Bentley Is Reviving the Supersports Name

A new Continental GT Supersports will enter production in late 2026

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
November 14, 2025 11:31 pm EST
Bentley Supersports
The new Bentley Supersports.
Bentley

For just the fourth time since 1925, Bentley will manufacture a car bearing the name “Supersports.” Like two of the three Supersports before it, this will be a version of the automaker’s Continental GT. Bentley plans to open orders for this new model in March of 2026, with production beginning later that year and deliveries expected to begin early in 2027.

What can drivers expect from this model? A high level of performance and engineering, but with a few key differences from the existing Continental GT. For starters, this will be the first Continental GT with rear-wheel-drive; the seats in the Supersports will also be situated lower than the standard Continental GT.

In InsideHook’s review of another version of the Continental GT — Bentley’s Continental GT Speed in 2023, Basem Wasef observed that “its driving dynamics offer an insulated haven from the humdrum of lesser cars.” In announcing this new model, Bentley emphasized the driver’s experience, suggesting that they are building on the lessons of previous models. One big difference? The Speed weighed two and a half tons; the Supersports, by contrast, was engineered to weigh in at under two tons.

“The new Supersports is more than just the most driver-focused Bentley yet. It signifies a return to Bentley making more extreme cars — ones that combine extraordinary breadth of ability with true driver engagement, while remaining pieces of automotive artwork unique and bespoke to each customer,” said the automaker’s CEO, Dr. Frank-Steffen Walliser, in a statement. “Bentley has always thrived when revealing a more daring side, and the new Supersports is a statement of our intent while celebrating 100 years of the name.”

A Real World Test of the Unreal Bentley Continental GT Speed
A Real World Test of the Unreal Bentley Continental GT Speed
 Two weeks in the most dynamic Bentley yet reveals extreme pros and cons

While the Supersports name has a long history, the development process for the new Continental GT Supersports took place on a relatively compressed timeline. The genesis for the idea of a lighter rear-wheel-drive Continental GT occurred last September, with a test vehicle up and running within six weeks. The performance of that vehicle led to further development under the name Project Mildred, a name that honored aviator and motorist Mildred Mary Petre.

If this sounds enticing, it’s worth noting that the new Supersports comes in limited quantities. According to Bentley’s announcement, there will only be 500 made.

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

