Take 25% Off During Rhone’s Black Friday Sale

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Rhone’s Black Friday sale has begun: Through Nov. 29 you can take 25% off sitewide, or 30% off if you spend over $300.

I’ve been using Rhone for my workout gear since the brand launched in 2014 — their activewear excels at fit, comfort and keeping me relatively odor-free. Over the years, the company has used that technical know-how to expand into everyday wear.

Their stuff isn’t cheap (not particularly expensive) but discounts are rare, so we’re happy to dive in and buy a few things for the gym and for the office. Below, a few choice items in the Rhone Black Friday sale (some sizes and colors are already sold out, so act quickly):

Commuter Shirt A classic button-down with a bit of stretch, this tech-minded shirt is ideal for the office (particularly if you bike to work) and you’ll never need to iron or dry clean it. Available in a classic or slim fit. Read our review here. Buy Here : $128 $96