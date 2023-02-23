InsideHook
Style | February 23, 2023

Ray-Ban Is Hosting a Huge End-of-Season Sunglasses Sale

Dozens of style are 50% off, and it's easier than ever to pick the ideal shades

Ray-Ban Caravan titanium sunglasses
Ray-Ban's Caravan titanium sunglasses, now on sale
Ray-Ban
By Kirk Miller

We saw a little sun last week, so it’s officially time to buy a new pair of shades. And thankfully, Ray-Ban is offering up to 50% off an array of them as part of the brand’s End of Season sale.

Over 150 styles are available for discount, which you can filter by frame shape, face shape, lens type, lens color, size, fit, material and more. You can also get each pair of prescription lenses for an extra fee. You can also virtually “try on” each pair and test out different lens types without leaving your computer.

Ray-Ban Rb3558 sunglasses
Ray-Ban Rb3558 sunglasses
Ray-Ban

Our pick? Based on availability and our preferred style, the Rb3558 non-polarized sunnies (shown above), available in three colors for $94, or half off.

SHOP THE SALE HERE

