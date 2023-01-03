The 8 Most Exciting Hotel Openings in Texas in 2023

According to a report from Lodging Econometrics, Dallas leads the nation in hotel construction, with more than 170 projects totaling 20,000-plus rooms in the pipeline. By any metric, that’s a ton of hotels. But all over Texas, from Dallas-Fort Worth to the Gulf Coast, hotels are preparing to open their doors. Which means that, very soon, you’ll have a lot more options for weekend getaways, business trips and other occasions that benefit from a comfortable bed and a good bar. These are eight coming-soon Texas hotels to put on your radar.

Houston

No hotel brand has made a bigger splash in Texas recently than Thompson. The hotel group opened properties in Dallas and San Antonio before debuting Thompson Austin in spring 2022. Now, the brand’s sights are on Houston, as they prepare to open a 36-story luxury property with 172 guest rooms, including 34 suites and 100 private residences in the fall. Thompson is known for infusing its spaces with stylish design, great food and local culture, and that won’t change here — so you can expect multiple restaurants, a full-service spa and one of the city’s largest pool decks. There’s also a private heliport, just in case you’re the helicoptering type.

Exterior of Hotel Swexan Wade Griffith

Dallas

This summer, the Hardwood District will welcome a 22-story, 134-room boutique hotel called Hôtel Swexan. The name stands for “Swiss meets Texan” in a nod to Harwood International founders’ multi-generational Swiss-Texan heritage. The mirrored structure was designed by Japanese architect Kengo Kuma and has a residential feel, with floor-to-ceiling windows and sweeping views of the city. The seventh floor will host a private social club and the property’s steakhouse, Stillwell’s. The eighth floor has a wellness and fitness center with top-notch views and a large outdoor patio. And on the rooftop you’ll find a Moroccan-inspired space with an infinity-edge pool spanning 75 feet, plus a bar and another restaurant.

Galveston

Situated on the Galveston seawall, Hotel Lucine is turning an old 1960s motel into a fully revitalized 61-room boutique. It features a pool and patio, a rooftop bar and a restaurant called The Fancy that comes from Justin Yu and Bobby Heugel, the duo behind some of Houston’s best concepts, including Better Luck Tomorrow and Squable. The opening date is TBD, but soon.

Exterior of Bowie House Auberge Resorts Collection

Bowie House

Fort Worth

This luxury boutique hotel is part of the Auberge Resorts Collection and is expected to open its doors in late 2023 in the Cultural District. Inspired by Fort Worth’s characteristic Texas charm, the 106-room hotel is loaded with laid-back amenities, including a restaurant, a billiards room and gathering spaces accented with fireplaces, firepits and water features. In addition to an outdoor pool and terrace bar, the hotel’s offerings will include a barn-inspired spa, which isn’t something you hear every day.

The 10 Biggest Texas Dining Stories of 2022 From major openings and accolades to lawsuits and controversy

San Antonio

The Otis Hotel debuted in Austin in 2020, with good vibes, in-room record players and a vinyl library. Now, this Autograph Collection property is readying a San Antonio hotel to open in the first half of 2023. To make it happen, they’ve combined three 19th-century buildings, all listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and repurposed them into a 253-room hotel with a pool, spa and a garden bar. An American restaurant called Corinne will serve breakfast, lunch, dinner and weekend brunch.

JW Marriott Marriott

Dallas

Dallas’s first JW Marriott is coming to the Arts District, with an opening date slated for the spring. Guests will enter the 23-floor hotel on the ground level, and then take express elevators to the Sky Lobby on the 11th floor. The property has 267 rooms, an all-day restaurant, a lobby bar and an open-air terrace cocktail lounge, plus all the extras, like meeting and conference areas, a ballroom and a fitness center. There’s also an elevated pool deck with cabanas offering prime views of the Dallas skyline.

Le Méridien Fort Worth

Fort Worth

The Hotel Texas Annex is a 13-story historic building in downtown Fort Worth that’s been vacant since 2006, and now it’s conveniently being redeveloped into a hotel. When it opens next year, Le Méridien Fort Worth will sport 189 rooms, new restaurants, a rooftop bar and a sixth-floor pool deck, featuring a design that leans into cartography and combines rugged Texas themes with European flair.

Exterior of Artista Creo Architects

San Antonio

The River Walk is getting some new lodging, plus a new restaurant and bar, courtesy of a nine-story boutique hotel called Artista. Its 121 rooms will have an art-centric design with a nod to San Antonio’s Spanish roots as well as South and Central American accents via art featured throughout the property. The hotel was originally slated for summer 2023, but construction delays may push back the timeline.