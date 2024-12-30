FBI Intensifies Warning Over Thefts Targeting Pro Athletes

If you’ve been following the space where professional sports and high-profile crimes come together, you’re likely aware of the string of robberies that have targeted a number of NBA and NFL players. Last month, both the NBA and NFL issued warnings to their players, noting that the thefts may be the work of sophisticated and well-equipped criminal organizations looking for high-value goods that can be illicitly resold.



Now, things have escalated. As ABC News’ Aaron Katersky and Josh Margolin report, the FBI has sent an official notification to both of the leagues in question, sharing more details about both the motivations behind the robberies and what the thieves have accomplished so far.



In an FBI Liaison Information Report that ABC News obtained, the agency wrote that “organized theft groups allegedly burglarized the homes of at least nine professional athletes” in late 2024. The motivation behind these thefts is relatively simple; as the FBI stated, that’s due to “the perception they may have high-end goods like designer handbags, jewelry, watches and cash.”

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Luka Dončić are among the athletes whose homes have been burglarized in recent months. This week, The Dallas Morning News reported that Dak Prescott’s fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, was the victim of a vehicular robbery in which thousands of dollars’ worth of her belongings were stolen.



Among the FBI’s advice to NBA and NFL athletes? According to ABC News, that included being more aware of the location and identity of different valuables and not posting images of pricey possessions on social media.