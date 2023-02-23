Ray-Ban Is Hosting a Huge End-of-Season Sunglasses Sale
Dozens of style are 50% off, and it's easier than ever to pick the ideal shades
Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.
We saw a little sun last week, so it’s officially time to buy a new pair of shades. And thankfully, Ray-Ban is offering up to 50% off an array of them as part of the brand’s End of Season sale.
Over 150 styles are available for discount, which you can filter by frame shape, face shape, lens type, lens color, size, fit, material and more. You can also get each pair of prescription lenses for an extra fee. You can also virtually “try on” each pair and test out different lens types without leaving your computer.
Our pick? Based on availability and our preferred style, the Rb3558 non-polarized sunnies (shown above), available in three colors for $94, or half off.
