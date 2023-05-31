InsideHook
Sex & Dating | May 31, 2023

Al Pacino Is Having a Baby With a 29-Year-Old

Say hello to his little(r) friend.

Al Pacino In Conversation With David Rubenstein 92nd st y
We have feelings about the 54-year age gap.
Getty Images
By Emma Glassman-Hughes

On this day 54 years ago, humans had not yet set foot on the moon, Watergate was just the name of a hotel and The Beatles were still together. Disco had begun its ascent, Woodstock was still a hippie fantasy and Lorne Michaels was just a random comedy writer in Los Angeles. A lot can happen in 54 years — which also happens to be the age difference between 83-year-old actor Al Pacino and his now-pregnant girlfriend, 29-year-old Noor Alfallah. It also happens to be the amount of times I read and re-read the Page Six headline announcing their pregnancy to make sure I wasn’t hallucinating.

Lately, age gaps that require calculator assistance have been pouring in. Pacino’s contemporary, Robert De Niro, also just had a new baby with a vastly younger woman, and 75-year-old Steven Tyler has no shame loving up on his 30-year-old boo.

In fairness, it’s hard to quantify what counts as an “appropriate” age difference within someone else’s relationship. Everyone has different needs and desires, and as long as both partners are consenting adults, there’s little room to judge. But when you graduate from “he’s old enough to be your father” to “he’s old enough to be your grandfather and, in some cultures, your great-grandfather,” it’s not unreasonable to ask questions. 

Decades After Its Release, Al Pacino and Robert De Niro Revisited “Heat”
Decades After Its Release, Al Pacino and Robert De Niro Revisited “Heat”

A restoration is due out later this year

Alfallah, for her part, is not new to geriatric romance. Before Pacino, she dated Mick Jagger when she was 22 and was later linked to Clint Eastwood, although the latter was never confirmed. But the Sony producer and Beverly Hills native has also dabbled in youthful relationships, including a dalliance with billionaire spring chicken Nicolas Berggruen, who was only in his mid-50s at the time. The girl’s got range!

And while striking relationship age gaps are pretty common, research shows that many are marked by gender disparity. A 2022 poll showed that only 60% of Americans think it’s okay for women to date people who are 10+ years younger, while 71% are fine with men doing the same. Separate science also shows that heavy age imbalances may throw off relationships, leading to more frequent divorces than relationships between people who graduated high school in the same century. 

All in all, Alfallah’s Instagram paints a pretty rosy portrait of her generation-spanning partnership with the iconic actor, who probably doesn’t know how to use Instagram. But if they’re happy, then I guess that’s all that matters. Still, it has to be said: Pacino’s out of order! Alfallah’s out of order! This whole pregnancy is out of order!!! And scene.

