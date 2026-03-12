The Spill Awards 2026

Great drinks don’t just happen — they’re the result of obsessive craft, superior ingredients and the people who care deeply about both. At The Spill, it’s exactly the kind of thing we love to celebrate, which is why we’re back with the third-annual Spill Awards, our tribute to the bottles, places and moments that made the past year in drinks so memorable. From standout spirits and wineries to the viral moments we couldn’t stop talking about, these awards highlight the people and products shaping how we drink right now.

For the second year running, we called in expert help. Our judging panel — composed of bartenders, bar owners, distillers, publicists and fellow drinks journalists — helped us weigh in on this year’s nominees. You can meet the full lineup here.

During the course of about three months, we asked each judge to complete an in-depth questionnaire about the bottles, bars, brands and trends that stood out to them this year. From there, The Spill editors narrowed the field to a list of finalists and chose the winners. Without further ado, we present the 2026 Spill Awards categories and winners.