Bring Your Four-Legged Friend to These Dog-Friendly Ski Resorts 

Dog-friendly hotels are becoming increasingly common, as pet owners often want to travel with their pooch rather than leaving them behind. If you’re a winter sports enthusiast looking to hit the slopes in the United States this winter, these eight dog-friendly ski resorts allow you to bring your pup along for the ride.

The Hythe, a Luxury Collection Resort, Vail

The Hythe, Vail, Colorado

This is a great year to visit Vail, as it’s celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2023. And there are few hotels better than The Hythe, a sophisticated alpine retreat with in-room fireplaces and private terraces complete with cozy firepits. When you’re done hitting the slopes, unwind with a treatment at the Well & Being Spa or enjoy a meal at one of the property’s four restaurants and bars. Furry friends are welcome, too. Two dogs are allowed in each guestroom for a $150 fee at check-in, and they’ll receive complimentary bowls so you have one less thing to pack.

Waldorf Astoria Park City

Waldorf Astoria Park City, Park City, Utah

As the only luxury hotel with slope-side access to the largest U.S. ski resort, Waldorf Astoria Park City is the place to stay if you’re looking for both convenience and unparalleled service when vacationing in the Utah resort town. It’s an ideal property for a group, as two-story residences feature full kitchens, multiple bedrooms and ample room to lounge and relax. There’s a spa and on-site restaurant, and the hotel has even nicknamed itself “Bark City” for its dog-friendly amenities. Canine companions are given bowls, beds and a welcome amenity at check-in, and guests can even arrange for doggy day care or pet-sitting services so their four-legged friends don’t get lonely while they ski or snowboard. A $100 cleaning fee is required for each reservation.

Woodstock Inn & Resort

Woodstock Inn & Resort, Woodstock, Vermont

Surrounded by the picturesque Green Mountains, Woodstock is one of the most charming towns in the United States. So if your winter travels are bringing you to the nearby Saskadena Six Ski Area, there’s no better place to stay than the Woodstock Inn & Resort. There are five types of charming rooms to choose from, and seasonal cuisine is king at the property’s on-site restaurants. All guests receive complimentary access to the Woodstock Athletic Club, which features tennis courts, a pool and fitness classes. If you’re traveling with a dog, they’ll receive an Orvis dog bed, bowl and two complimentary pet cookies to welcome their arrival. A $150 pet fee applies per room.

Bluebird Hunter Lodge

Bluebird Hunter Lodge, Hunter, New York

Hunter Mountain has long been an escape for New York snow sports enthusiasts that need a break from the city for a breath of fresh air. For anyone who craves vintage-vibe accommodations with modern amenities, Bluebird Hunter Lodge is a perfect home base for a Catskills getaway. Spacious guest rooms are decked out in dark green hues, plaid trimmings and leather furniture, while the restaurant Hunter Tavern is the perfect place for an après ski libation in front of the fireplace. The property features seven dog-friendly rooms with private patios and exterior entrances for easy access to the great outdoors. Two dogs are allowed per room with a $35 fee for each canine companion.

Montage Big Sky

Montage Big Sky, Big Sky, Montana

If ski-in/ski-out access is a must for your winter sports getaway, Montage Big Sky offers quick access to the mountain and a ski concierge service to get you geared up and into an easy-access chairlift. The resort’s modern guest rooms are outfitted with sleek fireplaces and deep tubs, perfect for warming up after a day on the slopes. Six dining destinations put Montana’s local produce and wild game front and center. And dogs are treated to the same five-star service as their human companions. A luxury “Wag Bag” is filled with treats, like an Orvis bed, plush pet towel, custom Big Sky bandana and map of nearby dog-friendly trails.

Topnotch Resort

Topnotch Resort, Stowe, Vermont

If you prefer to get your downhill thrills in northern Vermont, Stowe is one of the best places to ski and snowboard in New England. Set on 120 acres of woodland between Stowe Village and Stowe Mountain Resort, Topnotch Resort is one of the most convenient places to stay in the area. Standard rooms and suites are available, as are 17 two- and three-bedroom resort homes if you’re traveling with a group or prefer more privacy. Modern lobby bar The Roost serves delicious fare and features games, a spacious patio and fire pits. Dogs are treated like royalty at Topnotch. Along with the standard dog bowls and bed, furry companions are pampered with a canine-friendly turndown service, tea time dog treats in the lobby and CBD treats at the spa. If you really want to indulge your pet, spring for the Top Dog of Topnotch package.

W Aspen

W Aspen, Aspen, Colorado

Whether you can’t wait to hit the fresh powder or prefer to see and be seen in your finest winter gear, Aspen is certainly the place where snow sports and luxury living collide. You’ll get the best of both worlds at W Aspen, which is conveniently nestled mountainside and features glamorous, 70s-inspired guest rooms. The rooftop Wet Deck is open for year-round fun, where you can sip champagne in the hot tub or get cozy in front of a fire pit with 360 degree views of the Rocky Mountains. Don’t miss the Ponyboy popup, which will bring the best of the beloved Brooklyn bar to W Aspen’s new speakeasy space, the Grotto, throughout the winter ski season. And no need to leave your pet at home while you have all the fun. Dogs are welcome to stay for a fee of $125.

Limelight Ketchum

Limelight Ketchum, Ketchum, Idaho

Situated in Idaho’s Sun Valley, Limelight Ketchum is the best place to stay for skiing and snowboarding on Bald Mountain. Guests can even spring for the First Tracks on Baldy experience, where you can take a morning run or two before the mountain opens to the public. When you’re done with the day’s downhill adventure, retreat to one of the guest rooms or residences, which feature warming fireplaces and views for days. Breakfast, lunch, dinner and drinks are served in the lounge, where you can catch live music on Friday and Saturday evenings. As for four-legged friends, they are welcomed with complimentary bowls and pet mats for a fee of $50 per pet.