InsideHook
Sports | December 2, 2022 11:22 am

Sergio Garcia Snaps Back at Tiger Woods in Defense of Greg Norman

Garcia was one of the original LIV Golf defectors

Sergio Garcia at the LIV Golf Invitational - Miami at Trump National Doral Miami.
Sergio Garcia has Greg Norman's back against Tiger Woods.
Eric Espada/Getty
By Evan Bleier @itishowitis

After Tiger Woods called for the removal of Greg Norman as the head of LIV Golf in order for the Saudi-backed series to have some chance of peacefully coexisting with the PGA Tour, the star golfer’s old buddy Sergio Garcia fired back with some comments of his own in an interview with the Spanish website Marca .

Garcia, who last made news when he embarrassed himself by dropping out of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth in England in September so he could attend an Alabama-Texas football game in Austin, defended Norman, who Rory McIlroy has also verbally attacked, by going after PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan.

“They say that Greg Norman has to go, and Monahan has to stay or go?” Garcia said in Spanish, via Sports Illustrated. “It’s very easy to say those on the other side have to go. And those on your side? There are also people who have done things wrong. You have to look at everything. Greg Norman is our CEO and we support him. We all wish we could come to an agreement. There are people who could have done wrong in both places, but it seems that there are only bad guys on one side.”

It’s no surprise Garica is going to bat for Norman and LIV Golf as he gave up his spot on the PGA Tour, quit the DP World Tour (formerly known as the European Tour) and removed himself from future Ryder Cups as a player, vice-captain or captain in order to join the controversial circuit. Since joining the new tour, he’s earned more than $6 million in addition to whatever he was paid to jump ship from the PGA Tour.

Garcia’s defense of Norman comes weeks after rumors that Saudi Golf Federation head Yasir Al-Ramayyan was considering removing Norman from his role as the CEO of LIV Golf and replacing him with Taco Bell executive and former TaylorMade CEO Mark King. Those reports were refuted by LIV Golf managing director Majed Al-Sorour. “Greg Norman is our CEO and Commissioner. Any suggestion that changes are being made to Greg’s title or role is patently false,” Al-Sorour said last month, per Golf Digest.

As long as Norman is in place, it seems as if LIV and the PGA Tour will have to continue to agree to disagree. At least that’s what Garcia seems to think.

“First everything has to be settled,” he said. “It’s not easy now that we’re involved in a legal process and also because everything we want is prohibited. If you’re sitting with someone who every time you propose something is a ‘no,’ how are you going to reach an agreement if only what they say is worth it? I don’t know how we will reach an agreement.”

He may have a point.

More Like This

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson walk during The Match in 2018 in Las Vegas.
Tiger Woods Doesn't Think PGA Tour Owes Phil Mickelson an Apology
Rory McIlroy speaks to the media at a preview for the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.
Rory McIlroy Says Greg Norman "Needs to Go" as Head of LIV Golf
Pat Perez at the LIV Golf Invitational - Bangkok in October.
Pat Perez Continues LIV Golf War of Words by Ripping Tiger Woods

Recommended

Suggested for you

Top Week 12 NFL Stories: Mike White, Josh Jacobs and Darrell Taylor
The First Settings You Should Change When You Get a New TV
The Best Military Watches to Collect (And Why You Should Be Collecting Them)
In Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac Has Lost Its Songbird
What It's Like to Run an Adventure Camp in Antarctica
Why Are People Making 1,000-Day Calendars?

Keep Reading

WhistlePig 10 Limited Edition PiggyBank being poured on a table. The uniquely shaped decanter means you're literally pouring from the pig's rear.

The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This December
Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain as George Jones and Tammy Wynette in "George & Tammy"

Showtime's "George & Tammy" Should Be Called "Tammy & George"
a still from the netflix movie white noise, starring adam driver and greta gerwig

Noah Baumbach’s “White Noise” Is More Oddity Than Masterpiece
Hublot’s Exclusive New Smart Watch Is Designed Specifically for Soccer Fans

Hublot’s Exclusive New Smart Watch Is Designed Specifically for Soccer Fans
Packs and kits from Rhone, now on sale

Save Up to 40% Off at Rhone If You Buy in Bundles
a model in an Everlane sweater against a gradient background

Holy Holiday Knitwear! Everlane’s Sitewide Sale Includes Grade-A Cashmere
Jaxxon Hero Image

Jaxxon Is an Affordable Entry Point for Jewelry-Curious Men
a collage of the best men's underwear on a red and green wrapping paper background

The Best Men’s Underwear Makes for a Better Holiday Gift Than You’d Think
The best roadside attractions in Texas include a llama castle, dinosaur park, Stonehenge replica and toilet seat museum

The Weirdest and Most Worthwhile Roadside Attractions in Texas

Trending

Top Week 12 NFL Stories: Mike White, Josh Jacobs and Darrell Taylor
The First Settings You Should Change When You Get a New TV
The Best Military Watches to Collect (And Why You Should Be Collecting Them)
In Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac Has Lost Its Songbird
What It's Like to Run an Adventure Camp in Antarctica