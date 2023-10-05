Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Just in time for colder temperatures, Outerknown’s iconic Blanket Shirt — one of our favorite shackets on the market — is 30% off. The sustainable brand’s best-selling style comes in over 20 different seasonally-appropriate plaid patterns and colorways, and it’s been a tentpole product for Outerknown since its inception in 2016. We’ve tested it extensively while on a trip to Maine recently, and we praised its comfort, the brand’s attention to detail and the shirt’s ability to block the northeastern winds.

Woven from heavyweight organic cotton, the exceptionally cozy Blanket Shirt features a relaxed fit and gets all the little details right: wrinkle-resistant, button-flap chest pockets, side seam hand warmers and more. And while it’s an unmistakably rugged, sturdy layer, the Blanket Shirt’s main selling point is its supreme softness, delivering comfort, warmth and style all season long.