InsideHook
Style | Updated October 2, 2023 12:00 pm

The Best Corduroy Pants You Should Be Wearing This Fall

Oh corduroy, how we've missed you

a collage of corduroy pants on a multi-colored background
Corduroy is the unofficially official fabric of fall, thereby making corduroy pants the unofficially official pant of the season.
InsideHook/Getty Images
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

There’s zero question about it: Corduroy is the unofficially official fabric of fall. This, in turn, makes corduroy pants the unofficially official pants of the season. While the ribbed cotton material is certainly a seasonal darling — rarely does the fabric make an appearance prior to the turn of the season, unless you happened to indulge in a pair of corduroy shorts recently — its appeal is as sensible as it is widespread. After all, the best corduroy pants don’t just drape your thighs in ribbony cotton comfort, they’re a whole look level-up for any guy who recognizes the title Take Ivy.

It’s for this exact reason (functionality, also, looking light a straight-up ‘fit god) that we need corduroy pants now more than ever. Allow the supple (yes, supple) fabric to imbue not only your wardrobe but the entire season with that familiar feeling of warmth fall is meant to provide, especially when rendered in rich hues — your chestnuts, olives, mochas, you understand. With so many iterations and silhouettes of the cord pant now available, there’s zero reason not to wear them all season long.

The Best Chinos for Men Will Make You Forget All About Athleisure
The Best Chinos for Men Will Make You Forget All About Athleisure

The lowly chino is your secret weapon for a well-dressed fall

What Exactly Is Corduroy?

Let’s backtrack for a second. While we’re sure you’ve seen the material around (you probably own some form of corded apparel), you might not know what exactly corduroy actually is. Tracing its modern origins — corduroy-esque material cropped up as early as ancient Egypt — to industrial England, corduroy is typically made up of woven cotton, with polyesters and wool blends increasingly common as well, and is specially denoted by its piled ridges, otherwise known as “wales”.

These wales, in turn, help to denote the texture and look of the corduroy: utilizing a gauge based on the number of wales in a single inch of fabric, the numerical gauge (typically 8-16) offers insight into how thick the cord ribs are. In other words, a low-gauge wale means that classic thick cord texture, while a high-gauge indicates a finer structure.

The 8 Best Fall Fashion Trends For Men
The 8 Best Fall Fashion Trends For Men

From campcore to selvedge supremacy, here are our predictions for the season ahead

How to Wear Corduroy Pants This Fall

The joys of corduroy pants present themselves when it comes to seasonal styling; perfectly appropriate for the office, outdoors, bar and beyond, the multifarious nature of cords allows them to mix and match with nearly any pursuit. We’re opting for a straighter, wider-legged corduroy trouser this fall, much in line with the general (and literal) expansion of men’s pants in recent years, but a tapered fit is fine, too, as long as you remain conscious of your general silhouette.

Because we’re firm believers in the power of fall (and the power of corduroy) we’ve highlighted a good variety of waled styles to incorporate into your wardrobe. From Alex Mill to Buck Mason, the best corduroy pants for men are all you should be wearing this fall.

The Best Corduroy Pants For Men in 2023

The Best Damn Cords Around: Alex Mill Standard Pleated Corduroy Pant
The Best Damn Cords Around: Alex Mill Standard Pleated Corduroy Pant
Alex Mill : $145

Leave it to the creators of our favorite chinos to nail a perfect corduroy pant, too. Don’t fear Alex Mill’s acres of pleating, but embrace it with this pair of crsipy corduroys that might as well have been made for foliage hunting and steaming cups of cocoa. The rugged detailing makes for vintage-looking pants while also providing just the right amount of slouch for that instant casually cool look. They’re just the best, hands down.

Polo Ralph Lauren Prepster Classic Fit Corduroy Pant
Polo Ralph Lauren Prepster Classic Fit Corduroy Pant
Ralph Lauren : $168

Sure, you might already have some classic-fit cords. Maybe they’re even pleated, a plus in our book, especially if you’re channeling some form of ivy style. But chances are, they don’t have embroidered beagles on them. This should change ASAP.

The Denimhead's Dream: Buck Mason Stretch Cord Ford Standard Jean
The Denimhead's Dream: Buck Mason Stretch Cord Ford Standard Jean
Buy Here : $158

Hardpressed to give up your selvedge this autumn? Ease yourself into corduroy with Buck Mason’s Cord Ford Standard Jeans — despite being cut from a 10 oz. 14-wale cotton corduroy, these five-pocket pants should feel just like the standard, touch-o-stretch, lived-in jeans you wear everyday.

The Most Comfortable Jeans for Men, Because Wearing Pants Shouldn’t Suck
The Most Comfortable Jeans for Men, Because Wearing Pants Shouldn’t Suck

Wearing denim doesn't have to suck — here's the proof

The Belted Best-Sellers: Stoic Corduroy Belted Pants
The Belted Best-Sellers: Stoic Corduroy Belted Pants
Backcountry : $69

Backcountry in-house brand Stoic is a great place to snag outdoorsy basics; don’t sleep on their belted cord pants, which are especially solid for being just $69. Between a stretch blend, internal belting system and hook loops for all the gear you could possibly tote, consider them a real corduroy contender.

