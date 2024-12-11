Drinking and the Culture Around It

Subscribe
Leisure > Drinks > Whiskey

This Is What Scotland Awarded as Its Best Distillery

The Scottish Whisky Awards recently honored whisky newcomer Isle of Harris with three major accolades. We tested them out.

By Kirk Miller
December 11, 2024 11:01 am
Isle of Harris distillery
The Isle of Harris distillery employs nearly 50 people on an island with a population of just 2,000.
Isle of Harris

What we’re drinking: Two whiskies and one gin from the Isle of Harris Distillery

Where they’re from: Located in the far northwest corner of Scotland on a small Outer Hebridean island, the Isle of Harris Distillery was founded in 2012 in the village of Tarbert. Beginning with just 10 islanders, the distillery now employs nearly 50 permanent staff on an island of fewer than 2,000 inhabitants.

Why we’re drinking these: For a relatively new distillery that only released its first whisky a little more than a year ago, Isle of Harris has already made some big waves. At the Scottish Whisky Awards 2024, the distillery took home Newcomer of the Year, Product Launch of the Year and the Scottish Whisky Distillery of the Year accolades. And this comes a few years after IOH was awarded Scottish Gin Distillery of the Year at the Scottish Gin Awards, in both 2018 and 2021.

Pretty good for a distillery that’s so young, including its workforce, which averages 26 years of age and is the youngest distillery team in Scotland. (BTW, the name of the distillery’s whisky — The Hearach — comes from the Scottish Gaelic word that refers to a native of the Isle of Harris.)

The Drinking Culture of Scotland
The Drinking Culture of Scotland
 It’s more than just whisky (but there’s lots of that, too)

Besides being the extremely rare distillery that bottles everything by hand, Isle of Harris also differs from its Scotch counterparts in fermenting. “We use wooden fermenters,” explains Isle of Harris Distillery brand ambassador Robin Coupar. “You see fewer and fewer distilleries these days that are using them. Many are switching to stainless steel. It’s about turnover time; distilleries are producing very high quantities of whiskey these days using stainless steel, fermenting for about 36 to 48 hours. But we’re doing this over five days. And what you get is the microflora in the wood, which will give you more flavor.”

Let’s test these out. 

The Hearach Oloroso Cask Matured
The Hearach Oloroso Cask Matured is Isle of Harris’s latest release.
Isle of Harris

How they taste: Despite the young age of the whiskies, there’s a lot to like here. These are elegant Scotches with a hint of campfire and a lot of fruit. The gin is more of a love-it-or-hate-it thing (it’s great but not for imbibers who like mellower gins).

  • The Hearach Single Malt (46% ABV): Matured in ex-bourbon casks, Oloroso and Fino butts, there’s a mild salinity here and a lot of Christmas cake notes, rounded out by butterscotch, vanilla and dark fruits. 
  • The Hearach Oloroso Cask Matured (46% ABV): Entirely matured in first-fill Oloroso sherry butts, this new release is non-chill-filtered and lightly (12-15 ppm) peated. That peat comes through early but gives way to something more fruity and creamy, with a rich mouthfeel and hints of chocolate. 
  • Isle of Harris Gin: The unique botanical here is sugar kelp (seaweed). It certainly offers a maritime flavor, with juniper, citrus and herbal notes. Not for the faint of heart.

Fun fact: The raised and rippled design on the Isle of Harris bottles is, in part, a nod to the stitching of Harris Tweed, which originates on the island. 

Where to buy: You can find the whiskies directly at Isle of Harris’s website or Masters of Malt for around $68 to $75 (the gin is about $45).

Isle of Harris Gin, The Hearach, The Hearach Oloroso Cask Matured
Isle of Harris Gin, The Hearach, The Hearach Oloroso Cask Matured
BUY HERE

More Like This

The Library Bar
The 50 Best Whisky Bars in the World
Booze gifts
The Best Gifts for the Drink Aficionado
Ardbeg and other scotch whisky barrels stacked at the Bunnahabhain distillery on the isle of Islay, with Jura misty in the background.
Why Islay Is Suddenly the Hottest Thing in Scotch
The bottle and box for Ardray
How Do You Get People Excited About a Blended Scotch?

Leisure > Drinks
Leisure > Drinks > Whiskey
Kirk Miller is InsideHook's Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence.

Most Popular

what to wear for holidays
The Holidays Have Arrived. Here’s What to Wear.
The best watches of November
The Best Watches of the Past Month
Harriet Dyer and Patrick Brammall (and Zak, the dog, as Colin) in "Colin From Accounts."
“Colin From Accounts” and the Joys of Second-Tier Streaming 
a collage of bespoke post presents in the back of a car
22 Unique Gift Ideas From Bespoke Post
A cyclist in a bike lane, tinted in sepia, with orange jotted lines around the border.
How Strava Became the Secret Weapon of City Planners
December 2024 books
The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This December

Recommended

Suggested for you

what to wear for holidays
The Holidays Have Arrived. Here’s What to Wear.
The best watches of November
The Best Watches of the Past Month
Harriet Dyer and Patrick Brammall (and Zak, the dog, as Colin) in "Colin From Accounts."
“Colin From Accounts” and the Joys of Second-Tier Streaming 
a collage of bespoke post presents in the back of a car
22 Unique Gift Ideas From Bespoke Post
A cyclist in a bike lane, tinted in sepia, with orange jotted lines around the border.
How Strava Became the Secret Weapon of City Planners
December 2024 books
The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This December

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Drinks, Right This Way

Isle of Harris distillery

This Is What Scotland Awarded as Its Best Distillery

A Jameson ad seen on the sidelines of a Major League Soccer game. Jameson is now the official whiskey of the MLS.

Jameson Is Now Major League Soccer’s Official Whiskey

Whisky bottles at auction

2024 Has Been a Turbulent Year for Vintage Whisky Auctions

Guinness pint

Is Great Britain Experiencing Guinness Shortages?

Explore More Drinks

Keep Reading

A cyclist in a bike lane, tinted in sepia, with orange jotted lines around the border.

How Strava Became the Secret Weapon of City Planners

A Jameson ad seen on the sidelines of a Major League Soccer game. Jameson is now the official whiskey of the MLS.

Jameson Is Now Major League Soccer’s Official Whiskey

Whisky bottles at auction

2024 Has Been a Turbulent Year for Vintage Whisky Auctions

These are the best ceramic watches

The Best Ceramic Watches