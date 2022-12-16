InsideHook
Don’t Be Shocked If Rookie Brock Purdy Wins the Super Bowl With the 49ers

With Purdy at QB last night, the 49ers won their first NFC West title since 2019

Brock Purdy, the last pick in the draft, seems ready for the spotlight.
By Evan Bleier @itishowitis

The last, potentially, will be first.

The reigning “Mr. Irrelevant” due to being selected with the last pick in the seventh and last round of the NFL Draft in April. San Francisco’s rookie quarterback made history a few weeks ago when he became the first final pick in pro football history to throw a touchdown pass in the regular season. Now 2-0 as a starter for the Niners after guiding San Fran to a win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football, Brock Purdy may make history again by guiding his team to a Super Bowl.

Sitting at 10-4 atop the NFC West following Thursday’s win, the 49ers have already clinched their first division title since 2019 and are in prime position to compete for one of the top seeds in the conference with the playoffs approaching. With Purdy, who threw a pair of touchdown passes to George Kittle as the 49ers won their seventh straight game on Thursday night, at quarterback, the playoff run for San Fran should be a long one as he has already shown he can give the team what injured former starter Jimmy Garoppolo was able to provide while he was healthy.

“It’s special and everything, but honestly I’m just another component, another piece to this team in terms of a guy coming in and doing what he’s asked of,” Purdy told reporters after Thursday’s win. “I’m a quarterback, I have to make decisions, I trust in how the coaches teach me throughout the week, I just try and get the ball out to the guys on time.”

Purdy has seemingly been doing that with ease since he got on the field, so expect to seem continue to do it, and for the 49ers to win, until further notice.

In other quarterback news, second-year quarterback Zach Wilson will once again start at quarterback for the New York Jets on Sunday against the Detroit Lions as Mike White has not been cleared to play by doctors.

Wilson, who was selected with the second overall pick in the 2021 draft, has been underwhelming as a pro quarterback and has probably cost the Jets games instead of helping the team notch victories. However, even though the Jets have former Super Bowl winner Joe Flacco on the roster, Wilson will draw the start against the Lions.

“This is going to be a great opportunity for Zach,” said New York coach Robert Saleh. “When he was elevated to the No. 2 quarterback, it was with the understanding there’s a strong possibility he was going to play and to prepare accordingly. He’s gotten the vast majority of the first-team reps. He’ll get all the reps today, he’ll get all the reps tomorrow. So, we feel very comfortable about Zach’s preparation as the first-string quarterback and that he has gotten his normal workload as a starting quarterback would normally get.”

He’s no Purdy.

