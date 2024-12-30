Culture > Sports

FBI Intensifies Warning Over Thefts Targeting Pro Athletes

The agency sent a formal warning to the NBA and NFL

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
December 30, 2024 9:47 pm
FBI Seal
The FBI is looking into a series of burglaries targeting professional athletes.
Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images

If you’ve been following the space where professional sports and high-profile crimes come together, you’re likely aware of the string of robberies that have targeted a number of NBA and NFL players. Last month, both the NBA and NFL issued warnings to their players, noting that the thefts may be the work of sophisticated and well-equipped criminal organizations looking for high-value goods that can be illicitly resold.

Now, things have escalated. As ABC News’ Aaron Katersky and Josh Margolin report, the FBI has sent an official notification to both of the leagues in question, sharing more details about both the motivations behind the robberies and what the thieves have accomplished so far.

In an FBI Liaison Information Report that ABC News obtained, the agency wrote that “organized theft groups allegedly burglarized the homes of at least nine professional athletes” in late 2024. The motivation behind these thefts is relatively simple; as the FBI stated, that’s due to “the perception they may have high-end goods like designer handbags, jewelry, watches and cash.”

Netflix’s Christmas NFL Games Set a New Streaming Record
Netflix’s Christmas NFL Games Set a New Streaming Record
 Netflix’s move into live sports is finding an audience

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Luka Dončić are among the athletes whose homes have been burglarized in recent months. This week, The Dallas Morning News reported that Dak Prescott’s fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, was the victim of a vehicular robbery in which thousands of dollars’ worth of her belongings were stolen.

Among the FBI’s advice to NBA and NFL athletes? According to ABC News, that included being more aware of the location and identity of different valuables and not posting images of pricey possessions on social media.

More Like This

NFL game in London
The NFL Is Looking to Expand Its International Presence
The cover of Kirk Goldsberry's new book "Hoop Atlas."
Michael Jordan Continues to Shape the Definition of an NBA Superstar
Nick Bosa
NFL Fined the 49ers’ Nick Bosa for Political Headgear
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 18: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks and Eastern Conference All-Stars drives against LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers and Western Conference All-Stars in the second quarter during the 2024 NBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on February 18, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
We Can Expect Plenty More NBA All-Star Games That Stink

Culture
Culture > Sports
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

These are the best colognes of 2024
The 16 Best Colognes of 2024
Huckberry see you out there sale
Huckberry’s See You Out There Sale Is on. Here’s What to Buy.
From Picassos to onsens
The 10 Coolest Hotel Features and Amenities of the Year
Seth Davis Greg Gumbel
Farewell to My Friend Greg Gumbel
End-of-Year sales
InsideHook’s Guide to the Best End-of-Year Sales
Three photos featuring a running photographer, a blurry image of a man running and a group of people running at night.
The Year of the Running Photographer

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Sports, Right This Way

FBI Seal

FBI Intensifies Warning Over Thefts Targeting Pro Athletes

Netflix NFL blimp

Netflix's Christmas NFL Games Set a New Streaming Record

Seth Davis Greg Gumbel

Farewell to My Friend Greg Gumbel

Ricky Henderson, 1982

Rickey Henderson, Baseball Hall of Famer, Dead at 65

Explore More Sports

Keep Reading

A cyclist in a bike lane, tinted in sepia, with orange jotted lines around the border.

How Strava Became the Secret Weapon of City Planners

A Jameson ad seen on the sidelines of a Major League Soccer game. Jameson is now the official whiskey of the MLS.

Jameson Is Now Major League Soccer’s Official Whiskey

Whisky bottles at auction

2024 Has Been a Turbulent Year for Vintage Whisky Auctions

These are the best ceramic watches

The Best Ceramic Watches