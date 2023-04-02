UFC and WWE Are Reportedly Close to a Merger

Earlier this year, rumors flew that WWE was about to become the latest sports-related institution to be purchased by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. (See also: LIV Golf and Newcastle United.) These rumors have not panned out, but the return of Vince McMahon to WWE following allegations of sexual misconduct suggested that something big was in the works.



Now, a new report from CNBC has details on a blockbuster transaction that would see WWE finding new owners — and a new corporate partnership. Citing “people familiar with the matter,” the article details the proposed purchase of WWE by the Endeavor Group, who would then combine the WWE and UFC into a new company, which would be publicly traded.



As the article details, Endeavor Group would own 51% of the new company, as opposed to WWE shareholders, who would control 49% of it. CNBC’s sources also indicated that the corporate structure would likely remain in place — meaning that this acquisition and merger is unlikely to change the status of the scandal-plagued McMahon (or UFC’s Dana White).

While there are numerous and substantial differences between wrestling and MMA, there have also been several people who have made their mark in both. With WrestleMania taking place this weekend, this seems like an especially eventful moment in the recent history of wrestling.