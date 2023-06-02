InsideHook
Sports | June 2, 2023 4:27 pm

Feud With PGA Tour Cost LIV Golf $1 Billion in Investment Cash

UFC's parent company Endeavor was interested in the Saudi-backed series

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman watches from a suite on the 18th green.
LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman's feud with the PGA Tour may have been costly
Rob Carr/Getty
By Evan Bleier @itishowitis

The chief executive officer of Endeavor, the parent company of UFC and Professional Bull Riders in addition to talent agencies IMG and WME, said his firm considered making a $1 billion investment in LIV Golf before ultimately deciding against it out of loyalty to the PGA Tour, according to a report from Front Office Sports. During an appearance on Freakonomics Radio, Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel said his company “held internal discussions” about making a $1 billion investment in LIV Golf after PGA Tour defectors Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau “made an approach to talk about funding” the startup league, per Golfweek.

Those talks fell through, but not because Emanuel or Endeavor had any moral qualms about investing in the controversial Saudi-backed circuit. “I haven’t really thought about it, ” he said. “They’re doing what they’re doing.”

“LIV Golf Won’t Survive Two More Years,” Says Economist Who Interviewed CEO Greg Norman
“LIV Golf Won’t Survive Two More Years,” Says Economist Who Interviewed CEO Greg Norman

Famed "Freakonomics" writer Steve Levitt is convinced the PGA's rival tour will soon fail

Instead, the idea of investing in LIV Golf was squashed because of Endeavor’s preexisting ties to the PGA Tour and commissioner Jay Monahan.

“We’re all connected in golf,” Emanuel said. “And [the PGA Tour] said, ‘Please don’t do it.’ So we stopped. I’m friends with Jay. We have a lot of business with Jay. I don’t want to hurt Jay. I said to Jay, ‘We’re pulling out. But you have got to figure out an economic solution here because it’s going to force you. And he did. To his credit, I think Jay did an incredible job.”

Members of the rival golf circuits will battle it out soon at the Los Angeles Country Club from June 15-18 at the U.S. Open. With approximately 65 spots in the 123rd edition of the tournament still up for grabs, 14 LIV golfers including Harold Varner III,  Brendan Steele, Carlos Ortiz, Sebastian Munoz and Marc Leishman will attempt to qualify by competing in 36-hole qualifiers on Monday. Ryder Cup captains Zach Johnson and Luke Donald and PGA of America club pro Michael Block, who became a star at the PGA Championship, will also attempt to qualify.

More Like This

Jack Nicklaus prior to the first round of the 2023 Masters Tournament.
Jack Nicklaus on LIV-Free Tournament: “The Top Players in the World Are Here”
Jim Nantz of CBS in the broadcast booth at the Memorial Tournament.
Jim Nantz Tees Off on LIV Golf, Again
Branden Grace hits a tee shot at the LIV Golf Invitational in Tulsa.
It Appears LIV Golf Is Ashamed of Its TV Ratings

Recommended

Suggested for you

Lexus Resets Its Most Popular SUV
The 10 Best Sipping Bourbons in 2023
Built to Crush the Mustang, This 1-of-1 ‘60s Pontiac Is Up for Sale
Here’s How to Make Michigan’s State Cocktail at Home
80 Perfect Father’s Day Gifts for 2023
“I Think You Should Leave” Just Keeps Getting Weirder — And Better

Keep Reading

Hakushu 18 Year Old Peated Malt / Yamazaki 18 Year Old Mizunara

The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This June
Robert Ragland Young and "Mind Golf"

Robert Ragland Young Explores Golf’s Philosophical Side
The best of the best

The Best Hotels in New York City for a Spare-No-Expense 5-Star Stay
Bully

Bully’s Alicia Bognanno Tackles Grief With “Lucky for You”
Photos of celebrities and actors by Greg Williams from his new book "Greg Williams Photo Breakdowns: The Stories Behind 100 Portraits"

Celebrity Photographer Greg Williams Takes Us Behind the Lens of 10 Photos
a collage of personalized Father's day gifts on a yellow background

18 Personalized Father’s Day Gifts for the Dad Who Has Everything
These are the best accessories and pieces of gear to have at the lake in 2023

Gear Up for an Unforgettable Summer With These 12 Lake Day Accessories
a collage of the best white sneakers for men on a watercolor background

The Best White Sneakers for Men Help You Flex Clean Summer Style
boat on the water on a sunny day with blue skies.

5 Excellent New Nonstop Flights From Miami

Trending

Lexus Resets Its Most Popular SUV
The 10 Best Sipping Bourbons in 2023
Built to Crush the Mustang, This 1-of-1 ‘60s Pontiac Is Up for Sale
Here’s How to Make Michigan’s State Cocktail at Home
80 Perfect Father’s Day Gifts for 2023