The Suit Trouser Swerve: Todd Snyder Italian Corduroy Sutton Suit Pant
The Suit Trouser Swerve: Todd Snyder Italian Corduroy Sutton Suit Pant
Todd Snyder : $298

If you find yourself in need of a slightly dressier pant this fall, but you don’t want to go the typical (and expected) wool trouser route, consider these corduroy trousers from Todd Snyder. The corduroy lends them a casualness that will allow them to be worn in a range of situations, whether you want to don them during the day to feel slightly more put together or dress them up for a night out.

More Corduroy Pants We Love

Brooks Brothers Regular Fit Cotton Wide Wale Corduroy Pants
Brooks Brothers Regular Fit Cotton Wide Wale Corduroy Pants
Brooks Brothers : $128

The classic Brooks Bro wide-wale cords you remember from Dead Poets Society, now with a touch of stretch.

Corridor Corduroy Trouser
Corridor Corduroy Trouser
Corridor : $225

Made in India from 100% cotton, these lightweight corduroy trousers, much like Corridor itself, are full of a subtle class. Blame it on the cropped fit, the burnished off-white hue or intentional tapered rise — regardless, they’re a fantastic pair of pants.

Brunello Cucinelli Straight-Leg Pleated Cotton-Corduroy Trousers
Brunello Cucinelli Straight-Leg Pleated Cotton-Corduroy Trousers
Mr Porter : $1,150

Luxury might not be the first word that jumps to mind when you think of corduroy, but, like anything he touches, Italian menswear god Brunello Cucinelli has converted the standard pleated cord into a sumptuous pair of grail-level trousers. Finished in a rich chestnut hue, the Italian-spun bottoms are the softest piece of clothing you’ll ever own — if you can muster up the rack and change it’ll cost to cop them.

J.Crew Kenmare Italian Cotton Corduroy Suit Pants
J.Crew Kenmare Italian Cotton Corduroy Suit Pants
J.Crew : $248$99

Woven from a thin, 15-wale corduroy, J.Crew Kenmare Suit Pants skew more party than professor. Their fit, inspired by cuts from the ’50s, sits slightly high on the waist, with a longer rise and easy leg to accommodate any offset proportion.

Gucci Velvet Corduroy Pants
Gucci Velvet Corduroy Pants
Gucci : $1,400

If Harry Styles were a pair of pants, we’re pretty sure he’d look something like these velvet Gucci cords. That should be all the encouragement you need.

More Like This

You Might Be Missing Out on the Best Product From Bombas
You Might Be Missing Out on the Best Product From Bombas
a collage of the Public Rec Workday 2.0 Pants
Public Rec Made Office Pants You Can Wear Anywhere
a collage of comfortable men's jeans on a denim background
The Most Comfortable Jeans for Men, Because Wearing Pants Shouldn’t Suck

Deals of the Day

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Your Backyard Hangs Require This Sleek Smokeless Fire Pit

$210$170

Your Backyard Hangs Require This Sleek Smokeless Fire Pit
All of CUUP’s Sultry Bras Are 25% Off

From Our Partner

All of CUUP’s Sultry Bras Are 25% Off
Oral-B 7s Series Electric Toothbrush

$235$175

Today Only, Save 26% on Oral-B’s Rechargeable Toothbrush Set
Amazon Echo Buds 2023 Release

$50$35

Amazon’s Latest Echo Buds Are Now Just $35
All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Award-Winning Chili Recipe to Try This Fall + 6 Tips to Chili Greatness
How to Use Kaizen to Achieve Your Goals
The 8 Best Home Espresso Machines in 2023
The Big Change in America's Running Culture
Guide to The Best Street Foods in the World

Keep Reading

How Does Vintage Polo Green Compare to the New Stuff?

How Does Vintage Polo Green Compare to the New Stuff?
Palisade Grape Vines Colorado

7 Underrated US Wine Regions That Are Worth Your Attention
Michael Fassbender in David Fincher's new film "The Killer"

The Best Movies, TV and Music for October
Blair Castle

The World's Oldest Scotch Whisky Is Heading to Auction
An old-school image of men crouched on a hill, watching racecars.

Fiction Is Fitness Inspiration
Chicago runners will hope for a day in the low-fifties this upcoming weekend.

What’s the Best Temperature for Running a Marathon?
Courage and Conviction Double Cask Reserve

Review: Courage & Conviction Showcases the Best of American Single Malts
a collage of corduroy pants on a multi-colored background

The Best Corduroy Pants You Should Be Wearing This Fall
a collage of pour over devices for coffee on a bean background

The 7 Best Pour-Over Coffee Makers

Trending

Award-Winning Chili Recipe to Try This Fall + 6 Tips to Chili Greatness
How to Use Kaizen to Achieve Your Goals
The 8 Best Home Espresso Machines in 2023
The Big Change in America's Running Culture
Guide to The Best Street Foods in the World