Jack Black’s “School of Rock” Van Heads to Auction

There’s a long history of movies about teachers inspiring an unlikely group of students to do great things. Few of those films, however, feature Jack Black as a hard-living guitarist changing the lives of the youth of America. Director Richard Linklater’s School of Rock became an unlikely hit upon its 2003 release, and it would later yield a stage musical adaptation with music by Andrew Lloyd Weber (!) and a book by Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes (!!).



And now, the van from School of Rock is currently for sale at auction — and it can be yours for, as of this writing, a little more than $5,000. While that seems like a relatively low price to pay for a piece of cinematic history, it’s also worth mentioning that the vehicle in question here is a 1987 Dodge Ram B250 with an illustration of the Grim Reaper painted on the back. We’re a long way from, say, the immaculate Bristol 405 seen in Phantom Thread.



This might not be the most immaculate onscreen vehicle to ever go to auction, but it does come with some things that few other vehicle auctions can boast, including a trio of guitars, photos from the film (including one signed by its star) and a certificate attesting to its authenticity. According to Bring a Trailer’s listing, the last time the van changed hands was in 2012.

It’s also worth mentioning that, while the images of the van on the auction house’s site suggest there’s a lot of wear and tear on the exterior, not all of that is actual wear and tear. The listing points to “[a] mixture of corrosion and simulated corrosion” on the van body — because nothing’s more rock and roll than turning the feedback all the way up.