When it comes to grooming needs, we all want products that leave our skin, scalp and underarms feeling good and thoroughly cleansed. Unfortunately, too many of today’s shampoos, body soaps and lotions are plagued by icky ingredients — many of which can be hazardous to your health.

One of the most recognizable male grooming brands on the market, Jack Black (no affiliate with the popular actor, unfortunately), specializes in thoughtfully formulated skin care, hair care, cologne and other grooming products. Made from high-quality, natural ingredients like plant extracts, herbs and botanicals, these dermatologist-approved grooming essentials have even become staples in our own routines (particularly the brand’s healing therapy lip balm and nourishing hand cream). And unlike many other premium grooming brands, Jack Black is surprisingly affordable.

Two top-rated Jack Black grooming sets are 40% off: Two for the Road Set and The Clean Team Set.

The former is a Nordstrom-exclusive set that features our two can’t-live-without items, the Industrial Strength Hand Healer and the Intense Therapy Lip Balm SPF 25 in limited-edition Natural Mint & Shea Butter. Both are fast-acting, nourishing salves that treat dry hands and cracked lips you can now nab for under $12.

While the latter includes three multi-purpose cleansing products for your face, body and hair: the Turbo Wash Energizing Cleanser for Hair & Body, Black Reserve Cardamom & Cedarwood Hydrating Body Lotion and All-Over Wash for Face, Hair & Body. Get all three for just $15.

