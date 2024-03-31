Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has several ties to the state of Texas. Those encompass his high school days in North Richland Hills and his time attending SMU before being drafted by the Chiefs last year. Now, Rice’s Texas connections are taking a somewhat different form, as police in Dallas are investigating his potential involvement with a serious car crash that took place in the city in question.



As Kelli Smith and R.J. Coyle of the Dallas Morning News reported, Dallas police are investigating the aftermath of a crash involving six cars – including a Corvette and a Lamborghini, both of which were speeding. It’s unclear who the participants were, but authorities believe that Rice either owns or leases one of the cars.



The Dallas Morning News reports that the Lamborghini struck a median wall from the roadway’s left lane, which led to the larger crash. Two drivers were hospitalized, while two others were treated in the immediate aftermath of the collisions. One eyewitness cited in their reporting said that she saw five men exiting the Lamborghini and Corvette who subsequently departed from the scene.

As of Sunday evening, neither the Chiefs nor Rice’s representatives had responded to the Morning News‘ requests for a comment. Rice’s most recent posts on his Instagram account came, as of this writing, one week ago.