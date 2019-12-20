Internet

YouTube Stars Are Burning Out

Many of the platform's young stars are taking a break, but it may cost them.

dolan twins youtube
The Dolan Twins announced they were taking a break from YouTube back in October.
Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
By Kayla Kibbe / December 20, 2019 11:14 am

Even YouTubers need a break sometimes, and according to the Washington Post, many of the platform’s young stars are finally taking a rest to combat increasing burnout.

Last week YouTube star PewDiePie, the platform’s first individual creator to hit 100 million subscribers, announced he was taking a break. “I’m feeling very tired,” he said in a video. Meanwhile, Ethan and Grayson Dolan, who gained popularity on the platform as the comedic duo the Dolan Twins, made a similar announcement back in October. The YouTubers said they needed some time off after five years of weekly posting in order to prioritize their mental health.

YouTube praised the Dolan twins for the move, tweeting, “We’re proud of the Dolan twins. And all creators putting their well-being first.”

Susan Wojcicki, chief executive of YouTube, also recently addressed burnout among the platform’s creators. “We want to encourage you to take care of yourself and invest in recovery,” she wrote in a letter to YouTubers back in November.

Meanwhile, a spokeswoman for YouTube told the Washington Post that YouTubers can rest assured that “if they need a break that their audience will be on YouTube when they return.”

Despite the lip service however, many YouTubers have reported being afraid to take time off, lest YouTube’s algorithm punish them for less frequent posting.

According to the Post, many influencers say YouTube’s algorithm rewards frequent posters with more page views, which translates to more money for creators.

“The longer you don’t post, the lower your numbers dip. There is a direct correlation,” said YouTuber Lizzy Capri.

“We have a job where you can’t just take off because there’s the fear of becoming irrelevant,” Grayson Dolan said. “I can’t even go home to see my mom.”

Subscribe here for our free daily newsletter.

Read the full story at the Wall Street Journal

Shop

The Best Stuff on the Web, Curated

Upstate Robe
The Robe by Upstate

$128

rabbit champagne saber
Rabbit Champagne Saber

$125

Star Wars
Star Wars 9-Movie Collection

$250

Remote Places to Stay
Remote Places to Stay

$60

Stantt
Stantt Burgundy and White Multi Plaid Flannel

$145

Heaven's Door
The Bootleg Series by Heaven’s Door Whiskey

$499

Raen Optics Wiley + Elko Acetate Ltd. Collab
Wiley + Elko Acetate Ltd. Collab

$275

Levis Type III Sherpa Jacket
Levi’s Type III Sherpa Trucker

$128

Olivers Convoy Henley
Olivers Convoy Henley

$108

Leica
Leica M10-P White Camera

$14,495

Summit Convertible Tote Pack
United by Blue Summit Convertible Tote Pack

$88

Barsys Coaster
Barsys Coaster

$149

Daily Brief

News From Around the Web

Acclaimed London Restaurant to Serve Pompeii-Inspired Menu in 2020

 

Meal
Spotify to Cease Airing Political Ads In 2020

 

Spotify
December 27, 2019
McLaren Speedtail Clocked at 250 MPH

 

McLaren Speedtail
The Car of the Year Is This Phil Collins “In the Air Tonight”-Mobile

 

In the Air Tonight Phil Collins Mazda RX-7
Did the Giants’ 1951 Playoff Victory Over the Dodgers Come Via Stolen Signals?

 

1951 home run
People Are Taking Classes in Bars

 

Bars
Antonio Brown Works Out at Saints Training Facility

 

Antonio Brown
Gen Z Is More Interested in Social Activism on Tinder; Millennials Want Travel

 

Tinder
This Reporter Quit Her Job Live on Air After Winning Just $5,000 in the Lottery

 

Spanish Christmas Lottery
Lindsey Vonn Proposed to Fiancé P.K. Subban

 

PK Subban and Lindsey Vonn are engaged ... again!
December 26, 2019
Wisconsin City Considers Decriminalizing Snowball Fights

 

Wisconsin City Considers Decriminalizing Snowball Fights
The Pelicans Are Being Extra Careful With Zion

 

Zion Williamson
"Free Returns" Are Good for Consumers But a Nightmare for the Environment

 

delivery truck
Canadian Television Cut the Donald Trump Cameo From 'Home Alone 2'

 

Donald Trump
The Changing Future of Chinese Restaurants in America

 

Chinese restaurant
Peter Max’s Corvette Collection to be Raffled Off in 2020

 

1956 Corvette
Inside the Global Rise of Lauded Hip-Hop Party D’ussé Palooza

 

D’ussé Palooza
December 24, 2019
Trump Campaign Launches Website to Spark Holiday Political Arguments

 

Trump campaign website
Kevin Spacey Posts Another “House of Cards”-Themed Christmas Video

 

Fire
Wedding DJs Weigh in on Playing MJ, R. Kelly in the Era of #MeToo

 

R&B singer R. Kelly leaves the Leighton Criminal Courts Building following a hearing on June 26, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois.
Historically Bad Monday Night QB Mocked After Yet Another Loss

 

kirk cousins philly special
Christmas Tree Farms Are Going Extinct

 

What happened to all the real Christmas trees?
Marshawn Lynch Re-Signs With Seahawks for Playoff Run

 

marshawn lynch resigns seattle seahawks
This Very Normal-Looking Electric Pickup Is Taking Preorders

 

Lordstown Motors Endurance electric pickup truck
Influencers Sell Out for Saudi Arabian Music Festival

 

Model Elsa Hosk posts from Saudi Arabia with the hashtag #mdlbeastbrandambassador
Do Defunct Sports Teams Have an Afterlife?

 

Newark Bears
How Ram Dass’s Life Spanned Shifting Attitudes on LSD

 

Ram Dass
December 23, 2019
LeBron James Is Excelling in the Post-Prime of His Career

 

LeBron James Makes NBA History With Triple-Double in Win
The Truth About the "Amazon’s Choice" Badge, Which Should Not Be Trusted

 

Samsung phone shopping on Amazon
Government Study Confirms Face Recognition Technology Is Racist

 

face recognition technology
Show More