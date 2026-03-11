Philadelphia Is America’s Most Underrated Drinking City

“We are indeed the most overlooked drinking city in America,” admits Danny Childs, the James Beard-award-winning author of Slow Drinks and a partner at Almanac, a Philly cocktail den built on local and hyper-seasonal ingredients. “It’s a similar feeling in the bartending community here that’s long been echoed by the city’s sports teams — no one likes us, we don’t care. At least we have each other!”

“It’s been wonderful to watch our industry blossom and come into its own,” adds Resa Mueller of the Rittenhouse Square-based My Loup. “We started out with a handful of small cocktail-focused bars sprinkled throughout different pockets of the city that were trying to stand out among longstanding dive bars and bustling restaurant bars. But they’ve now burst onto the national map. My favorite thing, though, is that all of this growth still has something very beautifully Philadelphia to it. At the end of the day, this city loves a good bar seat and a bartender who takes care of them, and that has been core to who we are and what makes our bar scene so friggin’ special.”

Philly’s bar scene is indeed a special, vibrant place, whether you’re cheering for the Birds at a local dive or sipping an expertly-made drink in a plush cocktail bar. Below, some of the best places to imbibe in the city, from the perspective of locals, visitors and pro bartenders.

From the Locals

InsideHook editor Logan Mahan wears her Philly pride on her sleeve, sometimes one that’s adorned with the logo of one of the city’s sports teams, of which she’s a diehard fan. As someone who grew up there and visits often, she has a local’s eye for where to drink. Her recommendations, below.

Manayunk Brewery & Restaurant

With one of the largest outdoor dining decks in the city, Manayunk Brewery is one of my favorite spots to grab a drink in the summer. Situated on Main Street in a renovated 1822 woolen mill (that didn’t close its doors until 1992!), the Brew Pub (as we natives call it) hosts a selection of local beers and seasonal cocktails. In the warmer months, you can listen to live music and take in the sun-soaked views of the Schuylkill River. (I also went on my first date here with my boyfriend of almost two years, so I’d say it’s a promising date spot.)

Barcelona Wine Bar

Did a server once pour wine directly from the bottle into my friend’s mouth here? Yes, yes they did. When my friends and I are looking for a slightly elevated but fun night out, we head down to Passayunk to Barcelona, where the vibes are always high. Their selection of award-winning wines from Spain and South America is also reasonably priced. You can grab a glass for as low as $9, which in this day in age of $18 drinks, is refreshingly rare.

The Plough & The Stars

There are many great drinking establishments along Philadelphia’s 2nd Street in Olde City, but one I’ve been going to for more than a decade is The Plough. It’s a classic Irish bar serving classic Irish fare, perfect pours of Guinness and very tasty Irish Coffee. I recommend catching a soccer game here — the ambience is electric.

From the Visitors

Harp & Crown

Upstairs, a bustling restaurant with elevated bar food and an extremely popular brunch. Head downstairs early in the evening, however, and you’ll find a hidden speakeasy with $7 cocktails and a bowling alley. — Kirk Miller

Sassafras

The ultimate neighborhood bar, this Old City standby features $12 to $13 cocktails. It’s also where I first embraced (ironically) the Toronto, a beguiling mix of rye, Fernet Branca and Benedictine. Bonus: Sassafras is also home to the city’s best bar bathroom, which would probably count as an apartment in New York. — KM

Tattooed Mom

A vegan-friendly (but not vegan-only) punk rock dive with plenty of drink specials, a large beer selection, a street art gallery upstairs and host of events like a “BIPOC Femmes in Punk Mixer.” — KM

Four Humors Distilling

I could and did spend an entire day doing a bar crawl around Fishtown (shoutout to Stateside Vodka, Evil Genius Beer Company, Philadelphia Distilling, New Liberty Distilling and R&D, which is mentioned below). But I was truly smitten with Four Humors and its barrel-shaped tasting room. There’s even an on-site rickhouse, and the distillery offers a wide selection of spirits and cocktails. — KM

Hop Sing Laundromat

The first time I went to this Chinatown establishment, I admit I was a little nervous. I had heard about a long list of rules that, if broken, could land you on the bar’s almost 6,000 person-long “banned” list. But after spending an evening there, I quickly realized that you’re a real asshole if you get banned from Hop Sing. The rules of no phone calls, no photos, no flip-flops and cash only are pretty simple, and they’re definitely worth heeding in order to taste the gorgeous drinks that owner Lê’s team are mixing behind the bar. Have a couple cocktails then go across the street to Dim Sum Garden for the perfect night. — Amanda Gabriele

From the Pros

Almanac

“What makes our bar exceptional is the emphasis we place on building relationships with farmers and purveyors that are local to the city of Philadelphia,” Childs says. With locality and seasonality important, the Old City-based Almanac offers Japanese-inspired cocktails through a hyperlocal lens. Also, as Childs notes, “great neighborhood, open late and great food.”

R&D

“This Fishtown [bar] remains my favorite place to grab a beautifully-balanced drink with nuance, made by a top-tier pro,” Mueller says. “But it might come in a ridiculous cup with a quacking duck for garnish and a bartender who will boo you if you’ve been away for too long.”

My Loup

“Folks might be a little intimidated because they think we’re more on the fancy side, but as soon as they set foot in the door, we work to make them feel like they’ve been dining with us for years,” Mueller says.

Danny Childs also has some nice words for this French-inspired restaurant and bar. “Long before she worked here, I often said Jillian Moore is my favorite bartender in Philadelphia,” he says. “She’s great for conversation, quick with a joke and can deliver the perfect mix of high/low depending on which direction you want the evening to go. With her behind the bar, you get all of this, plus some of the best food the city has to offer.”

Love City Brewing

We’re not leaving out craft beer fans. “This is a really great place to grab a beer,” says Mueller about this Callowhill brewery. “It’s casual and fun with a great team running it. And when the weather is nice, they have a large outdoor space where they run events of all different kinds.” That includes things like a roller skate-based burlesque show.

La Jefa Cafe

“Where Guadalajara meets Philadelphia” is how this agave-forward bar/restaurant positions itself. “They have a specific voice and a sense of place,” Mueller says. “They also offer a killer daytime cafe program. More of this in Philly, please!”

Franklin Mortgage & Investment Company

It’s safe to say that Franklin Mortgage paved the way for a lot of modern Philly cocktail bars. Opened in 2009, the speakeasy takes its name from the largest alcohol ring in the country during Prohibition. “This cocktail haven has been around for 15 years!” says Kitty, the beverage director of Paradise Lost who nominated Philadelphia as the most underrated drinking city. “Already an incredible achievement for any bar in any city, but the fact that Franklin remains a bastion of incredible drinks and innovation even today is something that should be celebrated en masse.” The experts behind the stick can make you any classic, but don’t sleep on signature cocktails like the Pepe Sylvia, made with cocoa butter rum, aged cheese cordial, mixed berries and lime.

The Dandelion

It doesn’t get cozier than this Rittenhouse Square pub, which serves classic British fare with a twist and delicious cocktails, including some very interesting takes on the Gin & Tonic (malt vinegar citrus shrub, anyone?). “I walked into this place in the middle of the summer just trying to find a place to cool down,” Kitty says. “Not only did the dark interior provide welcome shade, but the atmosphere immediately made me feel like I was transported in both space and time to a proper pub. Perfect pints, incredible food and unpretentious interiors.”

