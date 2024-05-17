Mitsubishi’s Upcoming Van Blends Comfort With Off-Roading

Earlier this week, Mitsubishi announced ambitious plans to see out the current decade. As part of a North American initiative dubbed Momentum 2030, the automaker revealed its plans to release “two all-new vehicles to debut into segments in which the company does not currently compete.” That’s not the only change on the horizon; the automaker also plans to release “a new or completely refreshed vehicle” annually between 2026 and 2030. Not surprisingly, electric vehicles and hybrids will be in the mix.



Things get a little more exciting when you look into the specifics of what vehicles are in the works. Citing an Automotive News report, Autoblog’s Jeremy Korzeniewski zeroes in on one aspect of Mitsubishi’s announcement — namely, that one of the new vehicles the automaker is working on is a passenger van, and that it would build on an earlier concept vehicle, dubbed the D:X.



Last year, Car and Driver‘s Jack Fitzgerald hailed the D:X as an “endearing concept” and praised its visibility, highly customizable seating and a combination of minivan utility with off-roading capabilities. At the time, Fitzgerald noted that Mitsubishi’s announcement suggested that the D:X would foreshadow a future version of the Delica.

Autoblog’s reporting notes that this new van would be a plug-in hybrid, and that Mitsubishi’s other offerings could include an electric pickup and a dedicated offroading vehicle. It’s an impressive set of goals, and seeing how they play out over the coming years will be something to watch. For an automaker that isn’t always buzzed-about, this could be an unexpected road back to the spotlight.