Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure > Travel

10 Must-Have Paravel Products for Frequent Flyers

From suitcases and duffles to packing cubes and toiletry kids, these are our favorite items from one of our favorite travel brands

By Lindsay Rogers @lndsrgrs
Updated October 28, 2024 10:30 am
Paravel has all your travel essentials
Paravel has all your travel essentials
Paravel

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Luxury luggage can be hard to justify. It looks good, but it’s like a direct shot to the heart the first time it comes down the baggage carousel with an impossible-to-ignore scuff on it. Thanks to luggage brands like Paravel, though, you don’t have to sacrifice having nice things over having things that are capable of withstanding any travel-related abuse you might put them through.

For the uninitiated, Andy Krantz and Vogue alum Indré Rockefeller are credited with launching the Aviator — the world’s first carbon-neutral suitcase (more on that later). Former coworkers at Madrid high fashion brand Delpozo, Krantz and Rockefeller knew all about the cost associated with luxury goods, so they went on to produce a wide range of bags, from suitcases to totes, and made them ultra-affordable.

Most importantly, in addition to using durable, exclusively post-consumer recycled materials, Paravel offsets all of the emissions from sourcing, assembly, shipping and delivery, including the estimated carbon emissions of the first plane trip with the Aviator across the U.S. In short: they’re peddling hardwearing, luxury and sustainable luggage.

We went ahead and put together a definitive list of Paravel’s best products, all of which, you can now get a sweet deal on. Until October 30th (which is fast approaching!) you can save 20% on orders $200 and over when you use the code DELIGHT at checkout.

The sale includes our favorite Wes Anderson-y checked bag, poolside tote, compressible packing cubes and everything else you’ll need for traveling in style this summer. Or make it even easier on yourself and shop Paravel’s Travel Sets — comprehensive, curated bundles featuring the brand’s top travel essentials.

Aviator Grand
Aviator Grand

A bag that looks straight out of a Wes Anderson film, you’d never guess it was made entirely from plastic bottles. The Aviator Grand comes in five sharp colorways and features 360° double spinner wheels, an interior compression board, a scuff-hiding textured finish, a number of interior pockets and a removable laundry bag. The perfect companion for a week-long jaunt, it fits between 8-10 days worth of clothes, four pairs of shoes and, of course, will need to be checked.

Buy Here : $525
Aviator Carry-On
Aviator Carry-On

For the one that’s committed to the carry-on game, at whatever cost: the Aviator Carry-On. It’s got all the same features as the Grand, but instead fits just 2-4 days worth of clothes and 1-2 pairs of shoes (unless you’re a carry-on packing pro, that is).

Buy Here : $445
Cabana Passport Case
Cabana Passport Case

A passport case capable of holding credit cards and all manner of other IDs, the Cabana Passport Case comes in four colorways and can be monogrammed.

Buy Here : $75
Grand Tour Duffle
Grand Tour Duffle

Made of a durable, spill-proof Ecocraft Canvas and with vegan leather details, the Grand Tour Duffle is the crème de la crème of duffles. You don’t even need to be a frequent jet-setter to appreciate this bag, though it does hold around 4-5 sweaters, 4-5 pants or dresses and a week’s worth of shirts, socks and underwear, for context.

Buy Here : $345
Cabana Backpack
Cabana Backpack

Built to house all your small essentials, the Cabana Backpack is a great elevated, everyday option for the backpack loyalist in your life. Snag it in one of four colorways and get it monogrammed to take things up a notch.

Buy Here : $205
Toiletry Bag
Toiletry Bag

All function and no fuss, this collapsible nylon toiletry bag is surprisingly roomy.

Buy Here : $35
Medium Cabana Tote
Medium Cabana Tote

Paravel’s signature Cabana Tote comes in three sizes, four colorways and has sold out seven times. Need we say more?

Buy Here : $205
Packing Cube Quad
Packing Cube Quad

If you aren’t already using packing cubes to travel, you need to get with the program. This compressible set of four is the perfect tool to help organize clothes, gear and tech come time to pack for their next trip. Each cube even has a little view window that allows you to see inside without having to unpack its contents.

Buy Here : $75
Luggage Tag
Luggage Tag

There’s just something about a personalized luggage tag. These ones come in a sleek vegan leather and can be monogrammed in either gold or silver foil. We’ll take five.

Buy Here : $35
Fold-Up Bag
Fold-Up Bag

An everyday duffle, the Fold-Up Bag is lightweight, water-resistant and easily stored thanks to it’s compressible construction. The perfect vessel for a weekend away, a daily commute or even the gym, the Fold-Up Bag is a must-have.

Buy Here : $75

More Like This

The lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag on a grey background.
Lululemon Belt Bag: The Ultimate Gift for the Fitness Fanatic
Whether they're fitness junkies or outdoor freaks, these are the best gifts for the active folk in your life.
The 30 Best Gifts for the Outdoor Fanatic, Cardio Junkie or Otherwise Active Person
An illustration of the best gifts to give this holiday season by InsideHook.
The 100+ Best Gifts for Her in 2024
Father's Day Gift Guide
The Best Father’s Day Gifts to Bestow on Every Dad in Your Life

Leisure > Travel
Lindsay Rogers is the Associate Editor at InsideHook. She covers all things travel — from industry news and travel guides, to hotel openings and luggage reviews.

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Brooklinen Classic Percale Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen Is Hosting a Friends & Family Sale

From Our Partner

eufy Robot Vacuum Omni C20
This Eufy Robot Vacuum Is Down to Just $450

$599$450

Noah Zip Flannel
Snag a Discounted Noah Flannel for Fall

$258$108

Rototo Waffle Socks
The Nicest Socks on the Market Are Finally Affordable

$32$14

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

20 of the best viral videos from 20 years of YouTube, from David After Dentist to Chocolate Rain, as chosen by InsideHook editors
The 20 Best Viral Videos From 20 Years of YouTube, According to InsideHook Editors
The faux suede collar and large buttons on a men's flannel shirt from Orvis
There Are Tons of Flannel Shirts. What Makes This One "Perfect"?
BUGATCHI
BUGATCHI’s Latest Collection Solves Transitional Wardrobe Woes
Barry Keoghan in Saltburn, Glen Powell in Twisters and Carmy from The Bear — three of our simple, last-minute Halloween costumes for men
6 Super-Simple, Last-Minute Halloween Costumes for You, a Man
From Hamilton to L.L. Bean this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Products of the Week: A Buck Mason Collab, Speakers and Noah Kahan Bean Boots
Don't be surprised if R&R isn't on the menu
Sleep Tight at These Hotels in Former Psychiatric Hospitals and Jails

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Travel, Right This Way

MSC Cruise in Alaska

MSC Cruises Is Readying an Alaskan Experience for 2026

Paravel has all your travel essentials

It's Your Last Chance to Score Discounted Travel Gear From Paravel

Aerial view of planes at Newark Airport

Federal Government Investigates the World of Airline Competiton

Where will you be when all souls of the dead return to the world of the living?

Where to Celebrate Day of the Dead in Mexico

Explore More Travel

Keep Reading

From Filson to Percival this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.

Products of the Week: Filson Jackets, Blundstones and Dutch Ovens

Pizza Oven

Which At-Home Pizza Oven Set-Up Is Right for You?

A HyperT Pro Wellness Pod at Canyon Ranch in Fort Worth, Texas

A Day at the Wellness Club Where Wealthy Texans Biohack Their Bodies

three people holding up steins of Hofbräu beer

The Complete Guide to Oktoberfest Beer