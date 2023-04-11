InsideHook
Style | April 11, 2023 10:51 am

These Already-Affordable Grooming Sets Are Even Cheaper Right Now

Some of our favorite grooming essentials are 40% off

The #1 grooming brand for men's sets are discounted at Nordstrom.
The #1 grooming brand for men's sets are discounted at Nordstrom.
By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie

When it comes to grooming needs, we all want products that leave our skin, scalp and underarms feeling good and thoroughly cleansed. Unfortunately, too many of today’s shampoos, body soaps and lotions are plagued by icky ingredients — many of which can be hazardous to your health.

One of the most recognizable male grooming brands on the market, Jack Black (no affiliate with the popular actor, unfortunately), specializes in thoughtfully formulated skin care, hair care, cologne and other grooming products. Made from high-quality, natural ingredients like plant extracts, herbs and botanicals, these dermatologist-approved grooming essentials have even become staples in our own routines (particularly the brand’s healing therapy lip balm and nourishing hand cream). And unlike many other premium grooming brands, Jack Black is surprisingly affordable.

And now the brand’s best-selling washes, lip balms and lotions have become even more economical thanks to Nordstrom’s massive Spring Sale — which ends today!

Nordstrom’s Insane Spring Sale Is Still Going Strong. Here’s What to Buy.
Nordstrom’s Insane Spring Sale Is Still Going Strong. Here’s What to Buy.

Take up to 60% off apparel, shoes, home goods and more from top brands

Two top-rated Jack Black grooming sets are 40% off: Two for the Road Set and The Clean Team Set.

The former is a Nordstrom-exclusive set that features our two can’t-live-without items, the Industrial Strength Hand Healer and the Intense Therapy Lip Balm SPF 25 in limited-edition Natural Mint & Shea Butter. Both are fast-acting, nourishing salves that treat dry hands and cracked lips you can now nab for under $12.

While the latter includes three multi-purpose cleansing products for your face, body and hair: the Turbo Wash Energizing Cleanser for Hair & Body, Black Reserve Cardamom & Cedarwood Hydrating Body Lotion and All-Over Wash for Face, Hair & Body. Get all three for just $15.

If you want to check out what else is on sale (and worth buying) from Nordstrom’s insane Spring Sale, you can here. But remember, all of the wild deals and steals end today.

Jack Black Two for the Road Set
Jack Black Two for the Road Set
Buy Here : $19$11
Jack Black The Clean Team Set
Jack Black The Clean Team Set
Buy Here : $25$15

The #1 grooming brand for men's sets are discounted at Nordstrom.

These Already-Affordable Grooming Sets Are Even Cheaper Right Now
a trio of Nike Air Max styles on a black background

From 1 to 270 and Beyond: Which Nike Air Max Is Right for You?
Scallops from Itoko, one of Chicago's best new restaurants

Dollar Oysters and Half-Pound Wagyu Steaks Are the Stars at Chicago’s Best New Restaurants

