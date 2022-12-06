InsideHook
News & Opinion | December 6, 2022 1:00 pm

If You Work in the United States, You Get the Second Least Amount of PTO in the World

We top the list of countries known for terrible work-life balance

Frustrated female worker rubbing her eyes in front of a computer sitting in creative office
If you’re feeling the burnout, you’re not alone.
Getty Images/Maskot
By Amanda Gabriele

The United States is notorious for overworking its employees, which has become extra apparent thanks to a new report from Resume.io. After analyzing the number of paid leave and paid vacation days in 197 countries, the U.S. made the list for the fewest amount of statutory paid leave days (that number is a whopping zero). Our average paid time off is also the second worst in the world.

On average, the U.S. worker gets 10 paid vacation days a year, which is just one less than the worst country in the world for PTO, Micronesia, where nine days is the norm. As for statutory paid leave, the United States is the only developed country without it. This falls far below the average of 18.2 days of paid leave per year. 

So, where in the world are workers getting the most paid time off? Iran tops the list with 53 paid days overall, followed by San Marino, which is the only European country in the top 10. 

If you’re a U.S. worker who gets more than two weeks of paid time off per year, consider yourself one of the lucky ones. And if you’re currently following a four-day workweek, you really have it made.

More Like This

How Unlimited Vacation Time Killed the Vacation
How Unlimited Vacation Time Killed the Vacation
A man and woman high five at a desk.
Just Give Everyone a Four-Day Workweek Already
Blue pins on four days in a week on a calendar. Friday, Saturday and Sunday crossed out. Four day work week concept.
A Gigantic Four-Day Workweek Trial Just Started in the UK

Recommended

Suggested for you

Our Favorite Movies of 2022
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This December
The Weirdest and Most Worthwhile Roadside Attractions in Texas
12 Perfect Stocking Stuffers for Men
What It's Like to Run an Adventure Camp in Antarctica
The First Settings You Should Change When You Get a New TV

Keep Reading

Mycologist and mushroom guru Larry Evans at the Telluride Mushroom Festival

Tracking Down the Shoeless Mushroom Guru of the West
Best TV Shows 2022

Our Favorite TV Shows of 2022
Cameron Robbie's tentacle piece

The True Story Behind the Reverse Art Heist That Went Viral on TikTok
A Whiskey Peaks glass with booze in it. The glassware is on sale at Huckberry.

Huckberry’s Whiskey Peaks Glassware Is on Sale, And They Make for a Perfect Gift
Styles from Outdoor Voices' CloudKnight collection, currently up to 50% off.

Outdoor Voices Put Its Entire CloudKnit Collection on Sale
a trio of Mr Porter jackets and sweaters on a tan checked background

Elevated Basics and Investment Outerwear Abound at Mr Porter’s Surprise Sale
A Classic Chicago Dog with Fries and a Beer

A Local’s Guide to the Best Cheap Eats in Chicago
Spread from The Finch

Eat Prime Rib, Seafood and Korean BBQ at the Best New Restaurants in Texas
A sampling of the best stocking stuffers for women.

The 15 Best Stocking Stuffers for Her

Trending

Our Favorite Movies of 2022
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This December
The Weirdest and Most Worthwhile Roadside Attractions in Texas
12 Perfect Stocking Stuffers for Men
What It's Like to Run an Adventure Camp in Antarctica