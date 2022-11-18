InsideHook
Style | November 18, 2022

A Ton of Men’s Jeans (Most Under $100) Are Currently on Sale for Black Friday

Oh discounted denim, where would we be without you?

a collage of jeans on a blue gradient background
Jeans galore are deeply discounted this Black Friday.
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

In case you hadn’t heard, Black Friday isn’t just Black Friday anymore — nope, the sales holiday has evolved into a behemoth, stretching out weeks before the date with offers on everything from compact rowing machines to comfortable bedding. Of course, we’re not complaining, as this also means a ton of Black Friday deals on men’s jeans have cropped up, just in time for the plunging temps and inevitable closet revamps.

The only issue? Because the sales, steals and deals are scattered across the expanse of the internet, they can be surprisingly difficult to track down, even with the prerequisite “Black Friday jeans” Google search. To remedy this problem, we’ve rounded up 12 of the best we could find, from L.L. Bean to A.P.C. and Madewell. All are excellent in their own way, and most fall well under $100. Whether you’re looking for a pair of cheap-o beaters to make it through winter, or a fit-defining pair of grails you’ll own for years to come, we’ve got you. Below, the 12 best deals on men’s jeans this Black Friday season.

The 12 Best Deals on Men’s Jeans:

Levi’s 559 Relaxed Straight Jeans
Levi’s 559 Relaxed Straight Jeans

In Navarro.

Buy Here : $70$45
Todd Snyder Slim Fit Selvedge Jean
Todd Snyder Slim Fit Selvedge Jean

In paint-splattered denim.

Buy Here : $228$149
Outerknown Ambassador Slim Fit Jeans
Outerknown Ambassador Slim Fit Jeans

In dark rinse.

Buy Here : $128$77
Wrangler Authentics Regular Fit Comfort Flex Waist Jean
Wrangler Authentics Regular Fit Comfort Flex Waist Jean

In dark stonewash.

Buy Here : $31$27
Eddie Bauer Flannel-Lined Flex Jeans
Eddie Bauer Flannel-Lined Flex Jeans

In river rock.

Buy Here : $90$45
A.P.C. Petit New Standard Jean
A.P.C. Petit New Standard Jean

In bleu.

Buy Here : $265$186
L.L. Bean Signature Slim-Straight Five-Pocket Jeans with Stretch
L.L. Bean Signature Slim-Straight Five-Pocket Jeans with Stretch

In washed indigo.

Buy Here : $99$80
Uniqlo x J.W. Anderson Shoe Cut Jeans
Uniqlo x J.W. Anderson Shoe Cut Jeans

In dark grey.

Buy Here : $60$50
Madewell Relaxed Taper Selvedge Jeans
Madewell Relaxed Taper Selvedge Jeans

In Belcourt wash.

Buy Here : $168$101
Bonobos Premium Stretch Jeans
Bonobos Premium Stretch Jeans

In black.

Buy Here : $149$69
OrSlow 107 Ivy League Slim Jean
OrSlow 107 Ivy League Slim Jean

In white.

Buy Here : $219$139
Everlane The Everyone Vintage Jean
Everlane The Everyone Vintage Jean

In worn-in blue.

Buy Here : $118$59

