The 10 Most Drinkable Lagers, According to Beer Experts

When it comes to beer, I’ve always been a lager girl. Although I like bitter, richly-toasted flavors in other beverages, there’s nothing quite like the crisp, simple taste of an ice-cold lager. While brands like Coors and Budweiser top the sales charts in the United States, you can obviously do better than these backyard staples. So I asked 10 experts — including store owners, beverage managers and brewers — their opinion on the world’s most drinkable lager. Their responses, below.

Art History Brewing Vařitace Art History Brewing

“My top choice is Geneva, Illinois’ Art History Brewing’s Vařitace. Brewed with Czech 2-row, floor-malted dark Bohemian malt and Super Saaz hops, it comes in at an easy 4.8% alcohol. You can’t let its black color fool you — it’s light-bodied and very easy drinking. The dark roasted malt that gives it its color is subtle in taste, balanced by sweet caramel notes and a finish that brings to mind mild coffee with hints of chocolate and fruit. Most people look at me like I’m crazy drinking this on a hot day in August, but a lot of Central European beer drinkers would vouch for my sanity!” — Michael Roper, founder/owner of Hopleaf Bar

Prohibition Pig Waterbury Club American Lager Prohibition Pig

“Prohibition Pig’s Waterbury Club American Lager delivers a masterclass in precision and restraint. Crisp malt, subtle sourdough notes and a snappy edge of hop bitterness keep everything perfectly balanced from start to finish. At The Left Bank restaurant, we serve it as a refreshing palate cleanser with our French-inspired cuisine, though it’s equally at home as a dangerously drinkable session lager.” — Devon Broglie, master sommelier and food and beverage manager at The Left Bank at The Weston Hotel

Wayfinder Phantasies Wayfinder Beer

“For me, drinkable means you take a sip, and it makes you want another. A lot of beers can satisfy that, but my favorite lager of the moment is Phantasies by Wayfinder, a Japanese-style rice lager. The grain bill gives it a light, ethereal body, and the Strata hops provide just enough citrusy bite to keep it refreshing.” — Lauren Bozicevic, owner of Ale Arsenal

Halfway Crooks Radix Halfway Crooks

“Nestled in Atlanta’s burgeoning Summerhill neighborhood is Halfway Crooks, a must-visit beer destination. They offer a gob-smacking array of clean, expertly executed lagers, but one of their German Pilsners, Radix, is this professional beer geek’s most beloved. One can expect oyster cracker from the malt, white grape and lime zest from the hops, clean bitterness and a finish with not a single rough edge to speak of. Best enjoyed either in Halfway’s Belgian-inspired café or in their biergarten under the elms.” — Kendall Worden, general manager of Hop City Beer and Wine at The Krog District

Augustiner Pils Augustiner

“This is an easy one: Augustiner’s Pils is the world’s best pilsner, and it’s not even close. Lovely light bread and green flavor from the malt, a nice earthy hop bitterness, a really great CO2 bite, that hint of sulphur at the end. It’s just perfect every single sip — very approachable for a light lager but still very nuanced. I could drink that beer for the rest of my life and be one happy gal!” — Kat Hess, head brewer at Wynkoop Brewing Company

Green’s Gluten Free Dry-Hopped Lager Green’s

“As a bartender with celiac, Green’s Dry-Hopped Lager is the tastiest and most drinkable lager for me. It’s slightly sweet, crisp, refreshing and actually tastes like a real lager without the gluten.” — Anthony Denaro, bartender at Bar WooWoo at Sky Rock Sedona

Harland Japanese Lager Harland Brewing

“Harland Japanese Lager is the go-to lager at Nason’s Beer Hall. Brewed in San Diego, this light-bodied lager is both crisp and refreshing. It pours a golden yellow color with subtle bready notes and light bitterness, finishing clean with a faint touch of sweetness. This is an easy-drinking lager that works well for any occasion and is a guest favorite.” — Jack Lawrence, food and beverage manager of Nason’s Beer Hall at Pendry San Diego

Brooklyn Lager Brooklyn Brewery

“Brooklyn Lager stands out for one simple reason: balance. It delivers just enough malt character to be flavorful with a subtle hop bitterness and a clean, crisp finish that keeps the palate refreshed without fatigue. The carbonation is tight and lively, making each sip feel light and approachable, while the overall profile remains structured enough to hold up alongside food. It’s the kind of beer that doesn’t demand attention but consistently delivers, whether you’re on your first or third round. — Stephen Parker, corporate executive chef at Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer

Red Stripe Heineken

“My favorite lager has and always will be an ice-cold Red Stripe with a lime on a hot beach day.” — Devin Khan, head bartender at The Standard Biergarten

Threes Brewing Vliet Threes Brewing

“I’m partial to a Vliet by Brooklyn’s Threes Brewing. It’s full-bodied but crisp and lightly bittersweet.” — Aaron Robin, beverage director of The Standard Biergarten

Meet your guide Amanda Gabriele Amanda is InsideHook’s Senior Editor and has been writing about food, drinks, travel and style for 16 years. She’s written for Travel + Leisure, Eater, Gear Patrol and New York Magazine among other outlets. More from Amanda Gabriele »