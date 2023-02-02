InsideHook
Travel | February 2, 2023 3:29 pm

The Latest Booming Travel Trend Is…Paper Maps?

Put down the smartphone, unfold an aesthetically pleasing map

A close-up of a paper map. Paper maps are becoming more popular in recent years, with Millennials and Gen Zers taking advantage of the low-tech travel option.
Millenials and members of Gen Z are showing an increased interest in paper maps.
Getty
By Lindsay Rogers @lndsrgrs

Many of my young, formative years were spent in the front seat of my mom’s 1994 Jeep Cherokee frantically shouting directions from a MapQuest print out. I can so distinctly recall the stress of trying to keep pace with my mom’s (bless her heart) erratic driving and to relay the information as accurately as possible, despite the fact that I could barely even read. God forbid I took two seconds to look out the window, we’d have ended up in the next state over!

It’s why, when GPS came into play, I was more than prepared to swear off printed directions and paper maps for the rest of my life. And thanks to smartphones and an overabundance of other modern-day technology, I’ve never had to go back on that vow, either. In fact, at the ripe old age of 31, I don’t even think I could navigate my way out of the woods using a paper map if my life quite literally depended on it. If Google Maps can’t help me, I most certainly can’t be trusted to help myself — and I don’t lose a wink of sleep over that.

That said, my position on paper maps might actually be the exception rather than the rule. Per a report from The Wall Street Journal, paper maps are making a huge comeback.

“According to a spokesperson for Ordnance Survey, the national mapping agency of Great Britain, ‘sales of custom-made maps exploded in 2020, with an increase of 144% compared with the year before. A year later, in 2021, there was a further 28% increase,’” Kate Morgan reported. “The AAA produced 123% more maps in 2022 than in 2021.”

2023’s Hottest Tech Might Just Be the Flip Phone
2023’s Hottest Tech Might Just Be the Flip Phone

Everything old really is new again

The bulk of new AAA members over the last three years? Millennials! And Gen Zers! Which begs the question: what in the fresh hell?

Some cartographers believe the trend has less to do with function and more to do with aesthetic, or trip-spo — a surprise to no one who has ever come in contact with a Millennial or member of Gen Z. But there is something to be said for our exclusive reliance on digital maps as a means of navigation. What happens, for example, when you lose service or your phone dies? Do you follow the setting sun or North Star and hope it gets you to your final destination? Of course not. But maybe you’d use a physical map, if you had one.

“[While] a smartphone can easily direct you to the quickest route, taking it often means you’ll miss the best scenery,” Morgan wrote. “A paper map, more like those made by early humans, can provide a bigger picture. You can think of them less like comprehensive guides to reaching your destination, and more like detailed portraits of areas of interest, created by someone with deep, experiential knowledge. After all, while a satellite can highlight unpaved paths, cartographers actually walk down them.”

A beautiful sentiment, and a strong argument for keeping a backup map in your glove compartment. Not enough to convert me, obviously, but maybe you.

More Like This

Aerial view of Hong Kong from an airplane window
500,000 Free Flights to Hong Kong Are Up for Grabs
The Step by 127 Cabin Co., in Montgomery, New York, was one of the most liked Airbnb posts of 2022.
These Were the Most-Liked Airbnbs on Instagram in 2022
Travel icons, including one for an airport shower showing a person under a shower head
An Ode to the Airport Shower, an Underrated Travel Hack

Recommended

Suggested for you

The 10 Best EDC Pocket Knives
What Science Tells Us About Being a Grower vs. a Shower
Why “Brown Noise” Is an Underrated Life Hack
Why the 49ers and Bengals Lost This Weekend
The 15 Best Films at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival
The Best Valentine’s Day Gifts Available on eBay

Keep Reading

Travel icons, including one for an airport shower showing a person under a shower head

An Ode to the Airport Shower, an Underrated Travel Hack
Parque Arqueológico do Vale do Côa

Why Every Wine Lover Needs to Visit Portugal’s Douro Valley
February 2023 Books of the Month

The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This February
Display copies are 25-75% off.

TASCHEN's Semiannual Sale Means It's the Best Day for Your Coffee Table
The Best Gold Watches for Men

The Best Gold Watches for Men
Therabody SmartGoggles, on a blue background

Review: Therabody’s New Smart Wearable Is Our Go-To Relaxation Tool
a collage of men's lingerie on a triptych background

The Best Lingerie for Men, Because Sexiness Should Be Democratized
four bottles of whiskey that we like being released on or around February 2023

The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This February
Courant's Catch:3 on a table with glasses and AirPods and a phone. Courant is throwing a sale on tech accessories for Valentine's Day.

Courant’s Elevated Tech Accessories Are Now 20% Off

Trending

The 10 Best EDC Pocket Knives
What Science Tells Us About Being a Grower vs. a Shower
Why “Brown Noise” Is an Underrated Life Hack
Why the 49ers and Bengals Lost This Weekend
The 15 Best Films at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival