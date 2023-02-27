InsideHook
Sports | February 27, 2023 11:53 am

Ex-NFL Combine Star Claims He Can’t “Run or Jump” Due to Football Injuries

Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones was a first-round pick in 2015

Byron Jones of the Dolphins during pregame warm-ups in 2022.
Byron Jones may not get on a football field again.
Megan Briggs/Getty
By Evan Bleier @itishowitis

With the NFL Combine set to begin today most, but not all, teams have their talent evaluators in Indianapolis to attempt to determine which players they’d like to target in the NFL Draft in April.

As the league began to converge on Indy over the weekend, a former Combine star who is currently a member of the Miami Dolphins made some foreboding comments about what playing the game of football has done to him.

Byron Jones, who was a first-round pick out of Connecticut by the Dallas Cowboys in 2015, set an NFL record with a 12’3″ broad jump at the Combine before he was drafted. Now, a little more than eight years later, the 30-year-old claims he can no longer run or jump at all, let alone more than 12 feet.

“It was an honor and privilege to play in the NFL but it came at a regrettable cost I did not foresee. In my opinion, no amount of professional success or financial gain is worth avoidable chronic pain and disabilities. Godspeed to the draft class of 2023,” Jones wrote on Twitter. “Much has changed in 8 years. Today I can’t run or jump because of my injuries sustained playing this game. DO NOT take the pills they give you. DO NOT take the injections they give you. If you absolutely must, consult an outside doctor to learn the long-term implications.”

More Like This

Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice is 59 and looks like he could still play in the NFL
A Wide Receiver Looks at 60: Catching Up With Jerry Rice on His Football Life

Based on those comments, it seems more likely than not that Jones,  who surprisingly ended up missing all of last season because of surgery on his Achilles tendon but had been expected to return to the field for Miami, is finished playing in the NFL. However, a source told ESPN that Jones is not retiring. That makes sense for Jones financially as he signed a five-year, $82 million contract in 2020 and will want to collect as much of the balance of that deal as Miami will allow him to.

A Pro Bowler in 2018, Jones has 57 pass deflections and four interceptions in his eight-year career. If he does end up coming back for a ninth year, it may not be with the Dolphins as the club can save $13.6 million by releasing or trading him after June 1.

Whatever happens with Jones, his words to the players who will be working out in Indy this week to improve their stock in the draft should serve as a cautionary tale and a reminder of what NFL really stands for: not for long.

More Like This

Russell Wilson throws the ball as Pete Carroll looks on in 2022.
Russell Wilson Was Dealt to Denver After Failed Seattle Power Play
Derek Carr at the Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas.
Derek Carr Won’t Be a Hall-of-Fame QB With the Jets or Any Other NFL Team
Matt Ryan warms up before a game against the Minnesota Vikings.
Is Matt Ryan Retiring From the NFL to Pursue a Career in Broadcasting?

Recommended

Suggested for you

Is Adam Scott the Greatest Television Actor of His Generation?
J.Crew’s Current Sale Includes Shirts for Less Than $10
Woody Harrelson Is the Latest "SNL" Host to Deliver a Controversial Monologue
Inside Bluegrass’s Surprising Surge in Popularity
The Best Outdoor-Ready Deals From REI’s Massive Winter Sale
Stuff We Swear By: This Is the Best Espresso Machine for Small Spaces

Keep Reading

Cocaine movie scenes

Snow Report: The 20 Greatest Cocaine Scenes in Movie History
"Drive to Survive" creator Paul Martin

Behind the Scenes of "Drive to Survive"
Aerial view of downtown Eureka Springs in fall

This Is the Funkiest Town in the Ozarks
Three of the best dressed actors from the SAG Awards

The Best (Mostly Double-Breasted) Menswear Looks From the Star-Studded SAG Awards
The Trtl Travel neck pillow on a green and red background

Stuff We Swear By: This Neck Pillow Is a Life Saver for Frequent Fliers
Everything You Need to Know About Foria, Our Favorite Sexual Wellness Brand

Everything You Need to Know About Foria, Our Favorite Sexual Wellness Brand
two people cheering pints of hopnosis beer

How Cold IPA Became the Hottest New Beer Style
A diorama of a suburban home with a For Sale sign.

Confessions of the Zillow-Obsessed
Blundstone boots, Patagonia fleece vest and Vuori shorts, all on sale at REI

The Best Outdoor-Ready Deals From REI’s Massive Winter Sale

Trending

Is Adam Scott the Greatest Television Actor of His Generation?
J.Crew’s Current Sale Includes Shirts for Less Than $10
Woody Harrelson Is the Latest "SNL" Host to Deliver a Controversial Monologue
Inside Bluegrass’s Surprising Surge in Popularity
The Best Outdoor-Ready Deals From REI’s Massive Winter Sale