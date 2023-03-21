InsideHook
Travel | March 21, 2023

Gear Up for Your Summer Travel With 25% Off Totes and Duffels at Paravel

Save on a beach-ready tote and a handsome large duffel from the sustainable travel brand

Use code SPRINGBREAK to take 25% off.
Paravel/Getty
By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie

Luxury luggage can be hard to justify. It looks good, but it’s like a direct shot to the heart the first time it comes down the baggage carrousel with an impossible-to-ignore scuff on it. Thanks to luggage brands like Paravel, though, you don’t have to sacrifice good looks for durability.

So if you’re looking to upgrade your go-to weekender duffel or everyday tote bag for one that’s hardwearing yet easy on the eyes now’s the perfect time to do so because the sustainable luggage brand is taking 25% off its selection of totes and duffels in various sizes and colors with code SPRINGBREAK.

Included in the sale is Paravel’s signature beach-ready Cabana Tote along with the hefty Grand Tour Duffel that’s made from durable, spill-proof Ecocraft Canvas and features handsome vegan leather details.

You can shop the entire luggage sale here, or peruse below for the highlights, just be sure to use the discount code SPRINGBREAK at checkout.

Paravel Grand Tour Duffle
Paravel Grand Tour Duffle
Buy Here : $335$251
Paravel Medium Cabana Tote
Paravel Medium Cabana Tote
Buy Here : $175$131
Paravel Main Line Duffle
Paravel Main Line Duffle
Buy Here : $285$214
Paravel Weekender
Paravel Weekender
Buy Here : $295$221



