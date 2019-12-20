YouTube Stars Are Burning Out

Many of the platform's young stars are taking a break, but it may cost them.

The Dolan Twins announced they were taking a break from YouTube back in October.

Even YouTubers need a break sometimes, and according to the Washington Post, many of the platform’s young stars are finally taking a rest to combat increasing burnout.

Last week YouTube star PewDiePie, the platform’s first individual creator to hit 100 million subscribers, announced he was taking a break. “I’m feeling very tired,” he said in a video. Meanwhile, Ethan and Grayson Dolan, who gained popularity on the platform as the comedic duo the Dolan Twins, made a similar announcement back in October. The YouTubers said they needed some time off after five years of weekly posting in order to prioritize their mental health.

YouTube praised the Dolan twins for the move, tweeting, “We’re proud of the Dolan twins. And all creators putting their well-being first.”

Susan Wojcicki, chief executive of YouTube, also recently addressed burnout among the platform’s creators. “We want to encourage you to take care of yourself and invest in recovery,” she wrote in a letter to YouTubers back in November.

Meanwhile, a spokeswoman for YouTube told the Washington Post that YouTubers can rest assured that “if they need a break that their audience will be on YouTube when they return.”

Despite the lip service however, many YouTubers have reported being afraid to take time off, lest YouTube’s algorithm punish them for less frequent posting.

According to the Post, many influencers say YouTube’s algorithm rewards frequent posters with more page views, which translates to more money for creators.

“The longer you don’t post, the lower your numbers dip. There is a direct correlation,” said YouTuber Lizzy Capri.

“We have a job where you can’t just take off because there’s the fear of becoming irrelevant,” Grayson Dolan said. “I can’t even go home to see my mom.”

