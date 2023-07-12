InsideHook
Travel | July 12, 2023

The 13 Best Prime Day Deals on Travel Gear

Discounts on everything you need for your next trip

By The Editors

Within the travel realm, Prime Day means a bundle of massive sales on everything from suitcases and duffles to backpacks and packing cubes. Among the thousands of discounts, there are a few in particular that really stand out from the rest: Coolife 3-piece luggage set for $160? Come on. Our favorite Trtl Travel Pillow for 20% off? $100 off Bose QuietComfort 45’s to block out all the in-flight noise? No-brainers, all of them. See below for more.

Trtl Pillow
Trtl Pillow
Buy Here : $60$47
Bose QuietComfort 45 Noise Canceling Headphones
Bose QuietComfort 45 Noise Canceling Headphones
Buy it now : $329$229
Veken Packing Cubes
Veken Packing Cubes
Buy it now : $30$17
Anker 622 Travel Charger
Anker 622 Travel Charger
Buy it now : $70$50
Coolife Luggage 3 Piece Set
Coolife Luggage 3 Piece Set
Buy it now : $190$160
YAMIU Travel Shoe Bags Set of 4
YAMIU Travel Shoe Bags Set of 4
Buy it now : $22$14
Etekcity Luggage Scale
Etekcity Luggage Scale
Buy it now : $12$11
Amazon Basics Packing Cubes
Amazon Basics Packing Cubes
Buy it now : $27$18
MEE audio Connect Air in-Flight Bluetooth Wireless Audio Transmitter Adapter
MEE audio Connect Air in-Flight Bluetooth Wireless Audio Transmitter Adapter
Buy Here : $50$37
Yeti Rambler 20 oz Travel Mug
Yeti Rambler 20 oz Travel Mug
Buy Here : $38$27
Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners
Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners
Buy Here : $390$166
Fossil Leather RFID Blocking Passport Holder Case Wallet
Fossil Leather RFID Blocking Passport Holder Case Wallet
Buy Here : $65$46
Vorspack Toiletry Bag Hanging Dopp Kit for Men
Vorspack Toiletry Bag Hanging Dopp Kit for Men
Buy Here : $15$10

