Style | March 30, 2023

Everything Worth Buying From Nordstrom’s Insane Spring Sale

Take up to 60% off apparel, shoes, home goods and more from top brands

Kiehl's moisturizer, Faherty polo and bowls, on a green background
See our 15 best deals from the Nordstrom spring sale below.
Nordstrom
By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Now until April 11, take up to 60% off apparel, shoes, home goods and more from top brands including Nike, Faherty and Material (to name a few) during Nordstrom’s massive spring sale. We’ve scoured through pages of Nordstrom’s sale section to find the best discounted items worth spending your hard-earned cash on.

Check out the sale for yourself right here, but if you want to save a little bit of time, see our 15 best deals from the Nordstrom spring sale below.

Faherty Movement Polo Shirt
Faherty Movement Polo Shirt
Buy Here : $118$94
Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Vintage Sneaker
Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Vintage Sneaker
Buy Here : $100$65
Material 3-Piece Kitchen Knife Set
Material 3-Piece Kitchen Knife Set
Buy Here : $155$85
Rhone Reign Short Sleeve T-Shirt
Rhone Reign Short Sleeve T-Shirt
Buy Here : $68$44
Quay Australia High Key Remixed 56mm Gradient Aviator Sunglasses
Quay Australia High Key Remixed 56mm Gradient Aviator Sunglasses
Buy Here : $65$39
Rigby Set of 4 Stoneware Breakfast Bowls
Rigby Set of 4 Stoneware Breakfast Bowls
Buy Here : $56$36
Maison Margiela Replica Lazy Sunday Morning Candle
Maison Margiela Replica Lazy Sunday Morning Candle
Buy Here : $70$60
New Balance 327 Sneaker
New Balance 327 Sneaker
Buy Here : $100$75
Herschel Supply Co. Novel Duffle Bag
Herschel Supply Co. Novel Duffle Bag
Buy Here : $100$75
Nike Free Run 5.0 Running Shoe
Nike Free Run 5.0 Running Shoe
Buy Here : $100$80
Theory Zaine SW Precision Pants
Theory Zaine SW Precision Pants
Buy Here : $195$107
Calvin Klein Classics 3-Pack Cotton Boxer Briefs
Calvin Klein Classics 3-Pack Cotton Boxer Briefs
Buy it now : $46$36
Alex Mill Corduroy Popover Shirt
Alex Mill Corduroy Popover Shirt
Buy it now : $160$96
Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream
Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream
Shop Here
Hoka Clifton 8 Running Shoe
Hoka Clifton 8 Running Shoe
Buy it now : $140$112

