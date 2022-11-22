Take 25% Off During Rhone’s Black Friday Sale
Grab deals sitewide on workout gear and everyday wardrobe staples
Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.
Rhone’s Black Friday sale has begun: Through Nov. 29 you can take 25% off sitewide, or 30% off if you spend over $300.
I’ve been using Rhone for my workout gear since the brand launched in 2014 — their activewear excels at fit, comfort and keeping me relatively odor-free. Over the years, the company has used that technical know-how to expand into everyday wear.
Their stuff isn’t cheap (not particularly expensive) but discounts are rare, so we’re happy to dive in and buy a few things for the gym and for the office. Below, a few choice items in the Rhone Black Friday sale (some sizes and colors are already sold out, so act quickly):
Reign Long Sleeve
Available in 14 colors and as a short- or long-sleeve, this sweat-wicking shirt is excellent for workouts.
Tundra Quilted Hooded Jacket
A versatile and handy layer for winter, this hooded jacket is available in seven colors.
Commuter Shirt
A classic button-down with a bit of stretch, this tech-minded shirt is ideal for the office (particularly if you bike to work) and you’ll never need to iron or dry clean it. Available in a classic or slim fit. Read our review here.
Delta Pique Polo
A lightweight mesh polo built with anti-odor technology and a hidden button collar to keep your collar crisp.
7″ Mako Tech Short Unlined
These moisture-wicking training shorts features both a media pocket and a hidden zipper stash pocket.
