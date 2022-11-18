A Ton of Men’s Jeans (Most Under $100) Are Currently on Sale for Black Friday

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

In case you hadn’t heard, Black Friday isn’t just Black Friday anymore — nope, the sales holiday has evolved into a behemoth, stretching out weeks before the date with offers on everything from compact rowing machines to comfortable bedding. Of course, we’re not complaining, as this also means a ton of Black Friday deals on men’s jeans have cropped up, just in time for the plunging temps and inevitable closet revamps.

The only issue? Because the sales, steals and deals are scattered across the expanse of the internet, they can be surprisingly difficult to track down, even with the prerequisite “Black Friday jeans” Google search. To remedy this problem, we’ve rounded up 12 of the best we could find, from L.L. Bean to A.P.C. and Madewell. All are excellent in their own way, and most fall well under $100. Whether you’re looking for a pair of cheap-o beaters to make it through winter, or a fit-defining pair of grails you’ll own for years to come, we’ve got you. Below, the 12 best deals on men’s jeans this Black Friday season.

The 12 Best Deals on Men’s Jeans: