May 22, 2023

The Best Luggage Deals on the Internet Right Now

From Tumi and Zero Halliburton, to Bric's and Monos — these luggage deals should not be missed

By Lindsay Rogers

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

There’s nothing that ignites the desire to travel quite like new luggage. That said, finding good luggage — and good travel products in general — at a decent price, can feel like a daunting task. Fortunately for you, we take the business of luggage, and luggage deals, very seriously around here. Because what’s better than the anticipation of your next UPS delivery? I’ll tell you: using the contents of said delivery to go on vacation.

Moving forward, this is where we’ll be keeping track of all of the best luggage deals on the internet at any given time. You can be sure that more discounts will continue to crop up every week — nay, day — and our crack team will be updating accordingly, so be sure to check back.

Don’t have any travel planned at present, you say? No sweat — buy a bag and let the bag decide. It’s a thing.

Away

The Away Medium

Complete with a tough exterior shell and compartmentalized interior, Away’s Medium suitcase is fit for travel near or far (bust especially far). While the surface looks like any other roller, the inside features unique interior storage details, and its interior compression system and hidden laundry bag make packing your gear quick and painless.

buy here: $345 $293
Zero Halliburton

Zero Halliburton Geo Aluminum Wheeled Business Case

The Geo Aluminum Wheeled Business Case is as strong as steel, but only one-fourth the weight, features accordion sections for organization a four-stage telescoping handle two TSA-accepted combination locks and enough space for all of your important docs, plus stuff for an overnight stay.

buy here: $995 $796
Monos

Monos Carry-On

If you aren’t familiar with Monos, it’s time to get acquainted. Touted by many as the “Apple of suitcases,” this luggage brand is best known for minimalistic, polycarbonate bags, available in four sizes — carry-on, carry-on plus, check-in medium and check-in large — in 10 different colors. With Hinomoto Lisof Silent Run 360° wheels, a soft, anti-microbial interior, vegan leather details and a TSA-approved combination lock, this Monos suitcase will have you counting down the days — nay, seconds — until your next trip.

buy here: $284 $255
Tumi

Tumi International Expandable 4 Wheeled Carry-On

Noteworthy for its expandable capacity, this Tumi carry-on is the perfect companion for a long weekend trip to a cool-weather destination that may require you to pack some bulkier layers. It’s sharp, contemporary and it’s got the durability of an aluminum case, but it’ll allow you to pack as much as your favorite soft-sided case, too.

Buy here: $795 $635
Nordstrom

Calpak Terrazzo 22″ Spinner Carry-On Suitcase

A polycarbonate case with spinner wheels, a TSA-approved lock and a zippered divider that creates two separate packing compartments, it’s extra noteworthy for its expandable capacity — a feature that we find is lacking (for obvious reasons) in many hard-sided suitcases. Sharp and contemporary thanks to its Venetian-inspired pavement pattern, this Calpak case is the perfect companion for a week-long trip, even to a cool-weather destination that may require you to pack some bulkier layers. 

Buy here: $195 $156
Dakine

Dakine Concourse 108L Hardside Luggage

For flights far from home, Dakine’s spacious Concourse luggage will store every shirt, sock, shoe and souvenir without worry. The durable shell withstands bumps and bangs in the midst of travel while a retractable handle and 360-degree wheels make it easy to navigate through the airport no matter how much you have in tow. Organize goods inside via dedicated wet and dry storage compartments or separate clean and dirty clothes to maximize every liter of internal space.

buy here: $315 $182
Bric’s Ulisse Expandable Spinner
Bric’s

Bric’s Ulisse 21″ Expandable Spinner

A bit of a departure from the traditional wheeled carry-on, this spinner from Bric’s features a sleek silhouette and vibrant colorways to stand out at the luggage carousel. Constructed of heavy-duty polypropylene, it’ll keep all of your belongings safe in transit and, being that it was designed to meet most global carry-on size regulations, you’ll have no problem getting it on board and stowing it come time for take-off. Get it now for just $179.

buy here: $358 $179

Other Sitewide Sales Worth Checking Out:

  • Monos — 10% off on luggage.
  • Calpak — Up to 45% off luggage, plus free 2-day express shipping over $300.
  • Zero Halliburton — 30% off golf and sport products.
  • July — Up to $100 off recommended luggage sets.
  • Lo & Sons — Up to 50% off.

