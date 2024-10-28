Leisure > Autos

Rolls-Royce Created a Custom Phantom Suitable for a Bond Villain

It celebrates the 60th anniversary of "Goldfinger"

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
October 28, 2024 1:37 pm
Rolls-Royce Phantom Goldfinger
The Rolls-Royce Phantom Goldfinger on the road.
Rolls-Royce

Somehow, it’s been 60 years since James Bond battled Auric Goldfinger on the big screen. Goldfinger has a lot of memorable things about it — Sean Connery’s performance, a murder by gold body paint and one of the all-time great Bond theme songs, among others. But it also has the villain who gives the film its title, whose line, “No, Mr. Bond — I expect you to die!” is also eminently memorable.

Now, Goldfinger (and, presumably, Auric Goldfinger) has been immortalized in automotive form. Enter the Rolls-Royce Phantom Goldfinger, a unique vehicle that takes its cues both from the 1964 film and from the 1937 Phantom III Sedanca de Ville that Auric Goldfinger owns. According to Rolls-Royce’s announcement, this custom Phantom has “a specially obtained vehicle identification number.” You might be able to guess which three numbers it ends in.

The Phantom Goldfinger’s design also incorporates several references to the film, including a map of Fort Knox and a gold golf club in the boot. The yellow paint used on the Phantom Goldfinger was also designed to echo the color of Auric Goldfinger’s Phantom III Sedanca de Ville. All told, the design elements involved three years’ worth of planning.

“Witnessing how our Bespoke Collective seized upon the idea of celebrating 60 years of the film has been truly remarkable; this fantastic story has been masterfully explored in Phantom Goldfinger’s exquisite design,” said Rolls-Royce Regional Director Boris Weletzky. “The creativity extended far beyond the making of the motor car, as we curated extraordinary experiences for the client and their family, all while staying true to the spirit of the Goldfinger theme.”

Rolls Royce’s Next Project Is a Disaster-Proof Plane
Rolls Royce’s Next Project Is a Disaster-Proof Plane
 It’s the successor to the Air Force’s E-4B

Earlier this year, Rolls-Royce CEO Chris Brownridge called the Phantom featured in the film Goldfinger “both the perfect accomplice for its villain, Auric Goldfinger, and an enduring muse within our brand.” Inspiration can take many forms, but this Phantom Goldfinger makes that influence very literal; the result is a luxury vehicle with more secrets than MI6’s hidden files.

More Like This

Alex Innes, head of the Coachbuild Design team at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, sitting next to the automaker's Cullinan SUV against a red background
Inside the World of Rolls-Royce Bespoke: From Hand-Built Cars to Titanium Cup Holders
Ian Fleming
What a New Biography of Ian Fleming Tells Us About James Bond’s Creator
David Brown Automotive
Bespoke Luxury British Automaker Serves Up Red, White, and Blue Car Series
Mark Edlitz's "James Bond After Fleming"
This New Book Chronicles James Bond’s Post-Ian Fleming Era

Leisure > Autos
Leisure > Autos > Classic Cars
Leisure
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

20 of the best viral videos from 20 years of YouTube, from David After Dentist to Chocolate Rain, as chosen by InsideHook editors
The 20 Best Viral Videos From 20 Years of YouTube, According to InsideHook Editors
The faux suede collar and large buttons on a men's flannel shirt from Orvis
There Are Tons of Flannel Shirts. What Makes This One "Perfect"?
Barry Keoghan in Saltburn, Glen Powell in Twisters and Carmy from The Bear — three of our simple, last-minute Halloween costumes for men
6 Super-Simple, Last-Minute Halloween Costumes for You, a Man
BUGATCHI
BUGATCHI’s Latest Collection Solves Transitional Wardrobe Woes
From Hamilton to L.L. Bean this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Products of the Week: A Buck Mason Collab, Speakers and Noah Kahan Bean Boots
Don't be surprised if R&R isn't on the menu
Sleep Tight at These Hotels in Former Psychiatric Hospitals and Jails

Win the Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix Experience

Want the F1 experience of a lifetime? Here’s your chance to win tickets to see Turn 18 Grandstand, one of Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix’s most premier grandstands!

More Leisure, Right This Way

MSC Cruise in Alaska

MSC Cruises Is Readying an Alaskan Experience for 2026

Pouring bourbon into a glass. A bourbon/rye blender is up for auction in Kentucky.

This Might Be Your Best Chance to Own a Profitable Whiskey Brand

Rolls-Royce Phantom Goldfinger

Rolls-Royce Created a Custom Phantom Suitable for a Bond Villain

Public Rec Dealmaker Pants

Public Rec’s Dealmaker Pants Put in Work at the Office and the Golf Course

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

From Filson to Percival this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.

Products of the Week: Filson Jackets, Blundstones and Dutch Ovens

Pizza Oven

Which At-Home Pizza Oven Set-Up Is Right for You?

A HyperT Pro Wellness Pod at Canyon Ranch in Fort Worth, Texas

A Day at the Wellness Club Where Wealthy Texans Biohack Their Bodies

three people holding up steins of Hofbräu beer

The Complete Guide to Oktoberfest Beer