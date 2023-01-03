InsideHook
Style | January 3, 2023 12:07 pm

Rhone’s End of Season Sale Is Just Beginning

The activewear brand is taking up to 60% off hundreds of items, including hoodies, workout gear and everyday styles

A man wearing the Reign Long Sleeve by Rhone. The activewear brand is taking up to 60% off hundreds of styles.
Rhone's Reign Long Sleeve, now half off
Rhone
By Kirk Miller

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Rhone is starting the New Year right — particularly for people who want to incorporate more exercise or motion into their lives. Right now the activewear/workout brand is taking up to 60% over 400+ styles (with most clothing at 30-50% off).

The great thing about Rhone is their apparel is versatile: If you’re buying pants or a full-zip hoodie, they’ll feature a lot of the same anti-odor, sweat-wicking and breathability tech as the clothes designed for the gym or a long run.

A few sales standouts below (note that sizing and color availability for each style varies widely):

SEAMLESS REIGN TECH LONG SLEEVE
Seamless Reign Tech Long Sleeve
Rhone

Seamless Reign Tech Long Sleeve

BUY HERE: $88 $44
Commuter 1/4 Zip
Commuter 1/4 Zip
Rhone

Commuter 1/4 Zip

BUY HERE: $128 $64
Versatility Pant
Versatility Pant
Rhone

Versatility Pant

BUY HERE: $118 $59

