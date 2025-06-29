There are plenty of reasons for U.S. residents to visit Scotland, from its natural beauty to an impeccable selection of single malt whisky. But it turns out there’s something else drawing college students to a prominent institition of higher learning in the country that gave us Celtic and Belle & Sebastian: the literal royal appeal of the University of St Andrews.



The university in question has a long and storied history — including the fact that it was the first university to be established in Scotland. That history extends to the present day; the University of St Andrews is where the future king and queen of the U.K. met. And it’s hard to understate the appeal of a connection to the British royal family when attracting international students — or, at least, students from the U.S.



In an article for Air Mail, Tilly Frain-Bell explored the effect of an influx of American students on the University of St Andrews. As Frain-Bell points out, around 20% of the student body there hails from the U.S., making it the largest share of U.S.-based students at a U.K. university. And if you’re curious if that’s had an influence on campus culture: it has.



Air Mail’s analysis reveals that Prince William and Princess Catherine’s status as alumni aren’t the only factors that have intrigued students from the U.S. Instead, Frain-Bell points to a number of compelling features: the university’s high reputation, its relatively low cost compared with Ivy League institutions and its scenic location are all factors that have proven attractive to prospective students.

The allure of a storied Scottish university is one thing, but there’s also another factor at play here: the University of St Andrews has sought out international students. Several students who spoke to Air Mail described recruiters crossing the Atlantic to talk up their employer’s appeal. As with many things in life, it’s hard to understate the appeal of seeking people out where they are and making your case then and there.