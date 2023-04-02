InsideHook
Sports | April 2, 2023 5:50 pm

UFC and WWE Are Reportedly Close to a Merger

The new company would be publicly traded

WWE CEO Vince McMahon in a suit with a purple shirt and striped tie
Vince McMahon attends a WWE press conference.
Michael N. Todaro/Getty
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

Earlier this year, rumors flew that WWE was about to become the latest sports-related institution to be purchased by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. (See also: LIV Golf and Newcastle United.) These rumors have not panned out, but the return of Vince McMahon to WWE following allegations of sexual misconduct suggested that something big was in the works.

Now, a new report from CNBC has details on a blockbuster transaction that would see WWE finding new owners — and a new corporate partnership. Citing “people familiar with the matter,” the article details the proposed purchase of WWE by the Endeavor Group, who would then combine the WWE and UFC into a new company, which would be publicly traded.

As the article details, Endeavor Group would own 51% of the new company, as opposed to WWE shareholders, who would control 49% of it. CNBC’s sources also indicated that the corporate structure would likely remain in place — meaning that this acquisition and merger is unlikely to change the status of the scandal-plagued McMahon (or UFC’s Dana White).

Will Brock Lesnar Leave WWE for UFC?
Will Brock Lesnar Leave WWE for UFC?

Rumors are swirling "The Beast" will face Daniel Cormier at UFC 241

While there are numerous and substantial differences between wrestling and MMA, there have also been several people who have made their mark in both. With WrestleMania taking place this weekend, this seems like an especially eventful moment in the recent history of wrestling.

More Like This

Brian Ortega holds his arm up in triumph in the Octagon.
UFC Featherweight Brian Ortega Explains What It Takes to Regain Lost Motivation
Paddy "The Baddy" Pimblett, a UFC fighter from Liverpool with a flag draped over his shoulder, next to Conor McGregor, the legendary MMA fighter from Ireland. Is Paddy the most likely successor to McGregor?
Meet Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett, The UFC’s Most Likely Successor to Conor McGregor
WWE CEO Vince McMahon speaks at a news conference in 2014.
Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund to Keep Sportswashing by Buying WWE? 

Recommended

Suggested for you

The 30 Best Walk-Up Songs in Baseball History
The San Antonio Spurs Are Heading to Austin
This Mental Wellness Brand Sends Psilocybin to Your Door
A Five-Second Test to See Whether You’re Aging Well
The Three-Minute Workout the Japanese Do Every Morning
A Brief History of Artists Referencing Leonard Cohen in Songs

Keep Reading

a collage of the products of the week on a tan background

Bottled Martinis, New Rolex Releases and Special-Edition Sambas
The 1978 Jeep Cherokee 4xe Concept which is part of the Easter Jeep Safari for 2023

Jeep Mashed Up a Retro Cherokee With Their Hybrid Wrangler
Keldon Johnson of the San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs Are Heading to Austin
Leonard Cohen

A Brief History of Artists Referencing Leonard Cohen in Songs
It's the biggest watch event of the year, and we've got boots on the ground.

The Best New Releases From Watches and Wonders 2023
A 12-ounce bag of Peace Coffee Birchwood blend, my favorite coffee beans

Stuff We Swear By: My Love Language Is a Mug of Peace Coffee
The Mantric Rechargeable Vibrator Wand, now just $40, on a purple swirly background

Take 50% Off Any Full-Priced Sexual Wellness Item at Lovehoney
a collage of heavy tees on a sky blue background

16 Heavyweight T-Shirts That Are as Comfy as a Weighted Blanket
Musicians performing in and around Miami, Florida in Spring 2023

The 20 Best Concerts in Miami This Spring 

Trending

The 30 Best Walk-Up Songs in Baseball History
The San Antonio Spurs Are Heading to Austin
This Mental Wellness Brand Sends Psilocybin to Your Door
A Five-Second Test to See Whether You’re Aging Well
The Three-Minute Workout the Japanese Do Every Morning