Beginning with the devastating mass shooting that occurred at their post-Super Bowl parade and rally, the Kansas City Chiefs have had a rollercoaster of an offseason that seems to have the potential to derail their shot at a championship three-peat.

About a month after Patrick Mahomes and company won their second straight Super Bowl, Missouri Governor Mike Parson commuted the three-year prison sentence of Britt Reid, a former Chiefs assistant coach and son of head coach Andy Reid, after he had served a little more than a year for causing a drunken-driving crash in February of 2021 that severely injured a young girl. Parson’s move, deservedly, drew criticism and the motivation for the governor’s decision was justifiably questioned.

Then, about a month later, in a situation that is still being investigated, a Lamborghini SUV being leased (and possibly driven by) Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice was involved in a likely street-racing accident that impacted six vehicles overall on a Dallas highway. After being involved in the crash, which caused minor injuries, the occupants of the Lambo sped off without determining if anyone needed medical attention.

Once police determine the role that Rice, who went missing after the crash, played in the incident, he may be suspended by the NFL. Adding to Kansas City’s legal issues in Texas, Patrick Mahomes Sr., the father of the Chiefs’ all-world quarterback, was recently indicted on charges of felony DWI and faces a prison sentence of up to a decade as this is his third offense. (Maybe Texas Governor Greg Abbott will get a call.)

KC’s offseason involvement with Texas doesn’t end there, as Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson just made a public pitch for the Chiefs to move to his city following the news that a proposal to continue imposing a tax on Kansas City residents that would pay for upgrades to Arrowhead Stadium did not pass muster with voters.

After suggesting the Chiefs move to Dallas on social media, Johnson told The Dallas Morning News, “Dallas was named the top sports city in the United States because we play to win. As I have said previously, our market is big enough, growing enough, and loves football more than enough to support a second NFL team — especially a franchise (and an owner) with deep roots here.”

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt — who is now also being wooed to move his team across the state by ex-Kansas House Speaker Ron Ryckman Jr. as “unnamed parties” work to get a football stadium built in Kansas — lives in Dallas and his father founded the franchise there in 1959. Originally known as the Texans, Hunt’s franchise played three seasons in Dallas in the American Football League before moving to Kansas City and being renamed the Chiefs.

Despite all of those distractions, the Chiefs are still the favorites to win the next Super Bowl and become the first NFL franchise to three-peat with a win in the league’s championship game. (The Packers have won three consecutive titles twice, but in the pre-Super Bowl era.) But something just does not feel right about the team — and they just signed vibe-killer Carson Wentz. Add that to all the Dallas drama and the DWI and it feels KC’s designs on a three-peat are DOA.