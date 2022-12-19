InsideHook
The Best Winter Hats for Men Are More Than Just a Cold-Weather Necessity

A sturdy, stylish number for your noggin should be top of mind

a collage of the best winter hats for men on an icy blue background
The best winter hats for men don't just keep your dome warm, they keep you proper fitted.
Getty Images
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

Okay there, tough guy. Think you’re too good for a beanie? In this weather? Fat chance, budddy — buck up, and cover your damn dome already. Staying warm and looking like a million bucks is a total breeze with the best winter hats for men.

We’re not just talking about your classic beanie here, although they certainly have their merits — from steezy Arc’teryx toques to hefty Filson caps and a wind-proof running hat from Hoka, there’s a style for every type of guy out there, each with its own special design to keep your ears warm and ‘fits even hotter. Even better, there are fabrics galore to choose from, including cozy french terry, hearty flannel, luxurious cashmere and even chill-proof fleece. Plus, the mix of headgear makes for a pretty good stocking stuffer or last-minute gift.

We’ve taken the liberty of compiling some of our favorite winter headgear below, with a variety of cold-weather options from brands like Huckberry, Todd Snyder, UGG and more. Below, the 15 best winter hats for men to help you survive, nay, thrive this winter season.

For the Everyman: Huckberry Beanie
For the Everyman: Huckberry Beanie
Huckberry : $30
For the Beanie Roller: Abercrombie Short Beanie
For the Beanie Roller: Abercrombie Short Beanie
Buy Here : $25
For the Long Island King: Todd Snyder x New Era Yankees Nubby Cap
For the Long Island King: Todd Snyder x New Era Yankees Nubby Cap
Buy Here : $98
For the Athleisure-Pilled: Reigning Champ Watch Cap Beanie
For the Athleisure-Pilled: Reigning Champ Watch Cap Beanie
Buy Here : $60
For the Park Ranger: L.L. Bean Maine Guide Primaloft Wool Cap
For the Park Ranger: L.L. Bean Maine Guide Primaloft Wool Cap
Buy Here : $40
For a Wavy Winter: Vans Undertone Fleece Bucket Hat
For a Wavy Winter: Vans Undertone Fleece Bucket Hat
Buy Here : $32
For the Runner: Bandit the Classic Beanie
For the Runner: Bandit the Classic Beanie
Buy Here : $40
For the Outdoorsman: Filson Double Mackinaw Wool Cap
For the Outdoorsman: Filson Double Mackinaw Wool Cap
Buy Here : $150
For the Casual Dude: Myles Apparel Knit Beanie
For the Casual Dude: Myles Apparel Knit Beanie
Buy Here : $28$17
For the Anti-Beanie Bro: Hoka Performance Shield Headwear
For the Anti-Beanie Bro: Hoka Performance Shield Headwear
Buy Here : $30
For the 'Fit God: Arc'teryx Bird Head Toque Beanie
For the 'Fit God: Arc'teryx Bird Head Toque Beanie
Buy Here : $45
For the Fleece Fanatic: Snow Peak Mountain of Moods Fleece 2Way Cap
For the Fleece Fanatic: Snow Peak Mountain of Moods Fleece 2Way Cap
Buy Here : $90
For the Wind-Tussled Hair: UGG Shearling Lined Leather Earmuffs
For the Wind-Tussled Hair: UGG Shearling Lined Leather Earmuffs
Buy Here : $75
For the No Frills Guy: Carhartt Knit Cuffed Beanie
For the No Frills Guy: Carhartt Knit Cuffed Beanie
Buy Here : $20
For the Modern Adventurer: Taylor Stitch the Ribbed Beanie
For the Modern Adventurer: Taylor Stitch the Ribbed Beanie
Buy Here : $48$38

