Wellness

Why “Green Exercise” Belongs in Your Routine Twice a Month

When your fitness regimen's dead in the water, lean on adventure

By Tanner Garrity @tannergarrity
Updated April 29, 2026 1:52 pm EDT
A blurry biker passing through a green field.
I can't think of a more natural way to boost your mood than this.
Larendo van Gennip/Unsplash

I do my best to string together a bit of inspiration in my daily workout routine. I go out of my way to weave runs through parks or finish on the streets with the nicest brownstones. I pay (more than I can afford) to train at a nice gym; it’s got repurposed beams and big windows that overlook the river.

But if I’m being honest, a good chunk of my fitness regimen is visually depressing. It involves a whole lot of concrete, rubber and steel. That’s pretty common these days. For the 80% of Americans who live in and around urban areas, exercise often means staying indoors, strapping into a machine or braving congested sidewalks.

Movement in an uninspiring environment is definitely better than no movement at all, but studies indicate that moving in nature puts us in our happiest state. Over the last decade, physicians have increasingly stumped for “green exercise,” or any sort of physical activity that takes place in a natural environment.

The Mountains Are Calling

Broadly speaking, it’s just a good idea to get outdoors. Exposure to fresh air, natural light and green (or blue!) environs is dynamite for the brain — improving mood, self-esteem and cognitive function — while strengthening the lungs and legs.

Green exercise, though, calls for a little more than coffee walks in local parks. It urges us to register an actual exercise effort somewhere away from the traffic and noise. Think: running, cycling, swimming, hiking or rucking through forests, along coastlines and within nature preserves.

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A Unique Set of Challenges

I’ve written about the benefits of working out, and even just walking, on uneven terrain. Braving unstable or unfamiliar surfaces increases our functional mobility, which catalyzes a whole host of additional benefits — like a healthier heart, robust bones and more confidence as you age.

Green exercise is rife with uneven terrain, and it can include bonuses like wind resistance, elevation changes and possibly even altitude adjustments. If you live in a colder climate, don’t think you’re excluded from this prescription: There are legitimate benefits to exercising in the cold. Sure, some of these elements can be simulated to a degree in a studio, but it’s a whole different experience to actually be sprinting intervals on the beach, barefoot, on a blustery morning. (Plus, you get to jump in the water when you’re done.)

The Adventure Aspect

More often than not, you just need to get your workout done so you can move on with your day. And to add to that urban living statistic from earlier, it’s true that many Americans won’t have the easiest access to a forested trail. (Though you might be surprised. Research your closest options.)

That said, consciously exploring green exercise has been a nice kick in the pants. I plan to make an extra effort, at least twice a month, to log efforts in nature. I’ve had such field trips in the past (check out my running vacations here and here for some inspiration), and they’re always so refreshing and restorative relative to the chore-like doldrums of my regular training.

Need some ideas on your end? Go run hill sprints at a state park, or gravel bike along miles of rail trails, or get some friends together for a basketball or soccer game at a scenic outdoor facility. You can even take a strength training routine like this one to the beach. Ideally, these are workouts where you’ll be so distracted by the beauty of it all that you’ll forget you’re exercising. If all goes well, I have a feeling you’ll start planning the next trip before you even get home.

Meet your guide

Tanner Garrity

Tanner Garrity

Tanner Garrity is a senior editor at InsideHook, where he’s covered wellness, travel, sports and pop culture since 2017. He also authors The Charge, InsideHook’s weekly wellness newsletter. Beyond the newsroom, he can usually be found running, skating, reading, writing fiction or playing tennis. He lives in Brooklyn.
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