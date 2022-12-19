The Best Winter Hats for Men Are More Than Just a Cold-Weather Necessity

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Okay there, tough guy. Think you’re too good for a beanie? In this weather? Fat chance, budddy — buck up, and cover your damn dome already. Staying warm and looking like a million bucks is a total breeze with the best winter hats for men.

We’re not just talking about your classic beanie here, although they certainly have their merits — from steezy Arc’teryx toques to hefty Filson caps and a wind-proof running hat from Hoka, there’s a style for every type of guy out there, each with its own special design to keep your ears warm and ‘fits even hotter. Even better, there are fabrics galore to choose from, including cozy french terry, hearty flannel, luxurious cashmere and even chill-proof fleece. Plus, the mix of headgear makes for a pretty good stocking stuffer or last-minute gift.

Looking For More? Cold-Weather Accessories Still Make the Best Gifts Get him scarves, gloves, hats and more — he's going to need them

We’ve taken the liberty of compiling some of our favorite winter headgear below, with a variety of cold-weather options from brands like Huckberry, Todd Snyder, UGG and more. Below, the 15 best winter hats for men to help you survive, nay, thrive this winter season.