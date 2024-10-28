Somehow, it’s been 60 years since James Bond battled Auric Goldfinger on the big screen. Goldfinger has a lot of memorable things about it — Sean Connery’s performance, a murder by gold body paint and one of the all-time great Bond theme songs, among others. But it also has the villain who gives the film its title, whose line, “No, Mr. Bond — I expect you to die!” is also eminently memorable.



Now, Goldfinger (and, presumably, Auric Goldfinger) has been immortalized in automotive form. Enter the Rolls-Royce Phantom Goldfinger, a unique vehicle that takes its cues both from the 1964 film and from the 1937 Phantom III Sedanca de Ville that Auric Goldfinger owns. According to Rolls-Royce’s announcement, this custom Phantom has “a specially obtained vehicle identification number.” You might be able to guess which three numbers it ends in.



The Phantom Goldfinger’s design also incorporates several references to the film, including a map of Fort Knox and a gold golf club in the boot. The yellow paint used on the Phantom Goldfinger was also designed to echo the color of Auric Goldfinger’s Phantom III Sedanca de Ville. All told, the design elements involved three years’ worth of planning.



“Witnessing how our Bespoke Collective seized upon the idea of celebrating 60 years of the film has been truly remarkable; this fantastic story has been masterfully explored in Phantom Goldfinger’s exquisite design,” said Rolls-Royce Regional Director Boris Weletzky. “The creativity extended far beyond the making of the motor car, as we curated extraordinary experiences for the client and their family, all while staying true to the spirit of the Goldfinger theme.”

Earlier this year, Rolls-Royce CEO Chris Brownridge called the Phantom featured in the film Goldfinger “both the perfect accomplice for its villain, Auric Goldfinger, and an enduring muse within our brand.” Inspiration can take many forms, but this Phantom Goldfinger makes that influence very literal; the result is a luxury vehicle with more secrets than MI6’s hidden files.