Is This Scotland’s Best Distillery Tour?

The inaugural Milroy's Whisky Travel Index rated over 50 Scotch distilleries on their tour experiences

By Kirk Miller
August 12, 2024 1:50 pm
Outside the Ardbeg distillery
The best Scotch distillery tour? You'll find it on Islay.
Ardbeg

If you want a great whisky experience, it would probably help to talk to whisky experts. That’s the thinking behind Milroy’s Whisky Travel Index 2024, a new tool and rating system for whisky lovers planning a trip to Scotland. Created by Milroy’s of Soho (rare whisky specialists based in London) and the digital agency Good Brothers, the Index rates over 50 whisky tourism experiences.

The Index, which features a final score of 0-100 for each distillery, considers several metrics, including the cost of tours and tastings, the variety of experiences offered, the price of tours, visitor feedback, nearby amenities and the quality of the distillery’s whisky. Over 80,000 visitor reviews were analyzed to calculate the final score.

“Some of the best whisky experiences can be found in distilleries,” said Jolyon Dunn, Milroy’s CEO (per Whisky Critic). “With an ever-increasing range of producers to choose from, we understand that it can be complicated — daunting even — to plan travel to these often remote areas. With the Index, we will make it much easier for whisky lovers to plan their visits, whether it’s a single trip with their family or a multi-stop spirited pilgrimage around Scotland. Our versatile digital tool will help make distillery visits unforgettable.”

Inside Ardbeg Day, Where Scotch Is King and Tradition Is Moot
Inside Ardbeg Day, Where Scotch Is King and Tradition Is Moot
 At Fèis Ìle, the world’s premier whisky gathering, one distillery stands out from the peated crowd

As for the best? That award goes to Ardbeg, which scored a 92.2. As Milroy’s notes, the Islay distillery “achieved multiple top-five finishes across several categories, including average whisky review score, number of reviews, total tour and tasting experiences on offer, and recent industry award wins.” Johnnie Walker Princes Street, Glenkinchie, Springbank and Bruichladdich rounded out the top five.

The atmosphere and overall view at Ardbeg may have helped. “We have a visually stunning distillery and great views of the Skerries, the small islets offshore,” Ardbeg’s Michael “Mickey” Heads told one of our writers a few years back, describing Ardbeg’s coveted vantage point. “On clear days you can see the Mull of Kintyre on Scotland’s West Coast and the hills of Antrim in Northern Ireland. We have areas outside where you can sit and soak up the atmosphere while enjoying some fantastic award-winning whiskies.”

There were other winners: Kilchoman took home Best Value Distillery Tour (the average tour/tasting there is £25 per person), Bowmore claimed Best Premium Experience, Springbank won as the Best Distillery for Whisky Lovers and Nc’nean was recognized as the Best Sustainable Distillery (and rightly so, as it’s 100% powered by renewable energy).

Kirk Miller is InsideHook's Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence.





