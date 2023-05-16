InsideHook
Health & Fitness | May 16, 2023 1:10 pm

How “Blue Mind Theory” Could Help You Calm Down This Summer

Why you should be in, around, under or on top of water

Men paddling canoes in blue water.
The science is clear: water is good for the brain, body and soul.
Angelo DeSantis/Getty Images
By Tanner Garrity @tannergarrity

If you take a look at a map of the world’s Blue Zones — the areas with the highest concentration of centenarians — every one of them is situated along a coastline. Little wonder: settling down by the sea, in a so-called “blue space,” has been linked to a 17% reduction in mortality rate. One study suggested that living within 250 meters of a seaside environment helps reduce stress levels, with the smell and sounds offering a “wonderful tonic.”

Obviously, we can’t all live a walk from the beach (or on the isle of Icaria, for that matter). But any engagement with water, even a creek, can offer a salve for our embattled brains.

Don’t Forget to Engage in “Green Exercise” This Year
Don’t Forget to Engage in “Green Exercise” This Year

Nature's a gym. Here's how to make the most of it.

What Is “Blue Mind Theory”?

That’s according to Dr. Wallace J. Nichols, a marine biologist who coined the term “blue mind theory.” (Ted Talk here, book here.) After years spent researching and protecting sea turtles, Nichols started studying the impact that water has on the human body and brain. “When you see water, when you hear water, it triggers a response in your brain that you’re in the right place,” he said in an interview.

If you’ve spent any amount of time near water, you’re familiar with what he’s talking about. Temporary proximity to water — and especially clean water, hence Nichols’ use of the word “blue” — is a form of stress therapy, capable of inducing a meditative state.

How to Put It Into Practice

Research on natural landscapes, blue spaces and beach exercise all highlight the positive transformations that the body experiences near water. Think: “feel-good” hormone release, decreased heart rate, mindfulness. Instead of combing through studies, though, we encourage you to visit bodies of water this summer with intention and savor the sensory details on offer.

For instance: Nichols speaks about the “predictability” of waves crashing on a beach, how that sound (familiar, gentle, a little hypnotic) can induce a relaxed state. There’s a reason it’s easy to do nothing at the beach. Once cortisol drops, we find it easier to lean into our brains — to think without fretting. If it helps, try dismantling the “event nature” of heading to a body of water. Think affordability and accessibility: what’s the closest body of water you can get to on a bike? Can you go alone for a half hour? Can you leave your phone at home?

You don’t have to do a cold plunge. You don’t have to meditate, or skip rocks, or do a workout. Just pop by the water, pay your respects for a bit and head home. Blue Zones are special places. But using blue mind theory, you can create your own in your backyard.

More Like This

A TRX system dangling across the frame.
If You Can Do This TRX Move, You’re in Fantastic Shape
An old man putting on a golf green.
Pick 10 Physical Tasks You Want to Be Able to Do Until You Die
A cold shower nozzle.
A Simple Hack to Make Your Shower as Freezing as a Cold Plunge

Recommended

Suggested for you

NFL Schedule Predicts That These Four Teams Will Stink
World Beer Cup 2023: The Winners Were Just Crowned the Best in the World
If You Can Do This TRX Move, You’re in Fantastic Shape
A Shaolin Warrior Monk on How to Develop Your “Iron Palm”
Products of the Week: Canned Fish, Daft Punk and Percival x Seinfeld
Meet the “Beer Moms” Challenging Drinking Stereotypes

Keep Reading

Music Lover's Guide to NYC poster

The Music Lover’s Guide to NYC
A conference room in the middle of a fantastical forest.

How to Design an Office We’ll Actually Want to Commute To
Don't wait to take these trips with your kids

The 9 Trips You Should Take With Your Kids Before They’re All Grown Up
Cocktail shaker, negroni and martini cocktails on dark background

6 Podcasts to Check Out If You Love Cocktails and Mixology
Starward Ginger Beer Cask #7

Review: Starward’s Ginger Beer Cask Is the Best Thing to Happen to Whisky This Summer
a photo of a Protek USMC watch on a black background

Protek’s Rugged Watches Are Officially USMC Strong
The Casper Original Mattress, now 20% off during the Casper Memorial Day Sale

Don’t Sleep on Casper’s Mega Memorial Day Sale
a collage of Zappos summer shoe deals on a grey background

38 Summer Shoe Deals at the Current Zappos Sale
Dishes from the brunch menu at Anju, one of our favorite brunch restaurants in Washington, D.C.

The 8 Best Brunch Spots in DC, From Bottomless Drinks to Buffets

Trending

NFL Schedule Predicts That These Four Teams Will Stink
World Beer Cup 2023: The Winners Were Just Crowned the Best in the World
If You Can Do This TRX Move, You’re in Fantastic Shape
A Shaolin Warrior Monk on How to Develop Your “Iron Palm”
Products of the Week: Canned Fish, Daft Punk and Percival x Seinfeld