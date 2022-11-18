A Ton of Men’s Jeans (Most Under $100) Are Currently on Sale for Black Friday
Oh discounted denim, where would we be without you?
Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.
In case you hadn’t heard, Black Friday isn’t just Black Friday anymore — nope, the sales holiday has evolved into a behemoth, stretching out weeks before the date with offers on everything from compact rowing machines to comfortable bedding. Of course, we’re not complaining, as this also means a ton of Black Friday deals on men’s jeans have cropped up, just in time for the plunging temps and inevitable closet revamps.
The only issue? Because the sales, steals and deals are scattered across the expanse of the internet, they can be surprisingly difficult to track down, even with the prerequisite “Black Friday jeans” Google search. To remedy this problem, we’ve rounded up 12 of the best we could find, from L.L. Bean to A.P.C. and Madewell. All are excellent in their own way, and most fall well under $100. Whether you’re looking for a pair of cheap-o beaters to make it through winter, or a fit-defining pair of grails you’ll own for years to come, we’ve got you. Below, the 12 best deals on men’s jeans this Black Friday season.
The 12 Best Deals on Men’s Jeans:
Levi’s 559 Relaxed Straight Jeans
In Navarro.
Todd Snyder Slim Fit Selvedge Jean
In paint-splattered denim.
Outerknown Ambassador Slim Fit Jeans
In dark rinse.
Wrangler Authentics Regular Fit Comfort Flex Waist Jean
In dark stonewash.
Eddie Bauer Flannel-Lined Flex Jeans
In river rock.
A.P.C. Petit New Standard Jean
In bleu.
L.L. Bean Signature Slim-Straight Five-Pocket Jeans with Stretch
In washed indigo.
Uniqlo x J.W. Anderson Shoe Cut Jeans
In dark grey.
Madewell Relaxed Taper Selvedge Jeans
In Belcourt wash.
Bonobos Premium Stretch Jeans
In black.
OrSlow 107 Ivy League Slim Jean
In white.
Everlane The Everyone Vintage Jean
In worn-in blue.
We've put in the work researching, reviewing and rounding up all the shirts, jackets, shoes and accessories you'll need this season, whether it's for yourself of for gifting purposes. Sign up here for weekly style inspo direct to your inbox.
Deals of the Day
InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.
Recommended
Suggested for you