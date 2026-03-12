The Spill Awards 2026

Great drinks don’t just happen — they’re the result of obsessive craft, superior ingredients and the people who care deeply about both. At The Spill, it’s exactly the kind of thing we love to celebrate, which is why we’re back with the third-annual Spill Awards, our tribute to the bottles, places and moments that made the past year in drinks so memorable. From standout spirits and wineries to the viral moments we couldn’t stop talking about, these awards highlight the people and products shaping how we drink right now.
For the second year running, we called in expert help. Our judging panel — composed of bartenders, bar owners, distillers, publicists and fellow drinks journalists — helped us weigh in on this year’s nominees. You can meet the full lineup here.
During the course of about three months, we asked each judge to complete an in-depth questionnaire about the bottles, bars, brands and trends that stood out to them this year. From there, The Spill editors narrowed the field to a list of finalists and chose the winners. Without further ado, we present the 2026 Spill Awards categories and winners.
Best bourbon: Old Forester President’s Choice 2025
Best tequila: El Tesoro Yamazaki
Best rum: Brugal Colección Visionaria Edición III
Best gin: Citadelle Rouge
Best liqueur: Scarlet Fernet Amaro
Best American whiskey: Westland Garryana
Best single malt: Glenrothes The 15
Best scotch: Compass Box Brûlée Royale
Best International Bar: Panda & Sons
Best Brewery: Alternate Ending
Best Winery: Gaja
Best Distillery: Matchbook
Best American Bar: Bar Snack
Best Name: A Bar With Shapes for a Name
Best Throw: Joshua Monaghan
Best Bar Bathroom: Sexy Fish (Miami)
A creative London cocktail bar inspired by the Bauhaus and perfect for those of us who can’t always remember the names of places. “You know, it’s the place with the sign — the bar with shapes for a name.”
“Throwing has been around for a long time and has become fairly common to see behind bars the past few years. But few people have the style, speed and ‘wow’ factor of Sr. Monaghan. He’s clearly given a lot of thought to his technique: proper posture, the minimum amount of liquid to use, and it shows. He has a lot of different moves, but my favorite is when he spins almost 360 degrees. I’ve seen him do this in person, and between his seemingly effortless movement and the arc of the liquid gliding through the air, it’s truly exciting to watch.” —ms. franky marshall, bartender and educator
Sexy Fish may be best known for its Japanese-inspired cuisine and innovative cocktails, but the Miami location also has one of the craziest and most opulent bathrooms in the world. Think full-length mirrors in the stalls, bathroom attendants who will take your picture, onyx sinks with mermaid tales and a lot of pink.
The Next Great Bartender(s): Ricky Reyna & Izzy Tulloch
Icons (A Lifetime Achievement): David Wondrich, Dr. Laura Catena and Garrett Oliver
Best Sophomore Project: Bar Montana, Hong Kong
“Miami-meets-Cuba Montana Bar offers Daiquiri variations, Cubanos, live music and plenty of ritmo, which is yelled out by bow tie-sporting bartenders when guests enter. At the second project from Lorenzo Antinori, along with co-owner Simone Caporale, you can expect a joyful vibe and excellent drinks from the practiced and professional team, which offers the high level of care that’s a hallmark of the Hong Kong bar scene. And yes, the famous Bar Leone house-smoked olives are on the menu at Montana Bar.” — Alissa Fitzgerald, beverage journalist
Best Drinking City: Philly
Somebody Doing Good: Christina Viera
Best Bar Collection: Gin Library
I was absolutely blown away by the bottle selection at this hidden gem, situated on a verdant hilltop in Ponta Delgada, São Miguel, the capital of Portugal’s Azores archipelago. As of this writing, they have 2,227 gins in their collection, which you can sample solo or in an expertly-made Gin & Tonic. Check out the speakeasy in the back, which also serves the best sushi on the island. — Amanda Gabriele
Best Cocktail Ingredient: Sesame
“I don’t know why, but anytime sesame is featured on a drinks menu, I get too excited and have to order that drink,” says publicist David Semanoff. “Even though it can be overpowering when its flavor isn’t harnessed properly, it’s still a drink I’ll have and then tell people to get.” There’s a wide range of ways to use this nutty, savory, rich ingredient, be it in a syrup, oil, fat wash or even as part of a garnish. Two of our current favorites: The Ube Noir at Cat Bite Club in Singapore (Luzhao LaJiao Baijiu, Ron Zacapa Rum, black sesame, ube-coconut cream, Amontillado sherry, Aperol, rose water) and the Margot Robbie at NYC’s Aussie-inspired Isla and Co. (tequila, pamplemousse, toasted sesame, lemon, honey).
Bar We’ll Miss (a bar that closed): Leyenda
Ivy Mix and Julie Reiner’s award-winning bar was a cocktail oasis (and a great casual hang) when it opened 10 years ago on Smith Street, which sometimes feels like an infinity in bar years. “Leyenda was my dream and living that dream the last decade has been, well a dream,” wrote Mix in an IG post a few weeks before the Brooklyn bar’s March shuttering. “Latin American spirits are my passion, and to open a chapel that celebrates them has been my crowning achievement in my career.”
Coolest Wine List: Bibliotheque
“Most wine lists are categorized by country. And that’s all well and good, but I love how they get creative at Bibliotheque, where they list their bottles not only by location, but they’re also paired to literary categories. You might find something funky and experimental in the ‘Adventure’ chapter or a Sauv Blanc with vegetal notes under ‘Gardening.’ With a wine list this beautifully curated, it’s impossible not to return for another taste.” — Amanda Gabriele
Best Frozen: Erin Rose Frozen Irish Coffee
“A board member at Tales of the Cocktail said his secret for surviving the five-day drinks conference/bacchanalia was grabbing a Frozen Irish Coffee at the Bourbon Street-adjacent dive bar Erin Rose. I’ve done the same four times in New Orleans since that conversation, always early in a day when I know there will be a lot of walking and drinking — and walking and drinking. It’s refreshing on a hot day, fuel for the boozy afternoon ahead and simply sweet (but not too sweet), creamy and delicious. Also, they’re $4 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., aka the exact time you should be drinking these.” — Kirk Miller
Best Branding/Social Media: @thirstywhale_
“The Thirsty Whale’s content is genuinely fun and refreshing. There’s no dramatic lighting, no slow-motion pours and no overly-stylized production. It feels like he’s doing it because he enjoys it, and honestly, he’d probably be making the same content even if no one was watching.” — Chad Austin, beverage director at Bar Benjamin
Worst Trends
Mocktails…
“Too many savory drinks that don’t focus on actual flavor and enjoyment.”
“Milk punches.”
“Poorly-made biodegradable straws that dissolve immediately.”
“Drinks are wayyyyyy too expensive.”
“Too much matcha. Cut it out!”
“Too many clarified cocktails.”
