggested for you

The Best Chronograph Watches at Every Budget
A Green Beret Commander on the War in Afghanistan, “Retrograde” and Those Still Left Behind
America Is Increasingly “Kinless.” It’s Killing Us.
The First Rule of Making Competition-Style Texas Chili? No Beans Allowed.
What Happens to Navy SEAL Program Applicants Who Don't Succeed at Getting In?
Odell Beckham Eyes Return in Playoffs, Sees No Point in NFL Regular Season

Keep Reading

shot of a monaco harbor with yachts and a swimming pool

You Can Travel Like James Bond on This Unique Luxury Trip 
A Belgian cycling team emerges from a dark tunnel.

Is It Time We Just Accepted Doping as Part of Sports?
Roger Smith

The World’s Best Watchmaker Shares His Secrets
The Unrelenting Appeal of the Jingle

The Unrelenting Appeal of the Jingle
Close-up of a pair of Bolinas Boots from SeaVees, now on sale

For One Day Only, It’s 30% Off at SeaVees
A collage of the best winter gifts for men on a grey background

Cold-Weather Accessories Still Make the Best Gifts
American-made gifts from our holiday gift guide: a KitchenAid stand mixer, two bottles of whiskey, a Pelican cooler, a Smithey skillet and a jar of chili oil

15 of Our Favorite Gifts Made in America, From Brands Big and Small
Chef Rossella Rago's garlic knots

Do Not Sleep on This Recipe for Pizzeria-Perfect Garlic Knots
Cryo Hops and American Noble Hops from Yakima Chief Hops

5 Brewing Innovations That Are Changing Craft Beer

Trending

The Best Chronograph Watches at Every Budget
A Green Beret Commander on the War in Afghanistan, “Retrograde” and Those Still Left Behind
America Is Increasingly “Kinless.” It’s Killing Us.
The First Rule of Making Competition-Style Texas Chili? No Beans Allowed.
What Happens to Navy SEAL Program Applicants Who Don't Succeed at Getting In?