InsideHook
News & Opinion | February 21, 2023 12:00 pm

The UK’s Four-Day Workweek Experiment Was Wildly Successful

Nearly 92% of companies that entered the trial have extended the shorter week

An Anonymous Businessman closing his laptop that's sitting on a wooden table next to a glass of whiskey
The weekend will continue to come early for many U.K. employees.
Getty Images
By Amanda Gabriele

In June 2022, a massive four-day workweek trial began across the U.K. And now, six months later, the results are in, and you probably could have guessed how it turned out. According to The Guardian, out of the 61 companies that entered the trial, 56 decided to extend the four-day workweek. Eighteen of those 56 opted to make the shorter workweek permanent. The results will be presented to Parliament today to hopefully urge the government to standardize the 32-hour workweek in Britain.

The trial was started by the New Zealand nonprofit 4 Day Week Global, which was the one to announce the highly successful results. “Across a wide variety of sectors, wellbeing has improved dramatically for staff; and business productivity has either been maintained or improved in nearly every case,” Joe Ryle, director of the 4 Day Week Campaign, told The Guardian.

How to Get Rid of Your Workaholism Once and for All
How to Get Rid of Your Workaholism Once and for All

Rich Americans are working less. You can too.

Companies that opted into the trial were offered mentoring to help them reassess the workweek, and employees were able to remain on the same salary. About 2,900 employees across the U.K. took part in the trial program, and 39% said they were less stressed, 40% were sleeping better and 54% said their work-life balance improved during the six-month period. The number of sick days also declined by about two-thirds, and 57% less staff left the companies that participated in the trial, compared to the year before. 

And the experiment wasn’t just good for workers. The majority of companies that participated reported that they were happy with business performance and employee productivity. As one of the countries with the worst work-life balance in the world, the United States should certainly take a page from this shorter workweek book.

More Like This

A laptop and coffee and a notepad on a table. Working out of office and/or at home is showing to be more productive for both workers and businesses.
A New Study Showcases a Hidden WFH Benefit for Workers and Employers
A man sitting with his laptop on the beach.
Does Anyone Actually Work on Fridays Anymore?
A desk facing a window.
We’re Commuting Less, But WFH Isn’t Necessarily Better for the Environment

Recommended

Suggested for you

LIV Defector Brooks Koepka Pondering a Return to PGA Tour?
Christoph Waltz Brought a Chaotic Energy to “Real Time With Bill Maher”
Inside Bluegrass’s Surprising Surge in Popularity
Ditch Your Checked Bag for These Versatile Travel Backpacks
Is the Future of AI…Stalking?
Every Single Presidents Day Sale Worth Shopping This Weekend

Keep Reading

Chris Frederick and Damola Timeyin of Spearhead Spirits

Spearhead Spirits Is “The Best of Africa in a Gin”
the burger at town house restaurant in westchester with fries and red wine

Yes, Town House Is in Westchester. Yes, You Should Still Go.
Parisian Hospitality Brand - Orso

The Hottest New Hotel Brand in Paris
a photo of Joel on a horse in a leather jacket from the last of us show

The Internet Wants to Know: Where Is Joel’s “The Last of Us” Episode 6 Coat From?
A sampling of Cameron Hughes Wine bottles on an orange background.

This Cameron Hughes Sale Is the Perfect Opportunity to Stock Up on Exceptional Wine
jamaal williams in front of his beloved anime

In Praise of Professional Athletes With Extremely Nerdy Interests
The Briiv Air filter on a gray background

The Briiv Air Filter Is Beautiful — But Does It Really Work?
a collage of mens chinos on a green background

The Best Chinos to Keep Things Sharp This Spring
DC Defenders fans celebrate after a play during the second half of the XFL game between the DC Defenders and the Seattle Sea Dragons at Audi Field on February 19, 2023 in Washington, DC.

DC Proper Finally Has Its Own Professional Football Team

Trending

LIV Defector Brooks Koepka Pondering a Return to PGA Tour?
Christoph Waltz Brought a Chaotic Energy to “Real Time With Bill Maher”
Inside Bluegrass’s Surprising Surge in Popularity
Ditch Your Checked Bag for These Versatile Travel Backpacks
Is the Future of AI…Stalking?