InsideHook
Science | December 9, 2022 4:53 pm

Private Ownership of Big Cats in the US Is About to Change

The circumstances under which "Tiger King" happened aren't likely to repeat

Tiger
A tiger licks a meat-filled popsicle to cool off at the Rome zoo (Bioparco di Roma) on June 28, 2022.
TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

When was the first time you realized that some people had embraced the idea of owning big cats as pets? For the record here, that’s “big cats” in the sense of lions and tigers — not, say, a house cat that could use a diet. That realization might have come while watching Tiger King in 2020, or while watching the news in 2003, when a tiger named Ming was evacuated by the NYPD from a Harlem apartment. (Which also inspired the cover art for a fantastic album — but I digress.)

As big cats’ various moments in the spotlight indicate, it’s easier than one might think to own a lion or tiger without having the infrastructure in place to take care of it. Or at least it has been. That seems to be on the verge of changing, however. The Guardian reports that President Biden is likely to sign a bill into law that would dramatically restrict private ownership of big cats — though it wouldn’t affect big cats that are currently in private hands.

HR 263, aka “Big Cat Public Safety Act,” will — in its own words — “[revise] restrictions on the possession and exhibition of big cats, including to restrict direct contact between the public and big cats.” The law restricts ownership to zoos, universities and wildlife sanctuaries (albeit with some caveats for the last of these — you couldn’t simply delare your backyard a wildlife sanctuary, for instance).

“By closing the door on cub petting and the era of private citizens keeping big cats inappropriately, we’re making the country safer, better and kinder for all,” said Sara Amundson, the president of the Humane Society Legislative Fund, in comments made to The Guardian.

HR 263 also regulates the display of big cats, stating that they should be kept at least 15 feet from people unless separated by “a permanent barrier sufficient to prevent public contact.” Based on the list of sponsors, the law has considerable bipartisan support.

More Like This

An engraving of the Tasmanian tiger, or thylacine, which Colossal Biosciences is hoping to bring back from extinction with funding from Chris Hemsworth and Paris Hilton
Resurrecting an Extinct Tiger, With Help From Chris Hemsworth and Paris Hilton
Tiger
Tiger Populations Are Growing Rapidly in Asia
doc antle tiger king
Doc Antle of “Tiger King” Charged With Wildlife Trafficking

Recommended

Suggested for you

Our Favorite Albums of 2022
The Best Chronograph Watches at Every Budget
Our Favorite Movies of 2022
The 15 Best Stocking Stuffers for Her
Is the Lucid Air Worth the Hype?
America Is Increasingly “Kinless.” It’s Killing Us.

Keep Reading

A Green Beret Commander on the War in Afghanistan, “Retrograde” and Those Still Left Behind

A Green Beret Commander on the War in Afghanistan, “Retrograde” and Those Still Left Behind
Matt Damon and Robin Williams in "Good Will Hunting"

How “Good Will Hunting” Changed Men’s Mental Health for the Better
The Eagles face off with the Giants in 2021.

Best Bets: Expert NFL Picks for Week 14
8 Perfect Jewelry Gifts From Affordable to Splurg-Worthy

8 Perfect Jewelry Gifts From Affordable to Splurg-Worthy
overhead shot of a takeout meal including a burger, salad and tortilla chips

Uber Eats’ 2022 Cravings Report Reveals That Americans are Predictable as Ever
Use code COZY20.

Now’s the Best Time to Buy a Robe
A sampling of the The Best Comfy Loungewear and Sleepwear to Gift Her This Holiday

The Best Comfy Loungewear and Pajamas to Give Her This Year
A collage of Todd Snyder Winter Sale items on a red and gold striped background

Everything You Should Buy From Todd Snyder’s Massive Winter Sale
a collage of winter boots on sale on an icy background

25 Winter-Ready Boots That Are on Sale Just in Time for the Holidays

Trending

Our Favorite Albums of 2022
The Best Chronograph Watches at Every Budget
Our Favorite Movies of 2022
The 15 Best Stocking Stuffers for Her
Is the Lucid Air Worth the Hype?