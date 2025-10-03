Encor Shares Details of its Reimagined Lotus Esprit

Leisure > Autos

Encor Shares Details of a Reimagined Lotus Esprit

It's an ambitious restomod, limited to 50 total vehicles

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
October 3, 2025 3:55 pm EDT
Encor Series 1
The Encor Series 1 builds on the legacy of the Lotus Esprit.
Encore Design

For almost 30 years, the Lotus Esprit combined a distinctive design with high-performance engineering, leaving a host of enthusiasts in its wake and making a prominent appearance in one of James Bond’s onscreen adventures. The Turbo Esprit has an especially rarefied status in the automotive world, with a 2014 Petrolicious article dubbing it “a car so seductive, rare, and alluring no one’s life could be truly complete without ownership.”

Lotus made its last batch of Esprits in 2004, but this model’s legacy lives on — very literally, it turns out. This week, Encor announced its limited-edition Series 1. In a post on Instagram, Encor described this as “a remastered Lotus Esprit” with a carbon-fiber body and a V8 engine. The Encor Series 1 will be limited to just 50 vehicles, and the company behind it has pledged to reveal more specifics in November.

Here’s what we know so far: the Series 1 will utilize the Esprit frame as designed by Lotus founder Colin Chapman. “In every detail, we act as conservators of Chapman’s ideals. Our mission is to elevate the Esprit for a new era without sacrificing its soul,” explained Encor co-founder Simon Lane in a statement.

While each of the 50 Series 1s was made from an existing Lotus Esprit V8, Encor sought a balance between the original design and engineering — including the chassis and engine — and more modern amenities, including more advanced climate control and a sound system compatible with Apple CarPlay.

Velocity’s Ford Mustang Restomod Updates a Classic for the Modern Era
Velocity’s Ford Mustang Restomod Updates a Classic for the Modern Era
 New components and modern conveniences make this Mustang better than it ever was

If you’d like to own one of these revamped Lotus Esprits, Encor has priced them at £430,000, or around $580,000 at current exchange rates. That doesn’t include options or taxes, however, nor does it include the Lotus Esprit at the core of the rebuild. “Progress should enhance, not replace,” Encor co-founder Lane said — and as these draw closer to hitting the road, we’ll see how well Encor did at its stated goal.

More Like This

Lotus Theory 1
Lotus Announces Theory 1 Concept Car, Complete With Manifesto
Subaru logo
Ambitious Restomod Turns a Subaru WRX Into a Supercar
Kimera EVO37 Prototipo Zero
Italian Newcomer Kimera Is Pondering Its Next US Move
Lotus Elise Series 2 in yellow
RIP Lotus Elise, the Sports Car Tesla Was Literally Built On

Leisure > Autos
Leisure
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

See/Hear October
See/Hear: The Best Movies, TV and Music for October 2025
A collage of fall style pieces.
Here’s What You Should Wear This Fall, According to Cool Women
A group playing beach volleyball.
When Did You Stop Playing Sports? It Matters.
collage of nike sneakers
Nike’s Got Some Great Fall Sneakers on Sale
an illustration of a cowboy on a horse lassoing a bottle of whiskey
The Best Texas Whiskeys, According to Texas Bartenders
One Battle After Another
“One Battle After Another” Is Just as Good as Everyone’s Saying It Is

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Leisure, Right This Way

Gin bottles in a UK supermarket

Export Data Suggets the US Is Gaining a Taste for English Gin

Encor Series 1

Encor Shares Details of its Reimagined Lotus Esprit

Sagamore Spirit High Rye Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Sagamore Spirit's New Whiskey Was Made for Bourbon and Rye Enthusiasts

You're gonna wanna check these out.

Products of the Week: Sneakers, Scotch and Speakers

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

One Battle After Another

“One Battle After Another” Is Just as Good as Everyone’s Saying It Is

The ING New York City Marathon 2003: 34th Running

There’s a Better Way to Monitor Your Splits During a Marathon

Aerial image of Volvo plant

Volvo's Domestic Automotive Plans Include a New Hybrid

Menswear Drops

13 New Menswear Releases You Should Know About This Week