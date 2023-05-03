A little more than a year ago, Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, complained that the media was destroying his life following a couple of uncouth incidents in 2021. It was an odd complaint for someone attempting to make it as an influencer to make as media, social and otherwise, is what the younger Mahomes relies on to peddle his wares.

Coverage of the 22-year-old Mahomes is likely not going to get much better as Patrick’s little brother Jackson was booked into a detention center in Kansas on felony charges of aggravated sexual battery following his arrest earlier in the day. The charges stem from an alleged incident that occurred at Aspens Restaurant and Lounge in Overland Park during which Mahomes allegedly forcibly kissed the 40-year-old female owner of the establishment after shoving a 19-year-old male waiter earlier in the night while he was intoxicated, according to The Kansas City Star.

Brandon Davies, Mahomes’s attorney, previously indicated that his client did nothing wrong. “Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson’s accuser including the statements of several witnesses,” he said. “We have reached out to law enforcement to provide the fruit of our investigation so that they may have a complete picture of the matter.”

In a statement to KCTV5 in March, Davies added more details. “We have provided law enforcement with the tools and evidence they need to evaluate the claims against Jackson,” Davies said. “Every interaction between people needs to be placed in the proper context. Releasing a short clip of any video does not provide proper context. We have faith in the process and look forward to a swift resolution of the matter.”

Draft day pic.twitter.com/EdxbiMlvZT — Jackson Mahomes (@jacksonmahomes) April 29, 2023 Patrick Mahomes can’t be happy about the arrest of his brother Jackson.

The matter has apparently been resolved with the arrest of Mahomes. He is being held on a $100,000 bond (unless his big brother came to his rescue already) and is scheduled to be arraigned later in the week. Per TMZ, a conviction for aggravated sexual battery in Kansas can carry up to a 55-month sentence. If Mahomes does end up doing time, he can blame himself, not the media, for destroying his life.