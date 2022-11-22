InsideHook
Style | November 22, 2022 12:33 pm

Take 25% Off During Rhone's Black Friday Sale

Grab deals sitewide on workout gear and everyday wardrobe staples

A close-up of the Delta Pique Polo, now on sale at Rhone during its Black Friday sale
Rhone's Delta Pique Polo, now on sale
Rhone
By Kirk Miller

Rhone’s Black Friday sale has begun: Through Nov. 29 you can take 25% off sitewide, or 30% off if you spend over $300.

I’ve been using Rhone for my workout gear since the brand launched in 2014 — their activewear excels at fit, comfort and keeping me relatively odor-free. Over the years, the company has used that technical know-how to expand into everyday wear.

Their stuff isn’t cheap (not particularly expensive) but discounts are rare, so we’re happy to dive in and buy a few things for the gym and for the office. Below, a few choice items in the Rhone Black Friday sale (some sizes and colors are already sold out, so act quickly):

Reign Long Sleeve
Reign Long Sleeve

Available in 14 colors and as a short- or long-sleeve, this sweat-wicking shirt is excellent for workouts.

Buy Here : $78$59
Tundra Quilted Hooded Jacket
Tundra Quilted Hooded Jacket

A versatile and handy layer for winter, this hooded jacket is available in seven colors.

Buy Here : $228$171
Commuter Shirt
Commuter Shirt

A classic button-down with a bit of stretch, this tech-minded shirt is ideal for the office (particularly if you bike to work) and you’ll never need to iron or dry clean it. Available in a classic or slim fit. Read our review here.

Buy Here : $128$96
Delta Pique Polo
Delta Pique Polo

A lightweight mesh polo built with anti-odor technology and a hidden button collar to keep your collar crisp.

Buy Here : $88$66
7″ Mako Tech Short Unlined
7″ Mako Tech Short Unlined

These moisture-wicking training shorts features both a media pocket and a hidden zipper stash pocket.

Buy Here : $68$51

